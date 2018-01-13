AP Photo

Canadiens’ Phillip Danault takes slap shot to head

By Scott BilleckJan 13, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
On-ice moments don’t get much scarier than what happened at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

Late in the second period in a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the visiting Boston Bruins, Zdeno Chara took a one-timer from the point that got high in a hurry and caught Canadiens forward Phillip Danault in the side of the head.

Danault laid on the ice for several minutes before a stretcher made its way out onto the ice.

Players on both teams, refs and fans stood nearly silent as the Canadiens trainers worked with Danault.

Pucks traveling at high speeds are inherently dangerous, but that doesn’t make plays like this any less difficult to watch.

Nobody knows the velocity of Chara’s shot better than the man himself. And Chara looked devastated by what laid in from of him.

Chara stood by Danault throughout the whole ordeal, and when they got him up on the stretcher and ready to wheel him out, Chara kneeled down and said some words to the Canadiens forward.

UPDATE: The Canadiens tweeted out that Danault has been taken to the hospital due to a head injury. They say he’s moving and awake.

Refs stopped the game with 1:37 left in the period, sending both teams to their respective rooms for an early intermission and resumed the game following the break with 1:37 left.

We will have updates as they happen.

By Scott BilleckJan 13, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
There are so many great highlights from the National Hockey League that, often, the ones from its American Hockey League cousin don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Not today.

Nic Petan, a Winnipeg Jets prospect who’s spent some time in the NHL over the past few seasons, made quite the dandy play in the game between the Jets’ minor league affiliate Manitoba Moose and the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild) in Winnipeg on Saturday.

As you will see in the video below, Petan, 22, appears to not have a snowball’s chance in hell to make a play on centering pass after he’s hauled to the ice by a Wild defenseman.

Not so fast, however.

Petan manages to get his stick out in front of him as he’s sliding along the ice and re-directs Buddy Robinson’s (what a great name) pass up and over the Wild’s netminder.

You can only explain such beauty so much. Take a look:

We’re 13 days into 2018 and we already have what could be the re-direction of the year in pro hockey.

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2018, 5:28 PM EST
The New York Islanders got a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon when they absolutely crushed their cross-town rivals 7-2. It was a completely one-sided game that saw Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist have to come on in relief and try to give his teammates a pep talk before entering the game.

(It did not work.)

The star of the game for the Islanders was rookie forward Mathew Barzal as he finished with a pair of goals and three assists in the win.

It was the second time this season that Barzal, a rookie, has recorded at least five points in a game.

That is kind of a big deal for a lot of reasons. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

— For one, Barzal is the only player in the NHL this season that has at least two five point games. The rest of the NHL has combined for seven as Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Hartman, Patrick Kane, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin, and Thomas Vanek all have one each.

— He is only the 13th player since 2005-06 to have multiple five-point games in a season. Only Evgeni Malkin (four in 2011-12), Sidney Crosby (three in 2009-10) and Alex Ovechkin (three in 2007-08) have had more than two since then.

— Then we start to get into the fact he is still a rookie. The only other Islanders rookie to record a pair of five-point games in a season was Bryan Trottier during the 1975-76 season.

— Impressive. Even more impressive is the fact that in NHL history there have only been 73 five-point games from rookies. The only rookies to have one since 1993 are Barzal, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, John Tavares, Alexandre Picard, Evgnei Malkin, Dan Hamhuis, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

— The list of rookies to have more than one is even shorter. It is made up of Barzal, Trottier, Peter Stastny, Anton Stastny, Marian Stastny, Cy Denney, and Joe Malone. That is it. Malone and Denney’s seasons came in the NHL’s first season in 1917-18. Malone is the only one that had more than two (he recorded three). So, basically, two guys that played when the NHL was first created, the Stastny family, and two Islanders.

The Islanders are in a tough spot this season. Their recent slump has put them on the playoff bubble and their two leading scorers, John Tavare and Josh Bailey, are both unrestricted free agents after this season. No matter what happens the rest of the way or with Tavares and Bailey in the summer the one bright spot they will definitely be able to take out of this season is the development of Barzal. He looks like he is becoming a star. He might already be one.

After Saturday’s performance his 44 points are tops among all NHL rookies, putting him four points ahead of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Barzal and Boeser are the only two rookies with at least 34 points on the season. It is pretty much a two-man race for the Calder Trophy right now.

Just a reminder: The Islanders acquired Barzal with a 2015 first-round draft pick that they acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Griffin Reinhart. Reinhart, to this point, has two points in 39 NHL games and is no longer a member of the Oilers’ organization (he is now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights organization. He currently plays in the American Hockey League).

What a trade for Islanders general manager Garth Snow.

(Historical data via NHL.com stats database)

Crosby, Malkin trying to get the Penguins back on track

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — It was about two weeks ago that the Pittsburgh Penguins looked like a team that was in deep, deep, deep trouble.

They had just been blown out at home by the Carolina Hurricanes — their second loss to the Hurricanes in less than a week — and were looking like they were going to have one heck of a fight ahead of them in the second half just to make the playoffs.

To be fair, they are still going to need a big second half to secure a playoff spot in their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup, but thanks to their three straight wins since that ugly loss to Carolina, including Saturday’s 4-1 thumping of the Detroit Red Wings, things are suddenly looking a lot better for the defending champs.

They are back into a playoff position (as of publication on Saturday afternoon) and have another huge game against a team they are competing with in the Wild Card race on Sunday night when the New York Rangers pay them a visit.

The big change over the past few games?

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have turned into a two-headed monster that seems determined to get the team’s season headed back in the right direction.

Just take a look at what they have done during the Penguins’ current three-game winning streak.

With his two goals and two assists on Saturday, Malkin now has eight total points (five goals, three assists) during the streak, while Crosby with a goal and an assist against the Red Wings has nine points (two goals, seven assists).

During the streak the Penguins have scored a total of 14 goals.

Here is the breakdown of who has scored them and who has assisted them. The goals highlighted in black are the goals where Crosby and Malkin have had a hand in scoring. The goals highlighted in yellow are the goals where one of them has had a hand in scoring. The ones in white are where neither of them scored or assisted.

That is a lot of the same names.

That is also why those names get paid the big dollars because they are capable of stretches like this where at any one time either one of them can get hot and put the team on their back and carry it. When they both get rolling at the same time they can look unstoppable.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said on Saturday that he likes the way Malkin in particular is shooting the puck and not looking for “the next play.”

“First thing that jumps out to me is his willingness to shoot the puck and not look for the next play,” said Sullivan. “I told him when we put him with [Carl] Hagelin and [Patric] Hornqvist, you have to shoot more. You’re the most dangerous scoring threat on that line.'”

Over the past three games Malkin has 11 shots on goal and 18 total attempts.

“I just played my game,” said Malkin after Saturday’s game. “The power play worked, I have more confidence. Coach gave me more time, playing with two lines, getting faceoffs in the defensize zone, everywhere. When you score you feel so much better.”

The big key for the Penguins though is going to be finding ways to keep getting offense and keep getting wins when Crosby and Malkin are not doing this to other teams. And for as great as they are, there is going to come a time when that happens because nobody puts up points like this on a consistent basis. And that is going to be what defines this Penguins season because right now they are only going as far as Crosby and Malkin can take them as the team continues to find way to replace the scoring depth that left over the summer.

Over the past 10 games Crosby and Malkin have had a hand in 19 of the Penguins’ 27 goals. Of the eight goals they did not record a point on, they were still on the ice for three of them. That means in the past 10 games the Penguins have only scored five goals when neither Crosby or Malkin is on the ice.

Overall on the season when the Penguins get at least one goal from Crosby or Malkin, they are 17-6-1. When they get a goal from none of them, they are only 6-13-1. As I pointed out a couple of weeks ago, that is a significant drop in the team’s ability to win from a season ago when neither Crosby or Malkin scored (a half goal per game drop, and a points percentage of only .333 versus .466 a year ago).

“Those guys drive the ship,” said Sullivan after Saturday’s win. “We’re going to go when they go. Those guys make the players around them better, but we have to give other guys credit as well.”

Those guys do drive the ship, but the danger in being so dependent on two lines is that when those lines get shut down (and eventually they will) everything falls apart. That is what happened to the Penguins pretty much every year between 2010 and 2015. That is what changed in 2016 and 2017.

They will get Bryan Rust back at some point this season, and perhaps the callups of Daniel Sprong and Dominik Simon can help provide a bit of a spark to extend the lineup a little bit until they can make another trade or two find that much-needd depth.

In the meantime, Crosby and Malkin seem determined to make sure the team is able to hang around in the playoff race long enough for more reinforcements to arrive.

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
The New York Rangers did not exactly enter their bye week on a high note, losing five of their past eight games including a 2-1 decision in Vegas to the Golden Knights heading into the bye.

They were not particularly sharp in their return to action on Saturday afternoon, either.

With a back-to-back situation this weekend against the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault decided to give backup goal Ondrej Pavelec the start on Saturday afternoon, saving Henrik Lundqvist for the Sunday night game in Pittsburgh.

That decision kind of backfired because not only did Pavelec not play well, he ended up needing to use Lundqvist anyway.

After Pavelec gave up five goals on only 20 shots in 25 minutes of action, the Rangers had to call on Lundqvist to help … well … do something. Before he actually entered the game that “something” included him skating along the bench and trying to fire up his team.

That is something you do not usually see and it would be absolutely fascinating to hear what is being said in this moment.

This has to be an especially frustrating time for Lundqvist.

He has been the foundation of the Rangers organization for more than a decade and has at times been one of the biggest reasons the team has been competitive, consistently masking whatever flaws the Rangers’ roster may have had in any given season (in recent years, it’s been the defense).

He has been one of the best goalies in the world and is still searching for his first Stanley Cup. Given that he turns 36 in less than two months he has to know the time to get one is running out, and it seems the team around him isn’t quite up to the task of helping to get him there this season.

