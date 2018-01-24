PHT Morning Skate: Seattle is already a hockey town; Bailey’s big year

By Joey AlfieriJan 24, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Red Wings.

• Even though they don’t have an NHL team yet, Seattle is already a hockey town. (ESPN)

• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is thrilled at the opportunity to bring a team to town. (King5.com)

• Good to see Corey Crawford working out again. He’s been dealing with vertigo-like symptoms. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• The NHL’s current playoff format is definitely flawed. (TSN.ca)

• The Bruins have made some bad trades over the last couple of years, but they’ve managed to become a competitive team again. (Sporting News)

• Referees Dave Jackson and Wes McCauley are going to the All-Star game. (Scouting the Refs)

• The Islanders could play games in two different arenas until their new rink is being built. (The Sports Daily)

• Connecticut motorists can now purchase Hartford Whalers license plates. (Courant.com)

• Here’s an interesting column about how a strong sense of masculinity affected the New York Rangers this week. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Check out these three Blues trade proposals involving Alex Pietrangelo. This is pretty wild stuff. (St. Louis Game Time)

• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will receive the Order of Hockey in Canada in mid-June. (NHL.com)

• It took Josh Bailey 10 years, but he’s finally developed into a top line player for the Isles. (NHL.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets send Brandon Dubinsky home to deal with personal matter

By Sean LeahyJan 24, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to get Brandon Dubinsky back from injury this week, but that won’t be happening as the team sent him home from their current road trip.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets told Dubinsky to go home and deal with “ongoing personal issues that have hampered his season and could threaten his career.” All the team would add is that the 31-year-old forward would be away indefinitely.

Dubinsky has been out of the lineup since Dec. 12 when he suffered a facial fracture during a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian. The Blue Jackets were in Vegas for four days before playing the Golden Knights on Tuesday and head to Arizona to play the Coyotes on Thursday, their final game before the All-Star break.

All parties are saying this isn’t any form of punishment. In fact, according to Dubinsky’s agent Kurt Overhardt, he was sent home for a “medical diagnosis” as the forward has been dealing with “several issues” this season.

None of this will prevent some from speculating, and all we can hope for at this moment is the best for Dubinsky.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Eichel beats McDavid; More Vegas gold

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
Player of the Night: Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

So far in their careers, Connor McDavid comparisons haven’t been kind to Jack Eichel. To be fair, just about every other NHL player pales in comparison to McDavid, but Eichel gets it the worst because he was selected right behind McDavid in the 2015 NHL Draft.

McDavid’s enjoyed a deep playoff run and piled up some impressive hardware, yet Eichel got the best of number 97 for at least one night. As part of a 5-0 win for the Sabres against the Oilers, Eichel generated a goal and three assists.

If you haven’t noticed, Eichel’s been playing some of the best hockey even before Tuesday. With 10 points in his last five games, he’s enjoying the most productive stretch of his young career.

It was outrageous to place Buffalo’s blame on Eichel, so hopefully this torrid run at least turns down the volume on his critics.

Highlights of the Night:

We saw the nasty side of Brad Marchand with this questionable hit, but this goal was very, very nice:

This Shea Theodore outlet pass is so slick, it’s almost tough to keep your eye on it. William Karlsson scored yet again, and the Golden Knights won once again.

You may also enjoy Travis Konecny’s overtime game-winner, which you can check out here.

Factoids

The Boston Bruins’ run continues, while the Avalanche’s winning streak ended.

Vegas Golden Knights zero in on more records for expansion teams. Remarkable stuff.

From remarkably great to almost unspeakably bad: how can the Oilers’ penalty kill be this ineffective?

Some key bits from tonight

Panthers, Stars brawl.

Canadiens end Avalanche’s winning streak at 10.

Flyers edge Red Wings in OT.

Possible injury for Joe Thornton?

Goalie injuries also cause for concern.

Scores

Bruins 3, Devils 2
Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1
Canadiens 4, Avalanche 2
Flyers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)
Blues 3, Senators 0
Lightning 4, Predators 3 (OT)
Stars 6, Panthers 1
Sabres 5, Oilers 0
Canucks 6, Kings 2
Golden Knights 6, Blue Jackets 3
Ducks 6, Rangers 3
Jets 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fights: Stars, Panthers pile up season-high 138 penalty minutes

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 1:17 AM EST
When you think of the Dallas Stars against the Florida Panthers, a few things might come to mind:

  • No state income taxes, if you’re an unrestricted free agent.
  • “Non-traditional franchises.”
  • Going further on that point, arguably examples of Gary Bettman’s vision in expanding the league’s scope.

You probably don’t think “blood rivals,” but maybe Tuesday will change that. Perhaps it was triggered in part by a misunderstanding about James Reimer‘s injury, or maybe because Antoine Roussel is Antoine Roussel, yet either way, things got pretty nasty between the Stars and Panthers on Tuesday.

The two teams piled up a whopping 138 penalty minutes in this one, which is great for lovers of chaos and/or fantasy hockey owners.

According to Sportsnet’s stats, that’s the highest combined PIM for a game so far in 2017-18. Somehow Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t even involved.

Again, it was a little senseless, which admittedly is sometimes the most entertaining form of violence.

¯_(ツ)_/¯

The Stars pummeled the Panthers 6-1, by the way.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks’ Hertl ejected; Joe Thornton injured?

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 12:50 AM EST
4 Comments

Brad Marchand isn’t the only player who delivered a questionable hit on Tuesday, as Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks is also likely to draw the attention of the Department of Player Safety.

Hertl received a game misconduct and major penalty for boarding Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

For whatever it’s worth, Hertl, 24, hasn’t been suspended in the NHL. It seems like Kulikov suffered at least some ill effects from the hit.

Some put at least a portion of blame on Kulikov for turning his back before the check.

Is the major penalty sufficient or should Hertl sit for that hit?

Update: The Jets ended up beating the Sharks 4-3 in overtime, but the bigger concern for San Jose is that Joe Thornton might be injured. More information may not come for a while.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.