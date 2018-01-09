Getty

Revisiting the trades that built one of the NHL’s best lines in Vegas

The driving force behind the stunning story that is the Vegas Golden Knights has been their top line of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith. The trio has spent much of the season together and has quickly become one of the most productive lines in hockey. And the numbers speak for themselves.

When Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith are on the ice together during 5-on-5 play the Golden Knights are outscoring their opponents by a 26-15 margin, have controlled more than 57 percent of the total shot attempts, and have close to 60 percent of the total scoring chances.

Those are dominant numbers and stack up favorably with any trio in the NHL.

Given that success it’s kind of amazing to look back at how Vegas ended up acquiring that group when they were piecing together their first roster.

A lot has been made of the expansion draft rules that allowed Vegas to put together a roster that was significantly better than any recent expansion team in NHL history, and they definitely had more talent to pick from than Columbus, Minnesota, Nashville, Atlanta, Anaheim, Florida, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and San Jose.

Those rules, which forced teams to expose players to the expansion draft that they probably did not want to lose, helped create a number of trades.

Two of those deals helped Vegas assemble its game-changing top-line.

Let’s start with Karlsson, who is currently the team’s leading goal-scorer and one of the top-five goal scorers in the NHL. Considering what Karlsson has done in his career before this season it is one of the unlikeliest individual performances in the league this season.

As part of the trade the Columbus Blue Jackets sent a 2017 first-round pick, a 2019 third-round pick, and David Clarkson to Vegas in exchange for the Golden Knights selecting Karlsson in the expansion draft.

What did Columbus get out of the trade? For one, it got out from the remainder of Clarkson’s contract that still has three more years on it. It also allowed the Blue Jackets to keep together what it figured to be a bigger part of its young core than Karlsson was going to be, specifically forward Josh Anderson and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Even before any of the players in the deal played a single game in the NHL this season Vegas managed to expand on that trade by taking Columbus’ first-round pick (No. 24 overall) and flipping it to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick (Nick Suzuki) and a third-round pick in 2019 in exchange for the Golden Knights selecting veteran forward Chris Thorburn in the expansion draft. Thorburn, an unrestricted free agent on July, signed with the St. Louis Blues.

That means at the end of the day the Golden Knight received William Karlsson, Nick Suzuki (a top-15 pick), and a pair of 2019 draft picks (second-and third-round) in exchange for taking David Clarkson’s contract and simply not taking Anderson or Korpisalo in the expansion draft.

Given what has happened in the first half of the 2017-18 season it is a fascinating transaction and it is going to be extremely interesting to see how the careers of Karlsson, Anderson and Korpisalo progress from here (and that doesn’t even get into the three prospects they will get from the draft choices).

Right now it’s looking like an absolute steal for Vegas as Karlsson has almost as many goals (22) as Anderson has total points (24), while Korpisalo has a .904 save percentage in a backup role behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Karlsson vs. Anderson is going to be the real development to watch. Anderson is a fine player and seems to be a great fit for the way Columbus plays. But he is not doing what Karlsson has done for Vegas this season, even if it is completely out of nowhere.

Before this season Karlsson had scored only 18 goals in 173 games with the Ducks and Blue Jackets. He has already exceeded that total in 41 games.

A big part of that success is the fact he is cruising along with a league-best 25.9 percent shooting percentage after scoring on only 8 percent of his shots before this season.

Of the eight players that have scored at least 20 goals this season Karlsson is not only the only one of them that has done so on fewer than 100 shots on goal, he still has not even hit 90(!) shots on goal. Anders Lee is the only other 20-goal scorer at the moment that is still under 110 shots (108).

If he maintains that shooting percentage for the entire season it would be almost unheard of in the modern NHL. In the history of the league there have only been 37 players that recorded at least 100 shots on goal in a season and finished with a shooting percentage north of 25 percent. Thirty of those performances came between 1978 and 1989 when goal-scoring in the NHL hit its peak. Only two of them (Cam Neely in 1993-94 and Mike Ribeiro in 2007-08) came after 1993.

Obviously, when a player sees that sort of a drastic shooting percentage spike out of nowhere the first instinct is to say that it’s unsustainable and the player is due for a big regression at some point. And that is almost certainly going to be the case here with Karlsson. It is just a matter of how much of a regression there is. And even if it is significant and eventually takes him back to his normal career levels, Vegas still has three future prospects coming through the pipeline as a result of that trade.  And that regression happens, the Golden Knights have one of the top goal scorers in the league this season. You can not take away those goals.

The other two parts of the line came from the Florida Panthers when they sent Smith and Marchessault to the Golden Knights in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

That trade came one year after the Panthers had signed Smith to a five-year contract extension that was going to pay him $5 million per season and include a partial no-trade clause. With Smith coming off of a down year in 2016-17 the Panthers traded him to the Golden Knights.

