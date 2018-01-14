Debate swirls around Giordano hit on Aho, fight with Williams

By James O'BrienJan 14, 2018, 7:36 PM EST
There are plenty of questions following Mark Giordano‘s hit on Sebastian Aho, and his subsequent fight with Justin Williams.

Giordano was ejected from the game and received a five-minute major for the hit, which didn’t ultimately cost the Calgary Flames much in-game, as they ultimately beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. The first questions start to swirl about that check: should more punishment come?

As you can see in the video above this post’s headline, plenty of people believe that it was either a clean hit or that the major was enough. The debate goes both ways, however, with others calling for a suspension.

Considering Aho’s rise as a scoring star with the Hurricanes, there are worries that he was injured. As Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters notes, there are worries about a head injury and possibly a knee injury. Peters also noted that there was head contact but didn’t exactly scorch Giordano with his assessment of the check.

“They’re talking about his knee a little bit, too, so there’s lots getting looked at,” Peters said, via Michael Smith of the team website. “I’m sure we’ll know a little bit more later.”

Beyond that, some wonder if the Hurricanes failed in responding to the hit, both in the moment and on the scoreboard.

Either way, this game highlighted the divergent paths for these two teams. On one hand, the Flames have now won seven games in a row. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have dropped two in a row and only have two wins in their last eight contests (2-5-1). Not ideal for a team locked into competitive Metropolitan Division playoff races.

Losing Aho for an extended duration of time would only make matters worse.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Who has better shot at playoffs: Penguins or Rangers?

By James O'BrienJan 14, 2018, 8:06 PM EST
Yes, it’s just one game, but the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins both likely realize that these Metropolitan Division matchups are that much more important. You can watch those two playoff hopefuls trade blows on NBCSN right now.

At the moment, both teams have 49 standings points, with the Rangers having a significant advantage in holding two games in hand (43 games played for Rangers, 45 for Penguins). As you can see from the standings, the Metro races are indeed skin-tight.

You’d think that the Rangers’ two games in hand would be enough to give them a substantial edge in the race, at least as of this writing, but it’s fascinating to take a look at which models smile more upon the Penguins or Rangers.

Sportsclub Stats gives the Rangers a 66.4 percent chance to make the playoffs, while handing the Penguins a dicey 36.1 percent chance. On the other hand, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic’s model (sub required) favors the Penguins considerably, while others are very close.

To some extent, Penguins optimism comes from their past successes and some bad bounces in 2017-18. PDO is often used as a measure of luck, and Pittsburgh stands as the lowest-ranking team in that stat in the entire NHL (via Natural Stat Trick).

Another factor working against the Rangers is their remaining schedule.

Yes, they have games in hand on the Penguins (and in some cases, other rivals), but they’re also slated to pay for what’s been a remarkably home-heavy start to the season. The Rangers have played 26 games at home, the most in the NHL, while only playing 17 on the road, the least in the league.

Things start to heat up in a week:

Sun, Jan 21 @ Los Angeles
Tue, Jan 23 @ Anaheim
Thu, Jan 25 @ San Jose
Thu, Feb 1 vs Toronto
Sat, Feb 3 @ Nashville
Mon, Feb 5 @ Dallas
Wed, Feb 7 vs Boston
Fri, Feb 9 vs Calgary
Sun, Feb 11 @ Winnipeg
Tue, Feb 13 @ Minnesota
Thu, Feb 15 @ NY Islanders
Sat, Feb 17 @ Ottawa

You’d think a bye week would help, and it does break up some of the challenge, but it could also be rough if the Rangers limp into that break with a bad California road trip.

After tonight’s game, the Rangers and Penguins only meet one more time in the regular season, a March 14 match at Madison Square Garden. It’s quite possible that both teams will miss or make the playoffs this season, but it’s very difficult to say how things will ultimately shake out.

One can only put so much weight in one game during an 82-game campaign, yet looking at how small the margins seem to be, this could be an important decision. Especially if it ends in regulation.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

By James O'BrienJan 14, 2018, 7:16 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Rangers

J.T. MillerMika ZibanejadMats Zuccarello

Rick NashBoo NievesJesper Fast

Jimmy VeseyDavid DesharnaisPavel Buchnevich

Michael GrabnerPaul Carey — Vinni Lettieri

Ryan McDonaghNick Holden

Brady SkjeiKevin Shattenkirk

Marc StaalSteven Kampfer

Starting Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

Penguins

Dominik SimonSidney Crosby — Daniel Sprong

Carl HagelinEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Conor ShearyJake GuentzelPhil Kessel

Tom KuhnhacklRiley SheahanRyan Reaves

Brian DumoulinKris Letang

Olli MaattaJustin Schultz

Matt HunwickJamie Oleksiak

Starting Goalie: Tristan Jarry

Andrew Cogliano’s 830-game ironman streak ends with suspension

By Sean LeahyJan 14, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
The fourth-longest games played streak in NHL history has come to an end via suspension.

Andrew Cogliano of the Anaheim Ducks has been suspended two game for interfering with Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night. Cogliano delivered a late hit that will see the end of his 830-game ironman streak.

Here’s the NHL Department of Player Safety’s reasoning:

It’s a good call by the DoPS. As the video shows, you can see just how late Cogliano delivers the hit on Kempe. So much time had passed, Kempe was not expecting to be hit like he was.

Cogliano has never missed a game in his NHL career since breaking in at the start of the 2007-08 season. Had he remained in the Ducks’ lineup for the rest of this regular season, he would have passed Steve Larmer (884) next month. Anaheim handed him a three-year extension this week, which meant Doug Jarvis’ record of 964 consecutive games played would have been threatened at the start of the 2019-20 season.

So who is the new NHL Ironman? That would be Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers, who’s played 676 straight regular season games. Right behind him is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau (669) and Phil Kessel of the Pittsburgh Penguins (655).

All good things come to an end, but it’s too bad that Cogliano’s shot at a tough-to-reach NHL record is ending due to a suspension. Not missing one of 830 regular season games is an impressive feat, and now it’ll be fun to watch Yandle, Marleau and Kessel try and stay healthy to threaten Jarvis’ record.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Mrazek, Mantha help Red Wings down Blackhawks

By Scott BilleckJan 14, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
You kind of get the feeling that teams heading onto their mandatory week off would like to start forgoing that last game before the break.

The Winnipeg Jets lost 4-1 in the game they failed to show up to on Saturday. On Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets got trounced 5-2 in the game before they got a break.

And on Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks seemed checked out in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a team who played 24 hours earlier and lost handily 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hell, even Jeff Glass couldn’t save the Blackhawks, who got outworked from what seemed like the opening puck drop.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the first period.

Andreas Athanasiou showed his speed as he worked past Blackhawks’ defenders down low, before sliding a pass out to Larkin, who was perched in the slot.

Larkin made no mistake, given the opportunity, as he notched his seventh of the season.

Mike Green showed why he was named an NHL all-star this past week for the Red Wings second goal, which doubled their advantage just over two minutes later.

Gustav Nyquist gained the Blackhawks’ zone and dropped a pass to Anthony Mantha, who took one look to Green and fed him a cross-ice pass that Green one-timed past and outstretched Glass.

It was Green’s 25th point of the season, and couple with his all-star nod, Green, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason, keeps building a case for himself to be traded to a contender when the deadline comes around.

Mantha grabbed his second point of the game in the third period as he joined the rush off the bench.

Mantha let Henrik Zetterberg know he was flying into the zone starting from the time he jumped onto the ice, and Zetterberg dropped the puck to Mantha, allowing for a nice wrist shot that beat Glass high for a 3-0 lead.

Tyler Bertuzzi, the nephew of Todd who came into the game without his first-career NHL goal, checked that item off his to-do list later in the period.

Bertuzzi parked himself in front of Glass’s doorstep and whacked home a rebound after Nick Jensen‘s shot from the slot was saved.

Meanwhile, Petr Mrazek kept things tidy in the crease for the Red Wings, stopping all 27 shots he faced.

The Blackhawks didn’t test him all that much, but Mrazek, who has struggled this season, turned aside 12 third-period shots en route to the win.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.