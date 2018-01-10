That’s a huge — and much needed — win for the Wild

By Adam GretzJan 10, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Wednesday’s game in Chicago was your classic four-point game as the Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild entered the night in a three-way tie for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 48 points.

It was the Wild that ended up taking advantage of the point swing a regulation win would provide as they moved into sole possession of that last playoff spot thanks to their 2-1 win.

The win not only came after the Wild had lost back-to-back games, including an ugly 7-2 loss in Colorado last week, but also snapped what had been a four-game road losing streak.

Things did not look promising for the Wild early on.

Minnesota was completely dominated in the opening 20 minutes as Chicago spent nearly the entire period cycling in its zone, attempting 41 of the game’s first 52 total shot attempts. But thanks to some stellar goaltending by Devan Dubnyk (34 saves on the night) they only faced a one-goal deficit.

Even that goal — scored by Brent Seabrook in his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday night — was a close call and very easily could have been disallowe. The Wild challenged the goal in the hopes that the play was offsides, and while replay showed it to be extremely close there was not enough conclusive evidence to overturn it.

At the start of the second period, however, the Wild started to look a little less overmatched and were able to tie the game early in the period thanks to a Jonas Brodin goal that was deflected into the net behind Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg.

They took the lead early in the third period when Ryan Suter capped off an odd-man rush with his sixth goal of the season. After that the Wild played was perhaps their best hockey of the night to lock the game down and had three odd-man rushes, as well as a power play, in the final six minutes. They also had an outstanding penalty kill late in the period and received a stellar defensive play from Jared Spurgeon to break up a two-on-one rush from the Blackhawks.

The Wild now return home for a four-game homestand (that will be broken up by their bye week) that includes games against Winnipeg, Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Ottawa.

So here’s where things stand in the Western Conference playoff race as of Wednesday night:

The Wild sit in the second Wild Card spot with 50 points, one point back of the Dallas Stars and two points ahead of both the Blackhawks and Calgary Flames. Calgary still has two games in hand on the Wild, while the Blackhawks and Flames have one each. Minnesota and Chicago will meet just one more time this season (February 10 in Minnesota). They still have two more games against Dallas and have already played all three games against Calgary.

The Buzzer: Anderson steals one for Sens; Seabrook scores in return

By Adam GretzJan 10, 2018, 11:44 PM EST
Player Of The Night: Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators: 

What a difference 24 hours makes.

On Tuesday night the Ottawa Senators were getting blown out by the Chicago Blackhawks in a game that saw Craig Anderson give up four goals on 26 shots in less than 30 minutes of action.

He still gave up three goals on Wednesday night and the Senators could have very easily been blown out again, but thanks to Anderson’s 45 saves they were able to leave Toronto with a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. The Senators were not particularly good on Wednesday, but Anderson was a game-changer and was able to keep his team in the game long enough to wait for Toronto to make a couple of crucial defensive mistakes that helped Ottawa pull off the win.

It is the second time in his past three starts that Anderson has had to make at least 45 saves in a Senators win (more on that in a minute), also doing it on Saturday in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Player Of The Night, Part Two: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

While Anderson was stealing a game in Toronto for the Senators, Devan Dubnyk was having a similar night for the Minnesota Wild in Chicago. He only had to stop 34 out of 35 shots to help lead his team to a much-needed 2-1 win over the Blackhawks, but he played an equally big role in the result. Especially during the first period when the Blackhawk were skating circles around the Wild and Dubnyk did everything he could to keep his team in the game.

Welcome Back, Brent

You just had to know that when Brent Seabrook drew back into the Chicago Blackhawks lineup on Wednesday night after being a healthy scratch the night before that he was going to play some sort of a role in the game or make some kind of an impact. He did not waste much time. He scored the game’s opening goal 12:24 into the first period to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead.

The play had to withstand a coach’s challenge from Minnesota for a potential offside play, but there was not enough evidence to overturn. For Seabrook it was his second goal of the season and his first since the team’s 10-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener all the way back on October 5. He had three points (one goal, two assists) that night. Before Wednesday’s game he had zero goals and eight assists in the 40 games that followed.

Highlight Of The Night

It came in a loss, and it did not result in a goal, but take a look at the stickhandling of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

Factoid Of The Night

You could say that Craig Anderson likes to keep busy during games.

Scores

Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Minnesota Wild 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Sounds like Duclair and Coyotes were both ready for a split

By Adam GretzJan 10, 2018, 8:34 PM EST
A couple of years ago the Arizona Coyotes had a pair of exciting rookies in Anthony Duclair and Max Domi that looked like they could be core building blocks well into the future.

Today, Domi has three goals in 43 games (after scoring nine in 59 games a season ago) and Duclair is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks following the Wednesday evening trade that sent Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin to the desert.

For Duclair, it’s a fresh start and an opportunity to rediscover the scoring touch he had during his rookie season while playing for a team that hopes to be a Stanley Cup contender this season.

If nothing else he is going to get an opportunity to play with significantly more talent surrounding him.

[Trade: Could Duclair be Blackhawks’ next great find?]

Shortly after the trade Coyotes general manager John Chayka talked about the move and made it sound as if this was something that had been in the works for quite some time.

“It’s gone back for a few years now, where the team wasn’t particularly happy with the player and the player wasn’t particularly happy with the team,” Chayka said in a conference call, before later adding that there are a lot of factors that go into a trade.

“It’s almost been two years now that I’ve been gauging the interest in Anthony. It’s a tough trade to make since he’s obviously a very talented player. For us, it was just the determination that this was the best time to move forward.”

“There are a lot of things that go into a trade. Some of them are readily apparent. You see Anthony play and his speed and skill is obvious to everyone. There are also some things that I think should stay behind closed doors.”

Obviously, he did not elaborate on what those things were. Just a couple of days before the trade it was reported that Duclair had requested a trade.

Originally acquired as part of the trade that sent defenseman Keith Yandle to the New York Rangers during the 2014-15 season, Duclair burst onto the scene the following season by scoring 20 goals in his first full season in the NHL. He followed that up with a disappointing season in 2016-17 that saw him score just five goals and add 10 assists in 58 games.

So far this season his goal production is back on track to being where it was during his rookie season. His nine goals in 33 games would put him on a 22-goal pace over 82 games.

With Duclair now on his way to Chicago it’s interesting to look back at the Yandle trade just three years later. Along with Duclair, the Coyotes also received defenseman John Moore, a second-round draft pick in 2015 and a first-round pick in 2016. Arizona later traded that second-round pick for a pair of third-rounders (Adin Hill and Jens Looke). The 2016 first-round pick was traded to Detroit as part of the agreement that sent Pavel Datsyuk’s contract to Arizona. Arizona also received Detroit’s first-round pick that season which it used to select defenseman Jakob Chychrun who has a chance to be a pretty outstanding defenseman when healthy.

After Wednesday’s trade, the Coyotes now have Chychrun, Panik, Dauphin, Hill and Looke to show for the Yandle.

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

By Adam GretzJan 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Watch Live on NBCSN

PROJECTED LINES

Minnesota Wild

Forwards

Tyler EnnisEric StaalZach Parise

Jason ZuckerMikko KoivuJoel Eriksson Ek

Chris StewartCharlie CoyleMikael Granlund

Marcus FolignoMatt CullenDaniel Winnik

Defense

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon

Jonas BrodinMathew Dumba

Mike ReillyNate Prosser

Starting Goalie: Devan Dubnyk

NHL On NBCSN: Blackhawks, Wild meet in Wednesday Night Rivalry Central Division Clash

Chicago Blackhawks

Forwards

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsVinnie Hinostroza

Ryan HartmanNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Patrick Sharp – David Kampf – Alex DeBrincat

Lance BoumaTommy Wingels

Defense

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Gustav ForslingJan Rutta

Michal KempnyConnor Murphy

Brent Seabrook

Staring Goalie: Anton Forsberg

Trade: Could Duclair be Blackhawks’ next great find?

By James O'BrienJan 10, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
A day after the Chicago Blackhawks made Brent Seabrook a $6.875 million healthy scratch, GM Stan Bowman made a move that reminded the hockey world that he’s still one of the NHL’s nimblest minds.

The fact that he made a promising move with the Arizona Coyotes after a Connor MurphyNiklas Hjalmarsson trade that didn’t work out very well (for either side, really) only adds icing to the cake for Blackhawks fans.

Here are the official terms:

Blackhawks receive: Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening.

Coyotes get: Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that no salary was retained in the trade.

The biggest names here are Duclair and Panik. With LeBrun reporting that no salary was retained in the deal, it seems like it’s either a solid win or a significant win for the Blackhawks; that all depends upon how Duclair handles the change of scenery he requested.

Objectively, Duclair is younger (22) and cheaper than Panik (26). Panik’s cap hit is $2.8 million through 2018-19, while Duclair is a pending RFA with a $1.2M cap hit. The negative side is that Duclair could play exceptionally well and drive up his price, but the struggling Blackhawks would gladly deal with that “problem,” much like they were generally happy to deal with Artemi Panarin being so darn effective.

At the moment, Duclair’s production is more Panik-like than Panarin-like, mind you. There’s actually little separating Duclair’s numbers (15 points in 33 games) from those of Panik (16 points in 37 games).

Duclair’s potential, however, is what makes him very intriguing, especially for a Blackhawks team that’s found more than a few diamonds in the rough over the years.

If you’re a Blackhawks fan who’s already pleased with some elements of the deal, Sportsnet’s Jonathan Willis might make you downright giddy, as he pegged Duclair as the possible hidden gem of the trade market just yesterday:

Duclair looks pretty good at first blush. Last season, which was a mammoth disappointment, he still outperformed the team average. Over 172 games with one of the league’s worst teams, Duclair has actually been on the ice for more goals for than against, which is difficult to do. It’s a massive achievement: Arizona’s goal differential improves by almost a full goal for every hour Duclair plays versus every hour he doesn’t.

While his 2016-17 season was brutal at times, you don’t have to dig into fancy stats to find the only reasons to be excited. Duclair scored 20 goals in 2015-16, his first full season in the NHL, after being involved in the Keith Yandle Rangers trade. His 19-percent shooting percentage indicates there was some luck there, but he was very young, and still is at 22.

Now, the Blackhawks have some problems, and Duclair isn’t the defenseman they likely need the most. There’s also a chance that he’d provide the same production as Panik, as it’s worth doubling back that they’re near equals in at least the simplest stats right now.

Still, there’s an undeniable “nature versus nurture” element to this that could make it very exciting to see how a seemingly more skilled, inarguably younger player might do with more talented people around him. Not to mention a change of pace.

And, hey, at minimum he saves cash-strapped Chicago some money.

You might say Bowman’s back, although he’s been doing this for years.

Also:

