The Buzzer: Bergeron’s at it again, Nash’s resurgence continues

Players of the Night:
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: Bergeron did it again. The perennial Selke contender showed off his scoring prowess (again), scoring his second hat trick in 12 days. He now has nine goals and five assists in his past eight games. The Bruins have run up a 15-game point streak (11-0-4).
Rick Nash, New York Rangers: Nash scored twice for the second consecutive game in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Nash now has four goals in this past two games after putting up a goose egg in his previous 12.
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: MacKinnon’s successes this season have been well documented, and he kept that narrative going with two more goals — his 21st and 22nd — and an assist in the Avs 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Highlights of the Night:
Bergeron’s hat trick came after some trickery by Brad Marchand:
A Double Dustin:
Robin Lehner made this dandy of a save. Unfortunately, he allowed a goal moments later. Still, this save.
Bonehead play of the Night:
Dustin Brown strikes again. This time in the wrong category. Someone’s getting suspended.
Factoids of the Night:
MISC:
- Eric Lindros’ No. 88 was retired on Thursday night in Philadelphia.
- Roberto Luongo expected to return to practice soon.
- Is Mike Babcock holding the Leafs back?
- Goals, Rocket Richard race from a fantasy perspective.
- How going back to junior helped Mathew Barzal.
Scores:
Devils 4, Capitals 3 (OT)
Bruins 5, Islanders 2
Blue Jackets 2, Stars 1 (SO)
Rangers 4, Sabres 3
Blues 4, Senators 1
Golden Knights 4, Lightning 1
Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
Predators 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)
Avalanche 5, Sharks 3
Penguins 3, Kings 1
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck