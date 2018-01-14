Mrazek, Mantha help Red Wings down Blackhawks

By Scott BilleckJan 14, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
You kind of get the feeling that teams heading onto their mandatory week off would like to start forgoing that last game before the break.

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-1 in the game they failed to show up to on Saturday. On Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets got trounced 5-2 in the game before they got a break.

And on Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks seemed checked out in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a team who played 24 hours earlier and lost handily 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hell, even Jeff Glass couldn’t save the Blackhawks, who got outworked from what seemed like the opening puck drop.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the first period.

Andreas Athanasiou showed his speed as he worked past Blackhawks’ defenders down low, before sliding a pass out to Larkin, who was perched in the slot.

Larkin made no mistake, given the opportunity, as he notched his seventh of the season.

Mike Green showed why he was named an NHL all-star this past week for the Red Wings second goal, which doubled their advantage just over two minutes later.

Gustav Nyquist gained the Blackhawks’ zone and dropped a pass to Anthony Mantha, who took one look to Green and fed him a cross-ice pass that Green one-timed past and outstretched Glass.

It was Green’s 25th point of the season, and couple with his all-star nod, Green, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason, keeps building a case for himself to be traded to a contender when the deadline comes around.

Mantha grabbed his second point of the game in the third period as he joined the rush off the bench.

Mantha let Henrik Zetterberg know he was flying into the zone starting from the time he jumped onto the ice, and Zetterberg dropped the puck to Mantha, allowing for a nice wrist shot that beat Glass high for a 3-0 lead.

Tyler Bertuzzi, the nephew of Todd who came into the game without his first-career NHL goal, checked that item off his to-do list later in the period.

Bertuzzi parked himself in front of Glass’s doorstep and whacked home a rebound after Nick Jensen‘s shot from the slot was saved.

Meanwhile, Petr Mrazek kept things tidy in the crease for the Red Wings, stopping all 27 shots he faced.

The Blackhawks didn’t test him all that much, but Mrazek, who has struggled this season, turned aside 12 third-period shots en route to the win.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Skate blade grazes Milan Lucic’s neck in scary incident

By Scott BilleckJan 14, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
It was a tough night for gruesome injuries on Saturday.

If Phillip Danault‘s puck to the head of a slap shot from Zdeno Chara wasn’t enough, Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic came within millimeters of his life being in severe jeopardy.

Lucic appeared to fall in the neutral zone and when he did, he took Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek with him.

In the video below — and in a very serious event that wasn’t all that noticeable during the broadcast — Nosek’s skate grazed Lucic’s neck.

Lucic tweeted a picture of the cut following the Oilers 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights. As you can see, s some stitches were required to repair the wound.

In the tweet, he said, “Close call… but ok,” along with the hashtag. “#skategrazedjugular.”

Close call, indeed.

Andrew Cogliano’s player safety hearing could put ironman record in jeopardy

By Scott BilleckJan 14, 2018, 11:03 AM EST
Andrew Cogliano is 134 shy of Doug Jarvis’ ironman streak of 964 games played in a row.

And that’s as close as he might get pending the outcome of a hearing with the NHL’s player safety department on Sunday.

Yes, Cogliano’s streak of 830 games played — the longest active streak in the NHL — is in real jeopardy after an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe in Saturday’s 4-2 win for Cogliano’s Anaheim Ducks.

Cogliano was handed a two-minute penalty for interference on the play, and his shoulder’s principal point of contact was clearly Kempe’s head. (You can watch several angles of the play if you click on the Streamable link in the tweet).

Cogliano has never missed a game in his 11-year NHL career.

On Friday, Cogliano signed a new three-year contract extension for the Ducks.

The Buzzer: Barzal raises bar; McDavid’s happy birthday

By Scott BilleckJan 14, 2018, 1:35 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: Where do we begin? Barzal made some history on Saturday, recording two goals and three assists for his second five-point outing of the season.

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin had two goals and two assists as the Penguins downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday. It’s the second time in as many games that Malkin has scored twice, and he’s been a big part of the Penguins winning their past three games, with five goals and eight points in the span.

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers: Couturier scored a pair of goals for the third straight game and added an assist for good measure as the Flyers won their fourth straight and 12th in their past 17.

Joonas Donskoi, San Jose Sharks: Donskoi scored two goals and one assist on Saturday, with his all-around effort on his second goal (see in the highlights below) earning him a mention among the day’s best.

Highlights of the Night: 

It doesn’t get much filthier than this. Mathew Barzal is something else:

Devan Dubnyk channeling Johnny Bower:

Donskoi made the save, then scored the goal that sent Sharks – Coyotes to OT:

Factoids of the Night: 

Nice way for Connor McDavid to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Meanwhile, Joe Thornton hits a mark McDavid hopes to match some day:

MISC:

Some heartwarming stuff.

Scores: 

Islanders 7, Rangers 2
Penguins 1, Red Wings 1
Wild 4, Jets 1
Bruins 4, Canadiens 3 (SO)
Flyers 5, Devils 3
Avalanche 4, Stars 1
Oilers 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
Ducks 4, Kings 2
Sharks 6, Coyotes 5 (OT)

Canadiens’ Phillip Danault takes slap shot to head

By Scott BilleckJan 13, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
On-ice moments don’t get much scarier than what happened at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

Late in the second period in a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the visiting Boston Bruins, Zdeno Chara took a one-timer from the point that got high in a hurry and caught Canadiens forward Phillip Danault in the side of the head.

Danault laid on the ice for several minutes before a stretcher made its way out onto the ice.

Players on both teams, refs and fans stood nearly silent as the Canadiens trainers worked with Danault.

Pucks traveling at high speeds are inherently dangerous, but that doesn’t make plays like this any less difficult to watch.

Nobody knows the velocity of Chara’s shot better than the man himself. And Chara looked devastated by what laid in from of him.

Chara stood by Danault throughout the whole ordeal, and when they got him up on the stretcher and ready to wheel him out, Chara kneeled down and said some words to the Canadiens forward.

UPDATE: The Canadiens tweeted out that Danault has been taken to the hospital due to a head injury. They say he’s moving and awake.

Refs stopped the game with 1:37 left in the period, sending both teams to their respective rooms for an early intermission and resumed the game following the break with 1:37 left.

UPDATE: According to the Canadiens, Danault is at home resting after being released from hospital.

Here’s what Chara had to say after the game:

