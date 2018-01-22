The Buzzer: Thornton moves up all-time scoring list; Kings snap six-game losing skid

Players of the Night:
• Brian Elliott looked solid in Philadelphia’s overtime win over the Capitals, as he turned aside 27 of 28 shots. This was the first time in eight games that the Flyers netminder allowed fewer than three goals in a game, but he’s still been victorious in three of his last four outings.
• How about that goalie duel between Connor Hellebuyck and Anders Nilsson. The Jets won the game, but both goaltenders were fantastic during this all-Canadian matchup.
• Sticking with the goalie theme, Aaron Dell was fantastic between the pipes for in San Jose’s win against Anaheim. Even when starter Martin Jones comes back from a lower-body injury, Dell should continue to be a factor for the Sharks.
• Sharks forward Mikkel Boedker had a solid night at the office, as he racked up two goals and an assist against the Ducks. That’s impressive considering he only had 12 points on the season coming into tonight’s action.
• The Kings’ power play isn’t a player, but it came to play tonight against the Rangers. Los Angeles got three goals on the man-advantage from Jake Muzzin, Michael Amadio and Tanner Pearson. Those three power play markers helped them snap their six-game losing skid.
Highlights:
Poor Markus Granlund never saw Hellebuyck coming:
That’s a pretty sweet shot from Kevin Labanc:
Here are two pretty sweet backhand passes leading up to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare‘s goal:
Alex Ovechkin scored a power play from his favorite spot on the ice:
Non-called Penalty of the Night:
That’s a pretty dangerous hit by Dmitry Orlov on Claude Giroux. No boarding call?
Factoids:
That’s a lot of power play goals for Ovechkin:
Joe Thornton keeps movin’ on up:
The Rangers have received some balanced scoring this season:
The Golden Knights simply can’t be stopped. What a season they’re having:
Scores:
Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (OT)
Golden Knights 5, Hurricanes 1
Jets 1, Canucks 0
Sharks 6, Ducks 2
Kings 4, Rangers 2
