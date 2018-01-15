Fantasy Adds & Drops: Bernier baby Bernier

Every week, PHT will look to provide its readers with some fantasy hockey advice. This column will aim to help you navigate through the rough waters of the waiver wire. We’ll tell you which players owned in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues are worth adding and we’ll also let you know which players you can safely part ways with.

If you have any specific fantasy hockey questions, feel free to write me an e-mail at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here we go:

Adds:

• Joe Thornton– C- San Jose Sharks (42 percent)

The Sharks will be pretty busy this week, as they’ll play five games between Monday and Sunday. Thornton went into the Sharks’ bye week on a three-game point drought, but he exploded for three points against the Coyotes on Saturday night. The veteran is on pace to hit the 60-point mark in 2017-18.

• Jonathan Bernier– G- Colorado Avalanche (31 percent)

The Avalanche have been playing some good hockey of late and Bernier has a lot to do with that. He was the NHL’s second star last week, and with Semyon Varlamov out for at least two more weeks, he’ll continue to see a good amount of action. He’s worth at least a short-term add for those looking for a goaltender.

• David Krejci– C- Boston Bruins (22 percent)

The Bruins forward has missed a good chunk of the season because of injuries, but he’s back and healthy now. Krejci has picked up four points in five games since returning from an upper-body injury in late December. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be worth owning in most standard fantasy leagues.

• Hampus Lindholm– D- Anaheim Ducks (16 percent)

Lindholm has registered four assists in his last four games. He sees large amounts of ice time on the Ducks blue line, so opportunities to produce won’t be an issue for him. Lindholm has produced at a 0.48 points-per-game clip this season, which is beyond reasonable for a defenseman.

• Anthony Beauvillier– C/LW- New York Islanders (5 percent)

Beauvillier spent the bye week in the minors which clearly seemed to work for him, as he came back and had three points against the Rangers over the weekend. The fact that he played on a line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle makes him an intriguing add in deeper leagues.

Drop:

• Brent Seabrook– D- Chicago Blackhawks (50 percent)

Seabrook scored in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch last week, but that doesn’t mean he’ll provide fantasy owners with strong production. If Hampus Lindholm is available in your league, it might be time for you to swap Seabrook for him.

• Zach Parise– LW- Minnesota Wild (50 percent)

Parise finally made his regular season debut earlier this month after missing the first three months of the season with a back injury. The Wild forward has accumulated just one assist in his first seven games. It will take him time to find his legs, but there are other players that could provide strong fantasy value in the meantime.

• Brendan Gallagher– RW- Montreal Canadiens (49 percent)

Gallagher is an incredibly hard worker that had a fine first half of the season on a mediocre Montreal team, but don’t be surprised if he comes back down to earth in the second half. His work rate will always be high, it’s just that his production will likely dip. Gallagher has just three goals in his last 15 games.

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.