NHL on NBCSN: Struggling Maple Leafs take on slumping Blackhawks

By Joey AlfieriJan 24, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday, as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

It’s been a strange year for the Blackhawks. We’ve been used to them being competitive year-in and year-out for the better part of a decade, but that hasn’t been the case this season. Heading into tonight’s game against the Leafs, the ‘Hawks find themselves seven points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and 11 points behind the St. Louis Blues (Chicago has three games in hand) for third place in the Central Division.

If the ‘Hawks are going to make the playoffs, things will have to change in a hurry starting tonight. What complicates matters most is that they’ll have to do all this without starting netminder Corey Crawford, who has been out with vertigo-like symptoms. Last week, reports surfaced suggesting Crawford could be done for the year, but thankfully for Chicago, he was spotted working out this week.

This will be the final game of a six-game homestand (split up by a bye week) that hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Blackhawks. They’ve gone 1-4 in the first five games because of losses to the Wild, Red Wings, Islanders and Lightning.

As for the Maple Leafs, they’ve also struggled of late, but they’re still sitting in a playoff spot. Still, Toronto has to find a way to get back on track before this slide gets even more out of hand.

The Leafs have just one victory in their last six games. Their offense has dried up significantly over the last few weeks, as they’ve topped more than two goals in regulation/overtime just twice in 2018.

In attempt to get his team going, head coach Mike Babcock has brought out his line blender. Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov being split up. Kadri, who has just two points in his last 20 games, will be lining up with Mitch Marner, while Komarov moves to the fourth line. Also, Dominic Moore, who’s been a regular in the press box, will be in the lineup for Matt Martin.

“I’m trying to have more depth,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Sun. “I like Leo there (with Kadri) because he gives Naz a tightening about 10 times a game to keep him in line.

“We’ll see how it goes in Chicago. At home, (Kadri and Komarov) are going to play together anyway. I’m looking to have more balance and more attack, especially on the road, when I don’t have last change. We have to try some (different) things.”

Like Chicago, the Leafs have some tough injuries to overcome, as they’ll be without blue liner Morgan Rielly for the third straight game.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers in danger of slipping out of playoff race

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
At this rate, the New York Rangers might not even need to debate their possible fate as trade deadline sellers.

Tuesday presented the latest dispiriting loss for the Rangers as they fell 6-3 to the Anaheim Ducks despite generating a 44-31 shots on goal advantage. NHL.com’s Lisa Dillman collected some morose quotes from Henrik Lundqvist – who certainly had a tough night – but Mats Zuccarello most succinctly captured the mood and discomfort.

“It’s hard to be positive in times like this but nothing is going to help by thinking negative,” Zuccarello said. “I think we’ve got to take a lot from this game. A lot of guys stepped up, a lot of guys played good. But we gave up too many easy goals and you’re not going to win hockey games like that.”

Lundqvist didn’t make it through the first period (16:21) before making way for Ondrej Pavelec, but that wasn’t the only telltale sign of struggles for the Rangers.

Alain Vigneault said he “saw enough” after J.T. Miller made a turnover, gluing the young forward to the bench. One can understand sending messages, yet Miller’s been a key scorer for a team that needs any boost it can get.

This was the play in question: Ryan Getzlaf picked off Miller’s pass, leading to Adam Henrique‘s breakaway goal.

No one likes mistakes, but such decisions revved up the latest round of “Fire AV” talks from Rangers fans, who frequently cringe at lineup choices involving younger players such as Pavel Buchnevich.

Trouble ahead

So far, the Rangers have lost the first three games of their road trip (combined score: 13-6) and close the stretch off with a Thursday date against the Sharks in San Jose before getting what might be a much-needed All-Star break.

While this current road trip is nearing an end, the Rangers are going to pay for their home-heavy start to 2017-18 with what could be a blistering month-plus of challenges beginning in February. From Thursday’s game in San Jose to a March 10 contest in Florida against the Panthers, the Rangers play seven games at home versus 13 on the road.

They already trail the Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Penguins, and Blue Jackets at the moment, with very little separation from the Islanders in the Metro races. Such a stretch could really douse any momentum the Rangers have toward making a playoff spot, a possible reality that management seems aware of, as rumors swirl that they’re considering being trade deadline sellers.

And really, a big fall might just convince the Rangers to “pull off the Band-Aid” and retool.

Selling points

You could argue they already dipped their toes in the water by trading away Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta for futures.

Yes, such moves opened up room to sign Kevin Shattenkirk, but the Rangers generally got younger, and there are opportunities to do more of that. Consider some of the trade chips the Rangers boast:

After dealing with some truly puzzling puck luck for much of 2017-18, the goals are really starting to come for Nash. He scored two goals against the Ducks, representing his third multi-goal output in his last five games (six goals, one assist).

Nash has his critics, but he could be a scary weapon if asked to be more of a secondary scoring option after years of being asked to carry much of the offensive burden for the Rangers and previously the Blue Jackets.

