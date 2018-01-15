Getty

Mired in worst offensive season of career, Stars make Spezza healthy scratch

By Adam Gretz
Jason Spezza has had a pretty stellar NHL career over the past 15 years. The 2017-18 season, however, has not been one of best.

With the veteran center currently mired in a 14-game goal drought the Stars announced on Monday afternoon that Spezza will be a healthy scratch for Monday afternoon’s game against the Boston Bruins.

“Coach’s decision” was the reason given by the Stars.

He has just one assist in his past seven games and only five assists during the current goal drought.

Spezza has shown some signs of slowing down offensively over the past few seasons but he still remained a highly productive player that was, at the very least, a lock for at least 60 points over 82 games. That is still first-line production in the NHL.

That offensive production has completely fallen off of a cliff this year.

Entering play on Monday he had just five goals and 11 assists in the Stars’ first 44 games, a pace that would only give him nine goals and 29 total points in a full season. That would be by far the worst offensive output of his career. The only times in his career he failed to record at least 50 points were the 2002-03 season (when he had 21 points in 33 games as a 19-year-old) and the 2012-13 season when he was limited to only five games (he had five points in those five games).

It’s not a surprise that Spezza isn’t producing points the way he did a few years ago for no other reason than he’s 34 years old. It’s only natural to expect a slow down. But the way his production has almost entirely disappeared is the surprising thing. His ice-time has been reduced significantly this season, but there are still some underlying signs that he is doing some thing well enough to warrant playing time. When he has been on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Stars are outscoring their opponents by a 20-14 margin and he is one of their best possession players with a 56.6 Corsi percentage.

There is still some value there and it should at least provide some optimism that maybe he can turn things around this season and that his skills have not completely diminished.

General manager Jim Nill said on Monday that he expects Spezza to be back in the lineup on Tuesday when the Stars visit the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think he knows he can be better too and we need more from him,” said Nill, via Scott Burnside of Stars.com. “I think we got a really good thing going here and he’s a big part of it, he’s one of our leaders and we want him at his best,”

Spezza still has one year remaining on his contract that pays him $7.5 million per season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens’ Phillip Danault has concussion symptoms after being hit by slap shot

By Adam Gretz
The Montreal Canadiens offered an update on injured forward Phillip Danault on Monday afternoon, announcing that he is currently dealing with concussion-like symptoms and that he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Danault was injured over the weekend when he was hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slap shot.

It was an especially scary moment as Danault remained on the ice for several minutes and had to be carried off on a stretcher. He was taken to a local hospital for observation before being released.

[Canadiens’ Danault takes slap shot to head]

In 43 games this season Danault has scored seven goals and added 16 assists for the Canadiens.

Along with Danault the Canadiens are also dealing with an injury to veteran forward Andrew Shaw who the team announced will be sidelined with a lower body injury and that his status will be evaluated again in 10 days.

With Danault and Shaw sidelined the Canadiens claimed forward Logan Shaw off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fantasy Adds & Drops: Bernier baby Bernier

By Joey Alfieri
Every week, PHT will look to provide its readers with some fantasy hockey advice. This column will aim to help you navigate through the rough waters of the waiver wire. We’ll tell you which players owned in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues are worth adding and we’ll also let you know which players you can safely part ways with.

If you have any specific fantasy hockey questions, feel free to write me an e-mail at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here we go:

Adds:

Joe Thornton– C- San Jose Sharks (42 percent)

The Sharks will be pretty busy this week, as they’ll play five games between Monday and Sunday. Thornton went into the Sharks’ bye week on a three-game point drought, but he exploded for three points against the Coyotes on Saturday night. The veteran is on pace to hit the 60-point mark in 2017-18.

Jonathan Bernier– G- Colorado Avalanche (31 percent)

The Avalanche have been playing some good hockey of late and Bernier has a lot to do with that. He was the NHL’s second star last week, and with Semyon Varlamov out for at least two more weeks, he’ll continue to see a good amount of action. He’s worth at least a short-term add for those looking for a goaltender.

David Krejci– C- Boston Bruins (22 percent)

The Bruins forward has missed a good chunk of the season because of injuries, but he’s back and healthy now. Krejci has picked up four points in five games since returning from an upper-body injury in late December. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be worth owning in most standard fantasy leagues.

Hampus Lindholm– D- Anaheim Ducks (16 percent)

Lindholm has registered four assists in his last four games. He sees large amounts of ice time on the Ducks blue line, so opportunities to produce won’t be an issue for him. Lindholm has produced at a 0.48 points-per-game clip this season, which is beyond reasonable for a defenseman.

[More Fantasy: Rotoworld Hockey Podcast on All-Star Snubs]

Anthony Beauvillier– C/LW- New York Islanders (5 percent)

Beauvillier spent the bye week in the minors which clearly seemed to work for him, as he came back and had three points against the Rangers over the weekend. The fact that he played on a line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle makes him an intriguing add in deeper leagues.

Drop:

Brent Seabrook– D- Chicago Blackhawks (50 percent)

Seabrook scored in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch last week, but that doesn’t mean he’ll provide fantasy owners with strong production. If Hampus Lindholm is available in your league, it might be time for you to swap Seabrook for him.

Zach Parise– LW- Minnesota Wild (50 percent)

Parise finally made his regular season debut earlier this month after missing the first three months of the season with a back injury. The Wild forward has accumulated just one assist in his first seven games. It will take him time to find his legs, but there are other players that could provide strong fantasy value in the meantime.

[More Fantasy: Rotoworld’s Power Play Report]

Brendan Gallagher– RW- Montreal Canadiens (49 percent)

Gallagher is an incredibly hard worker that had a fine first half of the season on a mediocre Montreal team, but don’t be surprised if he comes back down to earth in the second half. His work rate will always be high, it’s just that his production will likely dip. Gallagher has just three goals in his last 15 games.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Islanders look to continue strong second half start vs. Habs

Getty Images
By Sean Leahy
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues as the Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

The Islanders came out of their five-day break rest, refreshed and apparently, ready to score some goals.

On Saturday afternoon, Doug Weight’s men lit up the New York Rangers 7-2 at Madison Square Garden, a phenomenal welcome back after losing five of six heading into the bye week. New York sits one point behind the Rangers for an Eastern Conference wild card spot but are also in the thick of things in the tight Metropolitan Division. While there are some games in-hand to be played by teams, the difference between second place and last in the division is a mere five points.

There’s going to be a lot of movement as these final two-and-a-half months play out, which means it might be tough to not take a peek at the out-of-town scores on a nightly basis.

“We’ve just got to win,” Doug Weight said via Arthur Staple of Newsday. “We put ourselves in a good position early and we kind of put that away; now it’s just a big mess. We don’t need to scoreboard-watch; we need to take care of our business.”

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

The Canadiens have a lot more work to do sitting eight points behind the Rangers in the East. They picked up a point during a Saturday night shootout loss to the Boston Bruins, but most concerning was the status of Phillip Danault, who took a Zdeno Chara slapshot to the helmet and had to be stretchered off.

After spending the night at a local hospital under observation, Danault was released on Sunday and is resting at home. His father wrote on Facebook Saturday night that his son was “doing well and his scan came back normal.”

As the Canadiens wait to get Danault back, they have a tough stretch of games this week, which includes two more meetings with the Bruins. Getting good news on their teammate will certainly help with the mindset as they get back to it tonight.

“Phil is a player who plays both ends of the ice. He’s an important player – for the power play, penalty kill,” said Jonathan Drouin. “He’s a big piece of ours at center, but every time someone gets hurt, other guys need to step up.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penn State is growing into ‘Hockey Valley’

Associated Press
4 Comments

Eight years ago, Pegula and his wife, Kim, gave over $100 million to Penn State University to fund the creation of men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs and a facility to make them competitive.

Those teams, which began competing in 2012-13, quickly achieved success. The women’s team won 17 games in its third season, and the men’s team won the Big Ten Tournament title and fell one victory short of reaching the NCAA Frozen Four last season.

When Pegula made the donation to his alma mater, the owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills wasn’t just thinking about trophies lining a case inside Pegula Ice Arena. Beyond football, he wanted Penn State to be proud of a hockey team.

“Part of my rationale was to grow American hockey,” Pegula said. “The Big Ten has a big name, it’s been a national brand, and I thought that would be a good thing for hockey to grow the sport domestically.”

