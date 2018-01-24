Fights: Stars, Panthers pile up season-high 138 penalty minutes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

When you think of the Dallas Stars against the Florida Panthers, a few things might come to mind:

No state income taxes, if you’re an unrestricted free agent.

“Non-traditional franchises.”

Going further on that point, arguably examples of Gary Bettman’s vision in expanding the league’s scope.

You probably don’t think “blood rivals,” but maybe Tuesday will change that. Perhaps it was triggered in part by a misunderstanding about James Reimer‘s injury, or maybe because Antoine Roussel is Antoine Roussel, yet either way, things got pretty nasty between the Stars and Panthers on Tuesday.

The two teams piled up a whopping 138 penalty minutes in this one, which is great for lovers of chaos and/or fantasy hockey owners.

According to Sportsnet’s stats, that’s the highest combined PIM for a game so far in 2017-18. Somehow Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t even involved.

You know the NHL has changed when tonight's Panthers/Stars tilt featured the most penalty minutes in a game this season with 138 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2018

Again, it was a little senseless, which admittedly is sometimes the most entertaining form of violence.

The Panthers do know that the Stars didn't actually hurt Reimer, right? — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 24, 2018

¯_(ツ)_/¯

The Stars pummeled the Panthers 6-1, by the way.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.