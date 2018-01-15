Getty Images

NHL on NBCSN: Islanders look to continue strong second half start vs. Habs

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues as the Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

The Islanders came out of their five-day break rest, refreshed and apparentl, ready to score some goals.

On Saturday afternoon, Doug Weight’s men lit up the New York Rangers 7-2 at Madison Square Garden, a phenomenal welcome back after losing five of six heading into the bye week. New York sits one point behind the Rangers for an Eastern Conference wild card spot but are also in the thick of things in the tight Metropolitan Division. While there are some games in-hand to be played by teams, the difference between second place and last in the division is a mere five points.

There’s going to be a lot of movement as these final two-and-a-half months play out, which means it might be tough to not take a peek at the out-of-town scores on a nightly basis.

“We’ve just got to win,” Doug Weight said via Arthur Staple of Newsday. “We put ourselves in a good position early and we kind of put that away; now it’s just a big mess. We don’t need to scoreboard-watch; we need to take care of our business.”

The Canadiens have a lot more work to do sitting eight points behind the Rangers in the East. They picked up a point during a Saturday night shootout loss to the Boston Bruins, but most concerning was the status of Phillip Danault, who took a Zdeno Chara slapshot to the helmet and had to be stretchered off.

After spending the night at a local hospital under observation, Danault was released on Sunday and is resting at home. His father wrote on Facebook Saturday night that his son was “doing well and his scan came back normal.”

As the Canadiens wait to get Danault back, they have a tough stretch of games this week, which includes two more meetings with the Bruins. Getting good news on their teammate will certainly help with the mindset as they get back to it tonight.

“Phil is a player who plays both ends of the ice. He’s an important player – for the power play, penalty kill,” said Jonathan Drouin. “He’s a big piece of ours at center, but every time someone gets hurt, other guys need to step up.”

Penn State is growing into ‘Hockey Valley’

AP
Associated PressJan 15, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Eight years ago, Pegula and his wife, Kim, gave over $100 million to Penn State University to fund the creation of men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs and a facility to make them competitive.

Those teams, which began competing in 2012-13, quickly achieved success. The women’s team won 17 games in its third season, and the men’s team won the Big Ten Tournament title and fell one victory short of reaching the NCAA Frozen Four last season.

When Pegula made the donation to his alma mater, the owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills wasn’t just thinking about trophies lining a case inside Pegula Ice Arena. Beyond football, he wanted Penn State to be proud of a hockey team.

“Part of my rationale was to grow American hockey,” Pegula said. “The Big Ten has a big name, it’s been a national brand, and I thought that would be a good thing for hockey to grow the sport domestically.”

That growth is already happening in what’s affectionately called “Hockey Valley.” Penn State’s Nittany Lion Development Program has grown from 35 children in 2014 to 150 today, and a youth association that had six teams is up to 10. USA Hockey reported almost 1,500 more people have begun playing hockey in western Pennsylvania from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

Ryan Patrick, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Craig Patrick, played club hockey at Penn State and now runs its youth programs. He understands such growth wouldn’t have been possible without Division I programs and the buzz for children who haven’t thought about becoming college students yet.

“They go to a game and a little kid says to mom or dad, ’Hey, I want to do that,’” Patrick said. “And you start looking at our programs and we’ve got it all laid out from learn-to-play hockey up through travel hockey. It’s a nice progression and kids are jumping in and sticking with it.”

Men’s coach Guy Gadowsky knows Penn State will always be a football school, though traditions are certainly portable. Chants of “We are Penn State” fill the 6,000-seat rink where players wear white helmets with blue stripes down the middle, and fans in the “Roar Zone” get to torment the opposing goalie from close range from a wall that’s as steep as building code would allow.

“The hockey program is just trying to fit in to Penn State, and I think it’s a great addition,” Gadowsky said. “The fans here love physical, fast sports — which hockey is, obviously — and they love passion and hockey is all of that and the students have really taken to it. I think they’ve made Pegula Ice Arena the best atmosphere in college hockey.”

That was by design.

“Acoustically, I know there was some talk about designing the building so they could have graduations and concerts or whatever in there,” Pegula said. “And I said, ‘Ah, we want this place to sound like you’re inside a garbage can and somebody’s hitting it with a stick.’ It’s a loud arena.”

The chance to play in that arena drew leading scorer Andrew Sturtz from Buffalo, Chicago Blackhawks third-round pick Evan Barratt from suburban Philadelphia and top defenseman and Los Angeles Kings prospect Cole Hults from Stoughton, Wisconsin. Penn State has already produced an NHL player in forward Casey Bailey and this year has players from 10 states, three Canadian provinces and two countries — including Nikita Pavlychev, a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect from Russia.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some success very, very early, and that will also attract excellent hockey players that are looking to play college in this area and as far as Finland or Russia or Canada or wherever else,” Gadowsky said. “Certainly we want to get the very best student hockey players in our footprint, for sure. That’s a priority. But we’re also looking to get the very best in other regions, as well.”

Pegula thought Gadowsky was “the logical choice” as coach after building up the Alaska-Anchorage and Princeton programs. Penn State also hired longtime Princeton women’s coach Jeff Kampersal to take over for retiring Josh Brandwene. The men’s team was ranked 13th nationally going into a weekend series against No. 7 Ohio State, while the women’s team was 5-8-8.

Gadowsky saw plenty of Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers jerseys when he first stepped on campus and was impressed by the knowledge of local fans. Though Pennsylvania isn’t yet a hockey hotbed like Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota, Brandon Saad, Vincent Trocheck, Matt Bartkowski and Stephen Johns are from the Pittsburgh area.

“I hear from a lot of players that have been successful in the professional ranks that have said things like, ‘Boy, if Penn State had a Division I team, I guarantee I would’ve gone there,’” Gadowsky said. “I think everything Terry Pegula envisioned is starting to happen.”

In line with Pegula’s vision, Patrick said the goal at the youth level is to be a solid Tier II junior program that can play at district tournaments and compete for national championships. With an eye on trying to help speed up the already rapid growth of hockey across the U.S. , Pegula has big dreams about the sport nationwide.

“Maybe someday the Pac-12 will have a hockey conference or the Mountain West,” Pegula said. “Those are logical places (where) main conferences could expand into hockey.”

Penn State’s addition allowed the Big Ten to form a hockey conference, and now the program could serve as a model for others across the NCAA landscape.

In Hockey Valley, Gadowsky is proud of that and thinking about the next steps to add more banners to the rafters to go along with the Big Ten championship.

“I don’t think anybody would’ve thought that we’d be Big Ten champions this early into it,” Gadowsky said. “If we can have more success at the NCAA Tournament level, that’s going to raise the awareness of our program, of hockey in this area, even more. Very easy to say, very difficult to achieve.”

PHT Morning Skate: Best line combinations this season; Vanek on the move?

By Joey AlfieriJan 15, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out the highlights from the Penguins’ win over the Rangers on Sunday night.

J.T. Brown will begin a new adventure now that he’s been claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. (NHL.com/Ducks)

• Don’t be surprised if Tampa Bay hosts an outdoor game in the near future. (Tampa Times)

• If Jake Allen doesn’t put his struggles behind him soon, the Blues’ season could end in disappointment. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The South Korean women’s hockey team would like to invite players from North Korea to join their squad. (NBC Sports)

Nathan MacKinnon is grabbing all the headlines in Colorado, but Mikko Rantanen has been huge for the Avs this season. (Mile High Hockey)

• How is each team’s minor league affiliate handing out ice time? Is it mostly going to youngsters or minor-league veterans? (faceoffcircle.ca)

Thomas Vanek has been a pleasant surprise for the Canucks, which means he could be on his way out the door before the trade deadline. (The Province)

• Speaking of the Canucks, Derrick Pouliot has quietly been effective defensively with his new team. (Nucksmisconduct.com)