That growth is already happening in what’s affectionately called “Hockey Valley.” Penn State’s Nittany Lion Development Program has grown from 35 children in 2014 to 150 today, and a youth association that had six teams is up to 10. USA Hockey reported almost 1,500 more people have begun playing hockey in western Pennsylvania from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

Ryan Patrick, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Craig Patrick, played club hockey at Penn State and now runs its youth programs. He understands such growth wouldn’t have been possible without Division I programs and the buzz for children who haven’t thought about becoming college students yet.

“They go to a game and a little kid says to mom or dad, ’Hey, I want to do that,’” Patrick said. “And you start looking at our programs and we’ve got it all laid out from learn-to-play hockey up through travel hockey. It’s a nice progression and kids are jumping in and sticking with it.”

Men’s coach Guy Gadowsky knows Penn State will always be a football school, though traditions are certainly portable. Chants of “We are Penn State” fill the 6,000-seat rink where players wear white helmets with blue stripes down the middle, and fans in the “Roar Zone” get to torment the opposing goalie from close range from a wall that’s as steep as building code would allow.

“The hockey program is just trying to fit in to Penn State, and I think it’s a great addition,” Gadowsky said. “The fans here love physical, fast sports — which hockey is, obviously — and they love passion and hockey is all of that and the students have really taken to it. I think they’ve made Pegula Ice Arena the best atmosphere in college hockey.”

That was by design.

“Acoustically, I know there was some talk about designing the building so they could have graduations and concerts or whatever in there,” Pegula said. “And I said, ‘Ah, we want this place to sound like you’re inside a garbage can and somebody’s hitting it with a stick.’ It’s a loud arena.”

The chance to play in that arena drew leading scorer Andrew Sturtz from Buffalo, Chicago Blackhawks third-round pick Evan Barratt from suburban Philadelphia and top defenseman and Los Angeles Kings prospect Cole Hults from Stoughton, Wisconsin. Penn State has already produced an NHL player in forward Casey Bailey and this year has players from 10 states, three Canadian provinces and two countries — including Nikita Pavlychev, a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect from Russia.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some success very, very early, and that will also attract excellent hockey players that are looking to play college in this area and as far as Finland or Russia or Canada or wherever else,” Gadowsky said. “Certainly we want to get the very best student hockey players in our footprint, for sure. That’s a priority. But we’re also looking to get the very best in other regions, as well.”

Pegula thought Gadowsky was “the logical choice” as coach after building up the Alaska-Anchorage and Princeton programs. Penn State also hired longtime Princeton women’s coach Jeff Kampersal to take over for retiring Josh Brandwene. The men’s team was ranked 13th nationally going into a weekend series against No. 7 Ohio State, while the women’s team was 5-8-8.

Gadowsky saw plenty of Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers jerseys when he first stepped on campus and was impressed by the knowledge of local fans. Though Pennsylvania isn’t yet a hockey hotbed like Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota, Brandon Saad, Vincent Trocheck, Matt Bartkowski and Stephen Johns are from the Pittsburgh area.

“I hear from a lot of players that have been successful in the professional ranks that have said things like, ‘Boy, if Penn State had a Division I team, I guarantee I would’ve gone there,’” Gadowsky said. “I think everything Terry Pegula envisioned is starting to happen.”

In line with Pegula’s vision, Patrick said the goal at the youth level is to be a solid Tier II junior program that can play at district tournaments and compete for national championships. With an eye on trying to help speed up the already rapid growth of hockey across the U.S. , Pegula has big dreams about the sport nationwide.

“Maybe someday the Pac-12 will have a hockey conference or the Mountain West,” Pegula said. “Those are logical places (where) main conferences could expand into hockey.”

Penn State’s addition allowed the Big Ten to form a hockey conference, and now the program could serve as a model for others across the NCAA landscape.

In Hockey Valley, Gadowsky is proud of that and thinking about the next steps to add more banners to the rafters to go along with the Big Ten championship.

“I don’t think anybody would’ve thought that we’d be Big Ten champions this early into it,” Gadowsky said. “If we can have more success at the NCAA Tournament level, that’s going to raise the awareness of our program, of hockey in this area, even more. Very easy to say, very difficult to achieve.”