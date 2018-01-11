AP Photo/Todd Bissonette, File

Leggio, Maxwell named as final two goalies on U.S. Olympic team

Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

USA Hockey named David Leggio and Brandon Maxwell as the final two goaltenders for its Olympic team Thursday, hoping their experience in Europe and international play makes a difference.

Leggio and Maxwell join a team that already includes Ryan Zapolski, who is expected to be the starting goalie going into the Olympics. None of the three has ever played in the NHL during the regular season or playoffs but have several seasons under their belt in European professional leagues.

”They’re both very experienced in Europe and understand the game over there,” U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said. ”That led to our final decision that these guys are both pros, they’re both very experienced on the Europe ice and they have capabilities and abilities to keep your team in the game.”

Zapolski, Leggio and Maxwell were the three goalies the U.S. had at the Deutschland Cup tournament in November. Johannson said recently that five players were in the mix for the final two spots.

The 33-year-old Leggio has played the past three seasons in Germany and has been with the U.S. at two world championships. Maxwell, who is 26, has played three-plus seasons in the Czech Republic after being a sixth-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009.

”Brandon Maxwell, he’s an elite puck-handling goaltender,” Johannson said. ”It potentially gives you another weapon on your breakout or alleviating pressure from your defense with his abilities with the puck. In David Leggio we got a guy that’s been, No. 1, a great teammate everywhere he’s been but also a very steady, consistent performer.”

U.S. captain Brian Gionta said Leggio and Maxwell were ”great team guys” at the Deutschland Cup.

The 31-year-old Zapolski has a 1.61 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 34 games for Jokerit in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. He’s the front-runner to be in goal when the U.S. opens the Olympics Feb. 14 against Slovenia. Coming out of the Deutschland tournament, coach Tony Granato expressed confidence in Zapolski as the Americans’ No. 1 goaltender and that has not changed.

”He’s the guy that’s had the best year of the three, and he’s been really solid all year playing in the KHL,” Granato said. ”We’re excited at the depth. They all have great track records playing internationally. They’re used to playing on the big sheet, they’ve worn the U.S.A sweater.”

Dundon takes over as Hurricanes’ owner after sale closes

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 5:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has taken over as the majority owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Team officials said the sale closed Thursday, about two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. The NHL says its Board of Governors has given its approval.

Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina in 1997.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled to appear at a news conference Friday in Raleigh to introduce Dundon. Bettman has said the team is not moving.

Dundon, 46, is the former CEO of Santander Consumer USA, a Dallas-based lending firm. He’s also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas.

Karmanos had been publicly seeking a local buyer for at least three years. He acknowledged over the summer that he and a group led by former Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg had agreed to a term sheet but did not come to terms on a purchase agreement. He also said he was looking for a sale price of about $500 million.

Karmanos bought the Hartford Whalers in 1994 and moved the teamt south three years later.

Reports about another possible relocation have plagued the Hurricanes even as team officials and even Bettman have persistently and repeatedly denied them. Bettman said at the All-Star game in January that ”the club is not moving” and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly echoed that sentiment by saying the league is committed to Raleigh in the same manner it has stuck with the Phoenix area during years of struggles for the Coyotes.

Karmanos in 2015 said ”we’d have to be idiots to move from here,” largely because of the team’s PNC Arena lease, which extends through 2024 and is considered one of the most team-friendly in the league.

In its most recent franchise valuations, Forbes magazine ranked the Hurricanes last in the NHL at $230 million. Bill Foley paid a $500 million expansion fee to the league to bring the Golden Knights to Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes have not made the playoffs since 2009 – the longest active drought in the NHL – and entered Thursday night’s game at Washington one point out of a playoff spot and tied for sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto Furies’ Jessica Platt CWHL’s first openly transgender player

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) — Jessica Platt of the Toronto Furies has announced she is transgender and the Canadian Women’s Hockey League released a statement supporting its first openly transgender player.

The CWHL, which has partnered with You Can Play, released the statement Thursday hours after Platt’s announcement on social media . Commissioner Brenda Andress says the CWHL supports everyone in the league regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Platt is in her first season with the Furies after four games last season as an alternate.

Harrison Browne played as the first transgender player in the National Women’s Hockey League for the Buffalo Beauts last season.

Army challenges Golden Knights trademark; Vegas responds

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 11, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
36 Comments

On the ice the Vegas Golden Knights are one of the most fascinating stories the NHL has ever seen.

A first-year expansion team that is contention for the league’s best record at the halfway point and is almost certain to make the playoffs, something no recent expansion team has ever been close to doing.

They are also pretty fascinating off the ice as they now find themselves in an ongoing legal battle with the United States Army over their name, logo and color scheme.

On Wednesday it was reported that the Army has officially filed a notice of opposition against Black Knight Sports and Entertainment over the use of the name “Golden Knights.”

It’s been known for more than a year now that the Army was not thrilled with the Golden Knights name as it is also the name of their parachute team, and now they are officially fighting it.

Vegas owner Bill Foley is a graduate of West Point and originally wanted to name the expansion team the Black Knights (after the Army sports teams) but decided against it. In its official filing of opposition the Army uses several quotes from Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talking about the team’s name and color scheme, including this during an appearance on TSN radio in Vancouver last November.

“We were going to be the Black Knights but there’s already a Blackhawks in the league … so another name used at West Point is ‘Golden Knights’ for the parachute team.”

Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net spoke to an attorney that said the Army’s case is “at least as good as the challenge” that forced the Jacksonville Jaguars to change their logo in 1995 after it was challenged by the Jaguar Motor Company.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights issued a statement in response to the opposition filed by the Army and included a little bit of snark (bolded for emphasis).

“In the Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. Army filed its opposition to the Vegas Golden Knights’ applications to register the trademark VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS used in connection with the sport of hockey.  We strongly dispute the Army’s allegations that confusion is likely between the Army Golden Knights parachute team and the Vegas Golden Knights major-league hockey team.  Indeed, the two entities have been coexisting without any issues for over a year (along with several other Golden Knights trademark owners) and we are not aware of a single complaint from anyone attending our games that they were expecting to see the parachute team and not a professional hockey game. That said, in light of the pending trademark opposition proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time and will address the Army’s opposition in the relevant legal forums.”

[H/T SportsLogos.net]

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Hockey Canada announces 2018 men’s Olympic roster

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EST
9 Comments

We know who the U.S. will be sending to PyeongChang next month and on Thursday, Hockey Canada revealed their team that will compete at the 2018 Olympics.

There are a handful of recognizeable names from their days in the NHL that will look to guide Canada to a third straight gold medal.

FORWARDS
Rene Bourque, Djurgardens IF (SHL)
Gilbert Brule, Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
Andrew Ebbett, SC Bern (NLA)
Quinton Howden, Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
Chris Kelly, Belleville (AHL)
Rob Klinkhammer, Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
Brandon Kozun, Lokomotiv (KHL)
Maxim Lapierre, HC Lugano (NLA)
Eric O’Dell, HC Sochi (KHL)
Mason Raymond, SC Bern (NLA)
Derek Roy, Linkoping HC (SHL)
Christian Thomas, Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
Linden Vey, Barys Astana (KHL)
Wojtek Wolski, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

DEFENSEMEN
Stefan Elliott, HV71 (SHL)
Chay Genoway, Lada Togliatti (KHL)
Cody Goloubef, Stockton (AHL)
Marc-Andre Gragnani, HC Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
Chris Lee, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
Maxim Noreau, SC Bern (NLA)
Mat Robinson, CSKA Moscow (KHL)
Karl Stollery, Dinamo Riga (KHL)

GOALTENDERS
Justin Peters, Kolner Hale (DEL)
Kevin Poulin, Medvescak Zagreb (EBEL)
Ben Scrivens, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

General manager: Sean Burke
Head coach: Willie Desjardins
Associate coach: Dave King
Assistant coach: Scott Walker
Assistant coach: Craig Woodcroft

[USA Hockey announces 2018 Olympic men’s roster]

Missing from Canada’s blue line is Cale Makar, the 19-year-old UMass-Amhearst product who recently won gold at the World Junior Championship. On Wednesday, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that he turned down an invitation, likely because he preferred to play NCAA rather than potentially be the No. 7 or No. 8 defenseman.

As for some other names who played for Canada at recent tournaments during the decision-making process, there’s no Simon Despres, Max Talbot, Teddy Purcell or P.A. Parenteau, among others.

Also missing from the entire roster is the presence of any junior players, despite Hockey Canada having “full support” from the Canadian Hockey League.

[USA Hockey, Hockey Canada reveal 2018 Olympic jerseys]

As NBC Olympic Talk’s Nick Zaccardi noted, 23 of 25 Canadian players have NHL experience, compared to 15 of the 23 announced on the U.S. roster. USA Hockey will be revealing their final two goalies on Thursday afternoon.

MORE: Full Olympic hockey schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.