Marc Savard ready to take coaching experience to the next level

By Sean LeahyJan 24, 2018
It’s been seven years since Marc Savard last suited up as a player, but as he continues his recovery from concussions that ended his career he’s kept one regular routine from his playing days.

“Not so much a set schedule, still a set nap. An hour and a half, two-hour nap at 12 o’clock — so I’ve kept that schedule alive,” Savard told Pro Hockey Talk on Wednesday.

Savard officially announced his retirement this week following an 807-game NHL career with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins. He finished with 207 goals, 706 points and one Stanley Cup ring. A second concussion in less than a year forced him to miss the Bruins’ 2011 championship run, but the team successfully petitioned to have his name engraved on the trophy.

Health-wise, Savard is doing great. “It’s the best it’s been in a long time,” he said. He’s staying active and keeping his mind occupied while spending plenty of time with his family.

Part of what’s keeping Savard busy these days is coaching minor hockey in Peterborough, Ont. The experience behind the bench teaching kids, including his youngest son, Tyler, has inspired him to want to move up the ranks and into junior hockey.

“I’d like to coach in the [Ontario Hockey League] or maybe move up at some point,” he said. “My real focus is the younger generation. Been doing a lot of AAA hockey here in Peterborough. We have the OHL Petes. I played for the [Oshawa] Generals. I would look into doing something like that to move my career forward. Right now, I’ve been doing the kids hockey and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s a lot of fun. I love giving back and it’s been great.”

To find the biggest influence on Savard’s coaching spirit, you have to go back to his days with the Thrashers. Two months after he was dealt from Calgary to Atlanta, the team hired Bob Hartley as their new head coach. Fifteen years later, Savard still remembers Hartley’s impact.

“He really gave me the opportunity to be the best I could be,” Savard said. “The first day he came in we had a meeting and he told me flat out that he was going to give me a great opportunity. Everything worked out excellent from there and I owe a lot to him.”

Hartley knew, even when he was coaching in Colorado, what kind of player Savard could be. In Atlanta, the head coach unlocked that potential, which helped Savard’s offensive game in his final season with the Thrashers and first year in Boston where he posted 97 and 96 points, respectively.

“He gave me 20 minutes-plus ice time every night and he really stayed on me and made me believe in myself like I had before the down times in Calgary,” Savard said. “He was very supportive and made me really realize how good I can be.”

Those lessons Hartley taught on the ice in Atlanta stayed with Savard as he entered the youth coaching world. He remembered the importance of communication; how there are numerous personalities to manage and how to find out the right buttons to push in order to get a player going. For example, Savard recalled Hartley being tough on Ilya Kovalchuk to improve his defensive game, while later showering him with praise after every goal.

“It was really something to see and something that I’ve taken,” he said.

Savard is a regular hockey watcher on television, especially when it comes to the Bruins. And now that he’s wearing a coaching whistle and track suit, you’ll often find him jotting down notes during games, picking out certain aspects of a power play or penalty kill that he liked.

“That’s just having an eye and trying to pick up little things here and there,” he said. “I’m always watching for things, trying to learn. Every day you could learn something, we all know that.”

What does the future hold for Savard and could it involve an NHL return in a coaching capacity? He’s not thinking that far ahead and is just enjoying the moment.

“We’ll see where this road takes me, but right now I’m really focused on the OHL or doing something with the younger age just to get some reps in and get used to being behind the bench a little more,” he said.

“I’m not going to put any limits on anything as I did as a player, so we’ll see what’s down the road.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks get lousy Joe Thornton news; Hertl avoids suspension

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018
Coming off of last night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets, the San Jose Sharks got some bad news and some OK news.

While the Sharks may still need to mull over the possibility of surgery, they’ve already ruled Joe Thornton out for “several weeks with an MCL-related injury” to his right knee. The veteran forward already dealt with surgery to his left knee late last season, so this is another tough break.

Even from watching the clip of him leaving the ice last night, it looked pretty bad.

It stings a little extra because the 38-year-old was really starting to roll.

After being limited to 15 points in his first 23 games, Thornton generated 21 in his past 24 contests, with an unusual chunk coming in the form of goals. That’s been especially true in January, with six of his 10 points being goals. Pretty impressive for a guy who sometimes only seemed to score goals from intended assists.

Here’s hoping Thornton makes the right choice regarding surgery or just taking time to heal, but either way, this is a big blow for the Sharks.

The OK news for the Sharks: while Tomas Hertl was ejected from last night’s game, that’s the extent of the damage, as he will avoid a suspension for boarding Dmitry Kulikov, according to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz.

It’s not much solace for the Sharks with this Thornton news, but it’s better than losing Hertl as well.

While the Sharks enter the All-Star break with a home game on Thursday, they’ll come back with a five-game road trip, and they’ll need to do so without one of the best playmakers of this generation. Brutal stuff for a team in the middle of challenging battles for playoff positioning.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers in danger of slipping out of playoff race

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018
At this rate, the New York Rangers might not even need to debate their possible fate as trade deadline sellers.

Tuesday presented the latest dispiriting loss for the Rangers as they fell 6-3 to the Anaheim Ducks despite generating a 44-31 shots on goal advantage. NHL.com’s Lisa Dillman collected some morose quotes from Henrik Lundqvist – who certainly had a tough night – but Mats Zuccarello most succinctly captured the mood and discomfort.

“It’s hard to be positive in times like this but nothing is going to help by thinking negative,” Zuccarello said. “I think we’ve got to take a lot from this game. A lot of guys stepped up, a lot of guys played good. But we gave up too many easy goals and you’re not going to win hockey games like that.”

Lundqvist didn’t make it through the first period (16:21) before making way for Ondrej Pavelec, but that wasn’t the only telltale sign of struggles for the Rangers.

Alain Vigneault said he “saw enough” after J.T. Miller made a turnover, gluing the young forward to the bench. One can understand sending messages, yet Miller’s been a key scorer for a team that needs any boost it can get.

This was the play in question: Ryan Getzlaf picked off Miller’s pass, leading to Adam Henrique‘s breakaway goal.

No one likes mistakes, but such decisions revved up the latest round of “Fire AV” talks from Rangers fans, who frequently cringe at lineup choices involving younger players such as Pavel Buchnevich.

Trouble ahead

So far, the Rangers have lost the first three games of their road trip (combined score: 13-6) and close the stretch off with a Thursday date against the Sharks in San Jose before getting what might be a much-needed All-Star break.

While this current road trip is nearing an end, the Rangers are going to pay for their home-heavy start to 2017-18 with what could be a blistering month-plus of challenges beginning in February. From Thursday’s game in San Jose to a March 10 contest in Florida against the Panthers, the Rangers play seven games at home versus 13 on the road.

They already trail the Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Penguins, and Blue Jackets at the moment, with very little separation from the Islanders in the Metro races. Such a stretch could really douse any momentum the Rangers have toward making a playoff spot, a possible reality that management seems aware of, as rumors swirl that they’re considering being trade deadline sellers.

And really, a big fall might just convince the Rangers to “pull off the Band-Aid” and retool.

Selling points

You could argue they already dipped their toes in the water by trading away Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta for futures.

Yes, such moves opened up room to sign Kevin Shattenkirk, but the Rangers generally got younger, and there are opportunities to do more of that. Consider some of the trade chips the Rangers boast:

After dealing with some truly puzzling puck luck for much of 2017-18, the goals are really starting to come for Nash. He scored two goals against the Ducks, representing his third multi-goal output in his last five games (six goals, one assist).

Nash has his critics, but he could be a scary weapon if asked to be more of a secondary scoring option after years of being asked to carry much of the offensive burden for the Rangers and previously the Blue Jackets.

  • Would the Rangers part ways with a young, pending RFA like Miller or Kevin Hayes?
  • Also, there are some guys with expiring deals in 2018-19 who would maybe stand as too bold to move, but could fetch quite the price. Zuccarello and Ryan McDonagh are justifiably beloved by much of the fanbase, yet their affordable contracts could make them highly desirable. McDonagh is 28 and Zucc is already 30, so if it’s rebuild time, those guys might be beyond their primes by the time a rebound is complete.

Moving Grabner and Nash makes the most sense, but the Rangers have to do some serious soul-searching.

At least they’ve seen this coming, and the next few weeks could very well provide that final push to sell mode.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Struggling Maple Leafs take on slumping Blackhawks

By Joey AlfieriJan 24, 2018
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday, as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

It’s been a strange year for the Blackhawks. We’ve been used to them being competitive year-in and year-out for the better part of a decade, but that hasn’t been the case this season. Heading into tonight’s game against the Leafs, the ‘Hawks find themselves seven points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and 11 points behind the St. Louis Blues (Chicago has three games in hand) for third place in the Central Division.

If the ‘Hawks are going to make the playoffs, things will have to change in a hurry starting tonight. What complicates matters most is that they’ll have to do all this without starting netminder Corey Crawford, who has been out with vertigo-like symptoms. Last week, reports surfaced suggesting Crawford could be done for the year, but thankfully for Chicago, he was spotted working out this week.

This will be the final game of a six-game homestand (split up by a bye week) that hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Blackhawks. They’ve gone 1-4 in the first five games because of losses to the Wild, Red Wings, Islanders and Lightning.

As for the Maple Leafs, they’ve also struggled of late, but they’re still sitting in a playoff spot. Still, Toronto has to find a way to get back on track before this slide gets even more out of hand.

The Leafs have just one victory in their last six games. Their offense has dried up significantly over the last few weeks, as they’ve topped more than two goals in regulation/overtime just twice in 2018.

In attempt to get his team going, head coach Mike Babcock has brought out his line blender. Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov being split up. Kadri, who has just two points in his last 20 games, will be lining up with Mitch Marner, while Komarov moves to the fourth line. Also, Dominic Moore, who’s been a regular in the press box, will be in the lineup for Matt Martin.

“I’m trying to have more depth,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Sun. “I like Leo there (with Kadri) because he gives Naz a tightening about 10 times a game to keep him in line.

“We’ll see how it goes in Chicago. At home, (Kadri and Komarov) are going to play together anyway. I’m looking to have more balance and more attack, especially on the road, when I don’t have last change. We have to try some (different) things.”

Like Chicago, the Leafs have some tough injuries to overcome, as they’ll be without blue liner Morgan Rielly for the third straight game.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets send Brandon Dubinsky home to deal with personal matter

By Sean LeahyJan 24, 2018
The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to get Brandon Dubinsky back from injury this week, but that won’t be happening as the team sent him home from their current road trip.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets told Dubinsky to go home and deal with “ongoing personal issues that have hampered his season and could threaten his career.” All the team would add is that the 31-year-old forward would be away indefinitely.

Dubinsky has been out of the lineup since Dec. 12 when he suffered a facial fracture during a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian. The Blue Jackets were in Vegas for four days before playing the Golden Knights on Tuesday and head to Arizona to play the Coyotes on Thursday, their final game before the All-Star break.

All parties are saying this isn’t any form of punishment. In fact, according to Dubinsky’s agent Kurt Overhardt, he was sent home for a “medical diagnosis” as the forward has been dealing with “several issues” this season.

None of this will prevent some from speculating, and all we can hope for at this moment is the best for Dubinsky.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.