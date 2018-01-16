NHL on NBCSN: Flyers look to push winning streak to five games against Rangers

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Tuesday night, as the New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.
The Flyers aren’t currently in a playoff spot, but things have been going pretty well for them of late. They’ll head into tonight’s game riding a four-game winning streak. In each of those victories, they’ve managed to score at least four goals.
Captain Claude Giroux has continued to light it up offensively during the winning streak. Not only has he racked up eight points during his team’s winning streak, he’s also registered at least one point in 11 of his last 12 contests, which is pretty impressive.
But Giroux isn’t the only one producing. Linemates Jakub Voracek (seven points in four games) and Sean Couturier (nine points in four games) have also helped the Flyers catch fire of late.
Another reason the Flyers have been filling the net is because of their red-hot power play that is now 7-for-14 in their last four outings.
As for the Rangers, they’re on the opposite end of the spectrum right now. They’re currently one point ahead of the Flyers in the Eastern Conference standings, but Philadelphia has a game in hand. The fact that New York has dropped three games in a row certainly won’t help their chances of playing hockey in the spring.
Their most recent loss may have been their ugliest one in a while, as they were badly out played by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
Star netminder Henrik Lundqvist was particularly vocal after the disaster that took place on the weekend (they lost 7-2 to the Islanders on Saturday and 5-2 to the Penguins on Sunday).
“You have to face it, too. The last 15-20 games, we’re a team that’s going to battle hard to get in,” Lundqvist said, per the New York Post. “We score about two goals a game, so obviously we have to limit our mistakes to stay in games. That’s a fact, and that’s something we have to realize. I’m going to start with myself, work as hard as I can and try to help the team.
“And we need everyone doing that to see if we can turn it around.”
On a positive note, Ryan McDonagh, who’s missed the last game with an undisclosed injury, was back on the ice this morning. McDonagh could return to the lineup tonight.
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.