  • Would the Rangers part ways with a young, pending RFA like Miller or Kevin Hayes?
  • Also, there are some guys with expiring deals in 2018-19 who would maybe stand as too bold to move, but could fetch quite the price. Zuccarello and Ryan McDonagh are justifiably beloved by much of the fanbase, yet their affordable contracts could make them highly desirable. McDonagh is 28 and Zucc is already 30, so if it’s rebuild time, those guys might be beyond their primes by the time a rebound is complete.

***

Moving Grabner and Nash makes the most sense, but the Rangers have to do some serious soul-searching.

At least they’ve seen this coming, and the next few weeks could very well provide that final push to sell mode.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets send Brandon Dubinsky home to deal with personal matter

By Sean LeahyJan 24, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
3 Comments

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to get Brandon Dubinsky back from injury this week, but that won’t be happening as the team sent him home from their current road trip.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets told Dubinsky to go home and deal with “ongoing personal issues that have hampered his season and could threaten his career.” All the team would add is that the 31-year-old forward would be away indefinitely.

Dubinsky has been out of the lineup since Dec. 12 when he suffered a facial fracture during a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian. The Blue Jackets were in Vegas for four days before playing the Golden Knights on Tuesday and head to Arizona to play the Coyotes on Thursday, their final game before the All-Star break.

All parties are saying this isn’t any form of punishment. In fact, according to Dubinsky’s agent Kurt Overhardt, he was sent home for a “medical diagnosis” as the forward has been dealing with “several issues” this season.

None of this will prevent some from speculating, and all we can hope for at this moment is the best for Dubinsky.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Seattle is already a hockey town; Bailey’s big year

By Joey AlfieriJan 24, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Flyers and Red Wings.

• Even though they don’t have an NHL team yet, Seattle is already a hockey town. (ESPN)

• Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is thrilled at the opportunity to bring a team to town. (King5.com)

• Good to see Corey Crawford working out again. He’s been dealing with vertigo-like symptoms. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• The NHL’s current playoff format is definitely flawed. (TSN.ca)

• The Bruins have made some bad trades over the last couple of years, but they’ve managed to become a competitive team again. (Sporting News)

• Referees Dave Jackson and Wes McCauley are going to the All-Star game. (Scouting the Refs)

• The Islanders could play games in two different arenas until their new rink is being built. (The Sports Daily)

• Connecticut motorists can now purchase Hartford Whalers license plates. (Courant.com)

• Here’s an interesting column about how a strong sense of masculinity affected the New York Rangers this week. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Check out these three Blues trade proposals involving Alex Pietrangelo. This is pretty wild stuff. (St. Louis Game Time)

• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will receive the Order of Hockey in Canada in mid-June. (NHL.com)

• It took Josh Bailey 10 years, but he’s finally developed into a top line player for the Isles. (NHL.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Eichel beats McDavid; More Vegas gold

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
2 Comments

Player of the Night: Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

So far in their careers, Connor McDavid comparisons haven’t been kind to Jack Eichel. To be fair, just about every other NHL player pales in comparison to McDavid, but Eichel gets it the worst because he was selected right behind McDavid in the 2015 NHL Draft.

McDavid’s enjoyed a deep playoff run and piled up some impressive hardware, yet Eichel got the best of number 97 for at least one night. As part of a 5-0 win for the Sabres against the Oilers, Eichel generated a goal and three assists.

If you haven’t noticed, Eichel’s been playing some of the best hockey even before Tuesday. With 10 points in his last five games, he’s enjoying the most productive stretch of his young career.

It was outrageous to place Buffalo’s blame on Eichel, so hopefully this torrid run at least turns down the volume on his critics.

Highlights of the Night:

We saw the nasty side of Brad Marchand with this questionable hit, but this goal was very, very nice:

This Shea Theodore outlet pass is so slick, it’s almost tough to keep your eye on it. William Karlsson scored yet again, and the Golden Knights won once again.

You may also enjoy Travis Konecny’s overtime game-winner, which you can check out here.

Factoids

The Boston Bruins’ run continues, while the Avalanche’s winning streak ended.

Vegas Golden Knights zero in on more records for expansion teams. Remarkable stuff.

From remarkably great to almost unspeakably bad: how can the Oilers’ penalty kill be this ineffective?

Some key bits from tonight

Panthers, Stars brawl.

Canadiens end Avalanche’s winning streak at 10.

Flyers edge Red Wings in OT.

Possible injury for Joe Thornton?

Goalie injuries also cause for concern.

Scores

Bruins 3, Devils 2
Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1
Canadiens 4, Avalanche 2
Flyers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)
Blues 3, Senators 0
Lightning 4, Predators 3 (OT)
Stars 6, Panthers 1
Sabres 5, Oilers 0
Canucks 6, Kings 2
Golden Knights 6, Blue Jackets 3
Ducks 6, Rangers 3
Jets 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.