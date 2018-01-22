The Buzzer: Thornton moves up all-time scoring list; Kings snap six-game losing skid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

• Brian Elliott looked solid in Philadelphia’s overtime win over the Capitals, as he turned aside 27 of 28 shots. This was the first time in eight games that the Flyers netminder allowed fewer than three goals in a game, but he’s still been victorious in three of his last four outings.

• How about that goalie duel between Connor Hellebuyck and Anders Nilsson. The Jets won the game, but both goaltenders were fantastic during this all-Canadian matchup.

• Sticking with the goalie theme, Aaron Dell was fantastic between the pipes for in San Jose’s win against Anaheim. Even when starter Martin Jones comes back from a lower-body injury, Dell should continue to be a factor for the Sharks.

• Sharks forward Mikkel Boedker had a solid night at the office, as he racked up two goals and an assist against the Ducks. That’s impressive considering he only had 12 points on the season coming into tonight’s action.

• The Kings’ power play isn’t a player, but it came to play tonight against the Rangers. Los Angeles got three goals on the man-advantage from Jake Muzzin, Michael Amadio and Tanner Pearson. Those three power play markers helped them snap their six-game losing skid.

Highlights:

Poor Markus Granlund never saw Hellebuyck coming:

So how about that Hellebuyck!? 👌 pic.twitter.com/yOOFQQUj1L — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 22, 2018

That’s a pretty sweet shot from Kevin Labanc:

The ol' fake and rip for @Str8ToTheBanc and Joe Thornton moves into a tie for 16th on the NHL's all-time points list. pic.twitter.com/F5jtCAK1D3 — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2018

Here are two pretty sweet backhand passes leading up to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare‘s goal:

Take note – the drop pass works. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Q2myAHHzf8 — NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2018

Alex Ovechkin scored a power play from his favorite spot on the ice:

Non-called Penalty of the Night:

That’s a pretty dangerous hit by Dmitry Orlov on Claude Giroux. No boarding call?

Giroux laboring a bit after Orlov hits him from behind and into the boards. pic.twitter.com/AEW0i6IHiU — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) January 21, 2018

Factoids:

That’s a lot of power play goals for Ovechkin:

The @Capitals may not have won earlier today, but a power play score from Alex Ovechkin put him tops on a list that predates his NHL debut by over a decade! pic.twitter.com/ZJx5gfDdPJ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 22, 2018

Joe Thornton keeps movin’ on up:

Joe Thornton of the @SanJoseSharks collected 1-1—2 to leapfrog Bryan Trottier for sole possession of 16th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. #NHLStats #SJSvsANA pic.twitter.com/q1BuFYQqtj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2018

The Rangers have received some balanced scoring this season:

Jimmy Vesey tallied his 10th goal of the 2017-18 season. The Rangers are the only NHL team that has eight players who have recorded 10 or more goals this season. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) January 22, 2018

The Golden Knights simply can’t be stopped. What a season they’re having:

The @GoldenKnights moved within two wins of tying the NHL record for most by a team in its inaugural season. #NHLStats #VGKvsCAR pic.twitter.com/m0nNFjEv2Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2018

Scores:

Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (OT)

Golden Knights 5, Hurricanes 1

Jets 1, Canucks 0

Sharks 6, Ducks 2

Kings 4, Rangers 2

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.