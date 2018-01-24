Suspension-worthy? Sharks’ Hertl ejected for boarding

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand isn’t the only player who delivered a questionable hit on Tuesday, as Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks is also likely to draw the attention of the Department of Player Safety.

Hertl received a game misconduct and major penalty for boarding Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

For whatever it’s worth, Hertl, 24, hasn’t been suspended in the NHL. It seems like Kulikov suffered at least some ill effects from the hit.

No sign of Dmitry Kulikov as the #NHLJets come out for the 2nd period. — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) January 24, 2018

Some put at least a portion of blame on Kulikov for turning his back before the check.

Tomas Hertl – surely not a dirty player – throws a pretty dirty hit on Kulikov from behind. Five minutes and a game misconduct looks like the right call to me. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 24, 2018

Is the major penalty sufficient or should Hertl sit for that hit?

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.