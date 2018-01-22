PHT Morning Skate: Karlsson on trade speculation; Do Blues need to make a move?

• Up top, check out the highlights from yesterday afternoon’s game between the Flyers and Capitals.
• Erik Karlsson isn’t worried about a potential trade out of Ottawa. (Sportsnet)
• Paul Coffey has joined the Edmonton Oilers organization as a skills coach. (Edmonton Journal)
• Aaron Dell looks like he’s ready to take on a bigger role with the San Jose Sharks. (Mercury News)
• Should the Blues make a trade to bolster their roster or should they just stick with what they have? (St. Louis Game Time)
• Islanders prospect Josh Ho-Sang still has a lot to prove if he wants to become a regular in the NHL. (Newsday)
• Jim Benning’s contract expires after this season. If the Canucks decide not to bring him back, there are a number of quality candidates that could step in. (Daily Hive)
• Chris Chelios discusses his favorite Olympic moments, NHLers not going to the Olympics and much more in this Q&A with The Detroit Free Press.
• Short stints in the minors have helped young goalies stay sharp for their NHL teams this season. (NHL.com)
• Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is still trying to move on from his team with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Chicago Tribune)
• The Rangers need Tony DeAngelo to develop into an impact player. (Blue Seat Blogs)
• South Koreans have no issue with North Korea being in the Olympics, but they aren’t thrilled about sharing a hockey team. (ABC News)
• John McCarthy isn’t a household name, but the minor-leaguer is going to be representing Team USA at the Winter Olympics. (Sporting News)
• Here’s a list of young players that could join the U.S. Women’s National Team in the near future. (The Ice Garden)
• Team Canada GM Sean Burke went to some strange places to find the right players for his squad. (Fan Rag Sports)
• Air Force had to postpone hockey games because of the government shutdown. (College Hockey News)
• College hockey players are now allowed to be represented by an agent, but there are some strict conditions. (USCHO.com)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.