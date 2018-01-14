Andrew Cogliano’s player safety hearing could put ironman record in jeopardy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cogliano is 134 shy of Doug Jarvis’ ironman streak of 964 games played in a row.

And that’s as close as he might get pending the outcome of a hearing with the NHL’s player safety department on Sunday.

Yes, Cogliano’s streak of 830 games played — the longest active streak in the NHL — is in real jeopardy after an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe in Saturday’s 4-2 win for Cogliano’s Anaheim Ducks.

Cogliano was handed a two-minute penalty for interference on the play, and his shoulder’s principal point of contact was clearly Kempe’s head. (You can watch several angles of the play if you click on the Streamable link in the tweet).

Cogliano has never missed a game in his 11-year NHL career.

On Friday, Cogliano signed a new three-year contract extension for the Ducks.