• Which line combinations have been solid for their respective teams this season? (Fan Rag Sports)

• Former NHLer Emerson Etem has signed a contract with HC Lugano of the Swiss League. (Swiss Hockey News)

Brian Elliott‘s wife, Amanda, has always given back to her community and country. She served as a intelligence officer in the United States Air Force in 2007. She also started a program called “Operation Shower” which is “a nonprofit geared toward hosting baby showers for military members who can’t be with family, friends and loved ones while on deployment.” (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Mike Babcock not using Auston Matthews on the Leafs’ first power play unit is pretty puzzling. (National Post)

The Buzzer: Mike Smith on fire for Flames

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 14, 2018, 11:08 PM EST
Player of the Night: Mike Smith, Calgary Flames

While Petr Mrazek pitched a 27-save shutout as the Red Wings lulled the Blackhawks to sleep, Smith deserves recognition for another strong game, but beyond that for defying expectations in 2017-18. He’s been red-hot in particular lately.

This marks Smith’s sixth consecutive win, and he’s faced 30+ shots on goal in all of those victories. Sunday represented one of his best performances of that stretch, stopping 38 out of 39 shots against the frustrated Carolina Hurricanes.

It’s not just a flash in the pan, either. Smith is now 20-13-3 on the season with a sparkling .924 save percentage.

Confession: few of us expected this level of work, and such durability, from the massive 35-year-old.

Highlights of the Night

Pretty sweet stuff from Michael Grabner for the Rangers in a loss to the Penguins.

It’s probably worth seeing Phil Kessel‘s 700th point again, even if it was typical, at least by Kessel’s sniping standards. More on Kessel’s milestone here.

After missing 21 games, Brandon Sutter scored the overtime game-winner for the Canucks against the Wild.

Factoids

Another Kessel tidbit:

Tyler Bertuzzi, like Dominik Simon, scored his first NHL goal. He gets the edge because of this great, very “hockey” photo.

Scores

Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 0
Flames 4, Hurricanes 1
Penguins 5, Rangers 2
Canucks 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Penguins overwhelm Rangers, and do so in regulation

By James O'BrienJan 14, 2018, 10:22 PM EST
5 Comments

Both the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins can attest that an 82-game season features plenty of twists and turns. Each team’s experienced ups and downs in 2017-18, and are likely to see more turbulence before the playoffs begin.

So, it’s important not to overreact to one game, or even a couple weeks of play.

That said, the Penguins and Rangers continued to go down different paths as Pittsburgh handily won 5-2 on Sunday.

The Penguins might just be getting it together, as this represents their fourth consecutive win. Getting this victory in regulation is especially helpful for their cause, as the Rangers now trail them by two standings points but hold two games in hand.

[A deep dive on what’s next for Rangers and Penguins, and how close their races are.]

Meanwhile, the Rangers dropped their third game in a row and seemed to struggle with the likes of Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Hayes on the shelf.

Heading into the first period, both teams were tied in shots on goal with 13, and the Rangers actually generated a 2-1 lead. The Penguins exerted their will from that point on, generating a 34-15 SOG advantage and scoring four goals to win 5-2.

In the second period, two players scored milestone goals 1:15 apart. Phil Kessel generated the 700th point of his already-impressive career, while Dominik Simon collected his first NHL goal.

[More on that here, including Kessel’s place among the best scorers.]

Sidney Crosby scored his 17th goal of 2017-18, pushing him one goal away from 400 in the regular season. Henrik Lundqvist did what he could on Sunday, but the Penguins simply wouldn’t be denied.

The Rangers and Penguins both have a long way to go, even as both teams are technically in the two wild card spots as of this writing. For all we know, this win could be very helpful for Pittsburgh in a rugged battle for positioning in the Metropolitan Division.

Also, some good news for Pens

Tristan Jarry provided the Penguins with nice play recently, but this is still great news for Pittsburgh:

