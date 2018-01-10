PHT Morning Skate: Barkov the hidden gem; Schwartz closer to return

• Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi on taking a puck to the back of the neck: “Very scary moment. It was definitely a weird feeling. Just kind of hurt everywhere. My arm was numb. Not sure if there was any damage. It was just a wait and see. But I got really lucky.” [Tampa Bay Times]
In theory, reviewing a play, goal, or other event in sports is a great idea; the whole point is to get things right and determine a true winner, right? As you’ve noticed from interminable waiting periods for marginal calls – in the NHL, but also in plenty of other sports, with the NFL providing some of the funniest optics over the years – it can be excruciating in practice.
Fans and media aren’t the only ones annoyed by some of these ticky tacky reviews. In particular, offside goal reviews continue to annoy, and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid vented last night about a would-be 2-2 goal that didn’t survive because Jujhar Khaira was “an arm hair” offside.
It starts to feel like the NFL’s crisis when it comes to what is or is not a reception, as officials might be making the right decisions, only fans shake their heads at the seemingly unnecessary complications.
Speaking of which, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun caught up with NHL exec Colin Campbell about the “skate in the air” element of these reviews (sub required). Campbell had already said that GMs couldn’t come to a consensus. In addressing the lack of consensus, Campbell makes a great point about the nature of sports fans: if a call seems unjust in a big moment, these small details suddenly become huge.
“I’ll try it again at the March meeting,” Campbell said to LeBrun over the phone Wednesday. “I think I’ll try to buy the managers over again as a group. People might say, ‘Who cares about one inch?’ A whole city would care in the playoffs about one inch if it was offside. That’s why we have the offside Coach’s Challenge …”
One point McDavid made in saying offside reviews should be eliminated is that fans want goals, and it does seem like the reviews are instead eliminating them.
According to TSN, there have been 33 offside challenges. In 13 instances, the original call was upheld. In 20 others, it was reversed to no goal.
The NHL is already discouraging offside review challenges, to some extent, by adding a two-minute delay of game minor for a failed challenge. While that can be a harsh punishment – the Predators would have seen their lead dissolve and would have needed to kill a penalty late in the third period – it’s not always often to deter Peter Laviolette and others from challenging what was a marginal call.
Pekka Rinne praised the assistant who recommended the challenge, saying he had a surgeon’s eyes.
Pekka Rinne: “@lfeloney must have a surgeon’s eyes to make those calls… he’s the hardest working guy in this organization.” #Preds#EDMvsNSH
Hey, it’s great to see attention to detail paying off, but it’s not as fun when all of this violates “the spirit of the rule.” Especially when that means halting the flow of play, wasting time, and losing goals.
Just as Connor McDavid, and probably plenty of other hockey players, media, and fans.
(Interestingly, Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli has been OK with the way the offside process has been going, but maybe that’s changed after this moment?)
The Blackhawks and Wild are currently tied with 48 points in the Western Conference playoff picture. Both played last night with opposite outcomes as Minnesota dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Calgary, while Chicago put a hurt on the Ottawa Senators 8-2.
Brent Seabrook was not part of that big win as he was a healthy scratch. He’ll be back in the lineup soon, possibly even tonight, and this should serve as a bit of a wakeup call for the veteran who has six more years left on a deal carrying a $6.875 million cap hit.
“We’ve had eight defensemen all year, and six of them have all missed games,” Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said before Tuesday’s game via the Sun-Times. “A lot of times, some guys aren’t deserving when they do sit out. We felt that the other guys were deserving of playing tonight’s game and we think it [will be] a very limited experience for [Seabrook] tonight. We expect him to get back in there.”
Last night’s win gives Chicago four wins in their last six games, which have all come without Artem Anisimov and Corey Crawford. They have three more games before they start their bye week on Monday, and a good finish to this week, plus a couple days of rest and relaxation could do them well as they look to solidify a postseason spot.
As the West gets tighter, points become all the more important. Tuesday night’s overtime loss gave the Wild a much-needed point as they try to make up ground in the Central Division and remain in contention with the Blackhawks and others for a wild card berth. What’s the mindset heading into each game for Bruce Boudreau?
While we wait and see who will be enjoying a sunny, warm weekend in late January, we here at PHT have picked our own All-Star rosters. Keep in mind, of course, that the NHL likes to have every team represented, so there are going to be some pretty decent snubs on these rosters while picking six forwards, three defensemen and two goalie for every division.
ATLANTIC F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
F Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
D Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
D Mike Green, Detroit Red Wings
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
G Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
METROPOLITAN F Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
F Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
F John Tavares, New York Islanders
F Josh Bailey, New York Islanders
F Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins
D John Carlson, Washington Capitals
D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
D Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes
G Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
G Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
CENTRAL F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
F Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
F Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues
F Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
F Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
D P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
D John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
G Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks
PACIFIC F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
F Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
F Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
D Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
D Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
G Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
G John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Toughest snubs: Brad Marchand, Mark Stone, Charlie McAvoy, Morgan Rielly
Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Lightning: He may not get the same recognition as guys with the last name of Stamkos or Kucherov, but Johnson has 16 goals on the season now after a hat-trick in a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: Kane had a goal and four assists for the Blackhawks, who dropped eight goals on the lowly Ottawa Senators in an 8-2 win.
Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers: Trocheck continued his fine season on Tuesday, grabbing two goals and pitching in an assist in a 7-4 win for the Panthers over the St. Louis Blues.
Highlights of the Night:
Tyler Johnson’s hat-trick goal came after quite the individual effort: