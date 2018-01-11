Getty

The Buzzer: Linus blankets Blue Jackets, KHL women’s dance party

By James O'BrienJan 11, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Player of the Night: Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres

Quite a way for Ullmark to make his first start of 2017-18.

The 24-year-old set a new career-high with 44 saves against the Columbus Blue Jackets, helping Buffalo steal a 3-1 win. Only Artemi Panarin‘s beautiful goal beat Ullmark (or at least Ullmark and his post) during this game.

One wonders if Ullmark, 24, deserves a longer look with Buffalo or elsewhere. He generated an outstanding .928 save percentage in 26 AHL games this season, and while his NHL work has been sporadic, he’s been solid when called upon. What else does Buffalo have to lose, other than better draft lottery odds?

Highlight of the Night: Speaking of that Panarin goal …

Runner-up goes to Mark Jankowski, who poured it on for the Flames against the Lightning:

Dance Party!

Lowlight of the Night: Although, maybe a highlight because Kyle Okposo deserves some luck after last season’s health scares.

Factoid

The Hurricanes ended the Capitals’ home dominance, continuing their rise in the process:

Scores

Sabres 3, Blue Jackets 1
Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1
Flames 5, Lightning 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lightning lose All-Star Victor Hedman to leg injury

By James O'BrienJan 11, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
1 Comment

When you consider All-Star voting (in actual ballots and PHT ones) and midseason award picks, the Tampa Bay Lightning hold an almost unfair edge over the rest of the NHL halfway through 2017-18. Honestly, just the other day, I wondered if injuries might be their biggest hurdle right now.

Well, about that …

Star defenseman Victor Hedman left tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury and will not return.

It’s not surprising that Hedman won’t be back, as it looked like a pretty unfortunate tweak of the leg/knee. You can see it in action in the video above this post’s headline.

As strong as the Lightning look – Tyler Johnson‘s giving them a second line to supplement that deadly top trio – just about any team can be shaken by a big injury in this salary cap era, and Hedman is a foundational piece for the Bolts. He’s an All-Star this season, and has a legitimate shot at winning a Norris Trophy after being a finalist in 2016-17.

Hedman is crucial beyond his 33 points and outstanding skill. Aside from Andrei Vasilevskiy, he might be the most painful loss simply because of how important he is.

Consider this: he’s leading all Lightning skaters with an ice-time average of 25:57 per game, almost five minutes more than second-place Anton Stralman (21 per contest). There’s no denying that Mikhail Sergachev has been a splendid addition to a blueline that sorely needed some help, but Hedman logging those huge, Hedman-sized minutes allowed head coach Jon Cooper to put Sergachev and others in sheltered situations.

If Hedman misses serious time, it will make life more difficult for their other defensemen, and it will likely force more work from forwards in transition. This comes at a time of rare struggles for Vezina frontrunner Vasilevskiy, too.

(The Flames ended up adding one more goal to beat the Lightning 5-1.)

Now, the key thing is to remember that we only know that Hedman is out for the rest of this game. It could be a minor issue. One major plus for the Lightning is that they have a bye week coming up, so if this isn’t much, then the damage could end up being minimal.

We’ll have to wait and see, as some knee injuries come from moments that look innocuous while there are other times when a nasty-looking issue ends up being a minor hiccup.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The bright side to no NHL players at 2018 Olympics

By James O'BrienJan 11, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
1 Comment

Look, there’s no denying it. The lack of NHL players at the 2018 Winter Olympics is a bummer. The World Cup was great at times, but still not a match for the best-on-best tournament for Olympic gold.

One player’s loss is another player’s gain, and looking over the rosters for Canada and the U.S., you might not see great talent, but it’s easy to spot the potential for some wonderful stories.

Last hurrahs

Even with Shane Doan and Jarome Iginla deciding not to give it one more shot, there are some opportunities for players to enjoy one more moment in the spotlight.

Brian Gionta, team USA captain, ranks as one of the best examples of former NHLers who are going for one more moment of glory. As this NBC Olympics profile reminds us, Gionta represented the U.S. in 2006, so he likely also wants to redeem a run that sputtered without a medal.

[USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s roster]

He’s not the only name you might remember, especially if you follow the game closely. Wojtek Wolski is one of the stories of the men’s hockey tournament, as he goes from broken neck to a chance at Olympic glory. Plenty of former teammates are happy for these guys, like Brad Marchand with Chris Kelly:

Chances for redemption

Gilbert Brule may never shake the label of first-round bust.

The Columbus Blue Jackets made him the sixth pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, one choice after Carey Price and five before the Kings selected Anze Kopitar. Brule ended up generating just 95 points in 299 NHL regular-season games before continuing his career overseas. He last played in the NHL in 2013-14, and barely: he failed to score a point in three games with the then-Phoenix Coyotes.

[Check out Canada’s men’s roster here.]

Not every prospect pans out, and Brule’s been able to ply his trade as a productive KHL scorer.

Even so, how great would it be for him to shed that bust label – at least in the eyes of some – by generating a rollicking run for Canada? These are some of the fascinating, maybe even heartwarming stories that could come from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Be honest: that kind of beats “Sidney Crosby padding his Hall of Fame resume,” doesn’t it?

That one moment

Speaking of heartwarming stories, it’s tough to top Bobby Butler sharing the Olympic good news with his dad:

There are players who were once prominent and are chasing another glory run. There are the Brules of the world: prospects who didn’t quite make it in the NHL. And then there are guys who maybe got a cup of coffee at the NHL level, yet were never expected to do much.

[USA Hockey, Hockey Canada reveal 2018 Olympic jerseys]

This tournament won’t just feature “dream come true” moments. In most cases, they’ll also literally be once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

As much as Olympic competition is about finding out who’s the best of the best, there’s also an amateur spirit, at least in its roots. Some of that carries over in sports that only seem to get mainstream attention during the Winter or Summer Olympics.

In the grand scheme of things, most of us still hope that NHL players return to the mix, preferably as early as 2022.

That said, hockey is still wonderful, especially when it’s played with emotion and spirit. In that regard, the 2018 Winter Olympics will be tough to beat, and the stories may very well end up being unforgettable.

MORE: Full Olympic hockey schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Young college try: Boeser, Keller impress as NHL rookies

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
3 Comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his final season at the University of North Dakota, Brock Boeser took a high-level course on what life in the NHL would be like.

He aced it.

Boeser fought through a wrist injury that required surgery and was defended like the star he is quickly becoming as a rookie with the Vancouver Canucks.

”More guys started keying on you, so I think you learn from that,” Boeser said. ”The frustrations, I think you really can develop from that.”

Boeser developed into the NHL’s only rookie All-Star and is making a quick adjustment to the professional game along with fellow NCAA product Clayton Keller, who went from Boston University to a substantial role with the Arizona Coyotes in his first season. Five of the league’s top eight rookie scorers came out of five different college programs: Boeser, Keller, the Boston Bruins’ Danton Heinen from Denver, the Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor from Michigan and the Colorado Avalanche’s Alexander Kerfoot from Harvard.

”The facilities and stuff they have really allowed you to grow (and help) your body get stronger,” Boeser said. ”I think college hockey is a great route to go through. Keller’s one of my buddies, too, and to see him have that success doesn’t surprise me.”

Boeser and Keller each benefitted from not coming into the NHL cold during training camp. The Coyotes and Canucks decided to sign them late last season and plug them directly into the lineup, which gave them a head start.

”I got a little bit of a taste last year, so I knew what to expect,” said Keller, who’s third among rookies and leads Arizona with 32 points. ”It was huge. You never really know how hard it is until you play in the NHL and see how fast and strong guys are.”

No matter how fast and strong the rest of the league is, it hasn’t slowed these college-cultured rookies. Boeser is fifth among all players with 22 goals and is by far Vancouver’s leading scorer with 40 points.

”I’m not worried about the next step for him,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. ”The league’s been trying to focus on him for a little while here, and he seems to be doing all right. If things don’t go his own way, good players find a way to get themselves out of it.”

Like Boeser, Keller knows what he doesn’t know, namely what an 82-game schedule would be like after college games were mostly on weekends. Halfway through, he has begun to figure it out.

”You never really get much rest, and I think the days that you do get off, you really have to recover and take care of your body,” Keller said. ”It’s definitely a grind and I think you’ve just got to take care of your body and good things will happen.”

Keller is one of the best things to happen this season for the NHL-worst Coyotes, who could use him as a building block for their future. First-year coach Rick Tocchet noticed Keller in rookie camp and has seen the 19-year-old Missouri native’s defensive game and quickness to the puck improve with experience.

”He’s got a very outstanding hockey IQ,” Tocchet said. ”I think if you’re a young player and you have a high hockey IQ you can have a really good chance to be a good player in this league. … He doesn’t force passes, too. That’s what I like about him. He just doesn’t throw pucks away. A lot of his goals are around the net. He’s a 19-year-old, 180-pound kid that is not afraid to go to the net.”

Boeser isn’t afraid of anything at age 20 and has the kind of shot that Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz compares to Alex Ovechkin‘s. Ovechkin teammate T.J. Oshie, a fellow North Dakota product, worked out with Boeser last summer and was impressed by his shot, his strength and ability to make the right play.

”He seems not to overthink with the puck,” Oshie said. ”Skating, the thing that surprised me most was the jump in his speed, how quick he was from a standstill, and also his shot. He doesn’t have the biggest (stick) curve, but the way he’s able to release the puck is really quick, really hard.”

Boeser arrived in the NHL with that kind of shot and gained confidence from playing nine games with the Canucks last spring. He also came equipped with the same kind of smarts Tocchet raves about with Keller, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Boeser having similarly positive results.

”He understands the game for a young guy,” Green said. ”He understands the importance of play away from the puck, which at times he does get away from it and he’s not afraid to admit it. That’s also important for young players to understand when they’re playing not as good as they can and why, just as importantly.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Dundon takes over as Hurricanes’ owner after sale closes

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 5:19 PM EST
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has taken over as the majority owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Team officials said the sale closed Thursday, about two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. The NHL says its Board of Governors has given its approval.

Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina in 1997.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled to appear at a news conference Friday in Raleigh to introduce Dundon. Bettman has said the team is not moving.

Dundon, 46, is the former CEO of Santander Consumer USA, a Dallas-based lending firm. He’s also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas.

Karmanos had been publicly seeking a local buyer for at least three years. He acknowledged over the summer that he and a group led by former Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg had agreed to a term sheet but did not come to terms on a purchase agreement. He also said he was looking for a sale price of about $500 million.

Karmanos bought the Hartford Whalers in 1994 and moved the teamt south three years later.

Reports about another possible relocation have plagued the Hurricanes even as team officials and even Bettman have persistently and repeatedly denied them. Bettman said at the All-Star game in January that ”the club is not moving” and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly echoed that sentiment by saying the league is committed to Raleigh in the same manner it has stuck with the Phoenix area during years of struggles for the Coyotes.

Karmanos in 2015 said ”we’d have to be idiots to move from here,” largely because of the team’s PNC Arena lease, which extends through 2024 and is considered one of the most team-friendly in the league.

In its most recent franchise valuations, Forbes magazine ranked the Hurricanes last in the NHL at $230 million. Bill Foley paid a $500 million expansion fee to the league to bring the Golden Knights to Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes have not made the playoffs since 2009 – the longest active drought in the NHL – and entered Thursday night’s game at Washington one point out of a playoff spot and tied for sixth in the Metropolitan Division.