Toronto Furies’ Jessica Platt CWHL’s first openly transgender player

We know who the U.S. will be sending to PyeongChang next month and on Thursday, Hockey Canada revealed their team that will compete at the 2018 Olympics.
There are a handful of recognizeable names from their days in the NHL that will look to guide Canada to a third straight gold medal.
FORWARDS
Rene Bourque, Djurgardens IF (SHL)
Gilbert Brule, Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
Andrew Ebbett, SC Bern (NLA)
Quinton Howden, Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
Chris Kelly, Belleville (AHL)
Rob Klinkhammer, Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
Brandon Kozun, Lokomotiv (KHL)
Maxim Lapierre, HC Lugano (NLA)
Eric O’Dell, HC Sochi (KHL)
Mason Raymond, SC Bern (NLA)
Derek Roy, Linkoping HC (SHL)
Christian Thomas, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
Linden Vey, Barys Astana (KHL)
Wojtek Wolski, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
DEFENSEMEN
Stefan Elliott, HV71 (SHL)
Chay Genoway, Lada Togliatti (KHL)
Cody Goloubef, Stockton (AHL)
Marc-Andre Gragnani, HC Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
Chris Lee, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
Maxim Noreau, SC Bern (NLA)
Mat Robinson, CSKA Moscow (KHL)
Karl Stollery, Dinamo Riga (KHL)
GOALTENDERS
Justin Peters, Kolner Hale (DEL)
Kevin Poulin, Medvescak Zagreb (EBEL)
Ben Scrivens, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)
General manager: Sean Burke
Head coach: Willie Desjardins
Associate coach: Dave King
Assistant coach: Scott Walker
Assistant coach: Craig Woodcroft
Missing from Canada’s blue line is Cale Makar, the 19-year-old UMass-Amhearst product who recently won gold at the World Junior Championship. On Wednesday, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that he turned down an invitation, likely because he preferred to play NCAA rather than potentially be the No. 7 or No. 8 defenseman.
As for some other names who played for Canada at recent tournaments during the decision-making process, there’s no Simon Despres, Max Talbot, Teddy Purcell or P.A. Parenteau, among others.
Also missing from the entire roster is the presence of any junior players, despite Hockey Canada having “full support” from the Canadian Hockey League.
As NBC Olympic Talk’s Nick Zaccardi noted, 23 of 25 Canadian players have NHL experience, compared to 15 of the 23 announced on the U.S. roster. USA Hockey will be revealing their final two goalies on Thursday afternoon.
