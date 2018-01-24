The Buzzer: Eichel beats McDavid; More Vegas gold

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Player of the Night: Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

So far in their careers, Connor McDavid comparisons haven’t been kind to Jack Eichel. To be fair, just about every other NHL player pales in comparison to McDavid, but Eichel gets it the worst because he was selected right behind McDavid in the 2015 NHL Draft.

McDavid’s enjoyed a deep playoff run and piled up some impressive hardware, yet Eichel got the best of number 97 for at least one night. As part of a 5-0 win for the Sabres against the Oilers, Eichel generated a goal and three assists.

If you haven’t noticed, Eichel’s been playing some of the best hockey even before Tuesday. With 10 points in his last five games, he’s enjoying the most productive stretch of his young career.

It was outrageous to place Buffalo’s blame on Eichel, so hopefully this torrid run at least turns down the volume on his critics.

Highlights of the Night:

We saw the nasty side of Brad Marchand with this questionable hit, but this goal was very, very nice:

This Shea Theodore outlet pass is so slick, it’s almost tough to keep your eye on it. William Karlsson scored yet again, and the Golden Knights won once again.

You may also enjoy Travis Konecny’s overtime game-winner, which you can check out here.

Factoids

The Boston Bruins’ run continues, while the Avalanche’s winning streak ended.

#Bruins are on a 17-game point streak for the first time since Jan-Feb 1983 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights zero in on more records for expansion teams. Remarkable stuff.

The @GoldenKnights moved within one win of tying the NHL record for most by a team in its inaugural season. #NHLStats #CBJvsVGK pic.twitter.com/4ka9FyD0AL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2018

From remarkably great to almost unspeakably bad: how can the Oilers’ penalty kill be this ineffective?

#Oilers currently own a 54.2% Penalty Kill at home. The NHL record for single-season home futility on the PK is the 1977-78 capitals at 66.7% — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2018

Some key bits from tonight

Panthers, Stars brawl.

Canadiens end Avalanche’s winning streak at 10.

Flyers edge Red Wings in OT.

Possible injury for Joe Thornton?

Goalie injuries also cause for concern.

Scores

Bruins 3, Devils 2

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1

Canadiens 4, Avalanche 2

Flyers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Blues 3, Senators 0

Lightning 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Stars 6, Panthers 1

Sabres 5, Oilers 0

Canucks 6, Kings 2

Golden Knights 6, Blue Jackets 3

Ducks 6, Rangers 3

Jets 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.