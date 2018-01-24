PHT Morning Skate: Seattle is already a hockey town; Bailey’s big year

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Red Wings.
• Even though they don’t have an NHL team yet, Seattle is already a hockey town. (ESPN)
• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is thrilled at the opportunity to bring a team to town. (King5.com)
• Good to see Corey Crawford working out again. He’s been dealing with vertigo-like symptoms. (Chicago Sun-Times)
• The NHL’s current playoff format is definitely flawed. (TSN.ca)
• The Bruins have made some bad trades over the last couple of years, but they’ve managed to become a competitive team again. (Sporting News)
• Referees Dave Jackson and Wes McCauley are going to the All-Star game. (Scouting the Refs)
• The Islanders could play games in two different arenas until their new rink is being built. (The Sports Daily)
• Connecticut motorists can now purchase Hartford Whalers license plates. (Courant.com)
• Here’s an interesting column about how a strong sense of masculinity affected the New York Rangers this week. (Blue Seat Blogs)
• Check out these three Blues trade proposals involving Alex Pietrangelo. This is pretty wild stuff. (St. Louis Game Time)
• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will receive the Order of Hockey in Canada in mid-June. (NHL.com)
• It took Josh Bailey 10 years, but he’s finally developed into a top line player for the Isles. (NHL.com)