That came on the same day of the expansion draft where the Golden Knights selected Marchessault (though it was never officially confirmed, it was reported at the time that taking Marchessault being left unprotected and selected by Vegas was the incentive for the Golden Knights to take on Smith’s contract).

While Smith’s numbers dropped a bit for the Panthers in 2016-17, Marchessault was one of the players on that Panthers team that did not disappoint and excelled in his first full-time action in the NHL, leading the team with 30 goals.

So far this season Marchessault has proven that his 2016-17 season was not a fluke. He is on pace for another 30-goal performance, has already topped his assist total from a year ago, and has posted excellent possession numbers. His first half with Vegas has already landed him a six-year contract extension to remain with the team.

Smith, meanwhile, is right near his career averages when it comes to goal-scoring, shot generation and possession and has bounced back nicely from a down season. His assist numbers have spiked, though, and that is probably to be expected given that he is playing alongside one 30-goal scorer (Marchessault) and another player that is shooting the lights out the way Karlsson is. He has already assisted on 14 of Karlsson’s goals with 10 of them being the primary assist.

Vegas definitely took advantage of the opportunity to select better players than any other expansion team in league history and the front office deserves a lot of credit for capitalizing on that. It’s also been the perfect storm of a lot of things going there way, from Florida looking to get out from Smith’s contract and leaving a 30-goal scorer exposed, to Karlsson having an historical level of shooting success, to all three players forming an instant chemistry.

The San Jose Sharks are probably very happy to have their only visit to Winnipeg this season over and done with. While they may have lost 4-1 to the Jets on Sunday night, some players were probably feeling like it was a bit of a win not to have to worry about staying there again until 2018-19* (*barring a playoff meeting, of course).

Prior to Sunday’s game, NBC Sports California Tweeted a video featuring Tomas Hertl, Justin Braun and Tim Heed expressing their thoughts on the city of Winnipeg — thoughts that won’t be featured on any tourism brochures.

If they wanted to add one final zinger they could have asked Ilya Bryzgalov for his updated thoughts on Winnipeg’s park situation or caught up with Altitude TV’s Kyle Keefe about the weather.

CBC News went and asked Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, her thoughts on what the Sharks players said and she threw some shade their way.

Via CBC:

“Given that the Jets beat the Sharks 4-1, I can understand that they don’t like Winnipeg. It’s never fun to lose,” she said, offering to help them see the city in a better light.

“Once the NHL playoffs get into full swing and the Sharks have some more time on their hands I’d be happy to tour them around and show them all that Winnipeg has to offer — festivals, food trucks, sunshine, world-class attractions and one of the best culinary scenes in the country.

“If they want to take me up on my offer, we could even invite them to a Jets playoff game.”

As Jets fans like to do to certain opposing players, Bryzgalov was serenaded by them when he played there a few years after his comments. You can be certain they won’t forget next time those three players are in town.

————

The Buzzer: Panarin, Jones lead late comeback for Blue Jackets

Player of the night: Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets

With five minutes to play on Monday night the Columbus Blue Jackets found themselves facing a 2-0 deficit in Toronto and seemed to be on their way to a tough loss.

Then, out of nowhere, the floodgates opened, they received a pair of quick goals from Jordan Schroeder and Pierre-Luc Dubois to send the game to overtime.

It was in overtime that the Blue Jackets got a goal from Artemi Panarin to complete the comeback and win their second game in a row (by a 3-2 margin) and third in the past four.

It was a big night for Panarin as he finished the game with five shots on goal, a 54 percent Corsi mark, and the overtime winner. The goal is Panarin’s 11th of the season and extends his team lead in scoring. He has been absolutely sensational for the Blue Jackets this season been exactly the sort of game-changing forward they needed.

His goal-scoring is not quite at the same level that it was during his first two seasons in Chicago, but the shot volume and possession numbers are there. Those two factors, combined with the sharp drop in shooting percentage, would seem to indicate he could be due for a big second half goal-wise if a few more bounces go his way.

Player Of The Night, Part Two: Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jones was a workhorse for the Blue Jackets on Monday and he deserves some attention as well. He played a team high 27 minutes (three more minutes than any other skater on the team), attempted nine shots, recorded two assists (including one on the game-winning goal in overtime) and finished as a plus-one. With him and Zach Werenski on the blue line the Blue Jackets’ defense has an outstanding duo that is going to lead that defense for the next eight-to-10 years.

Highlight Of The Night

The overtime winner, of course, as Panarin and Werenski complete the Blue Jackets’ comeback.

Highlight Of The Night, Part Two

Whether he intended to do this, or if it was just a good bounce to get the puck back so quickly, Mitch Marner used the skate of a Blue Jackets player to pass the puck to himself and it looked pretty cool.

Factoid Of The Night

James van Riemsdyk scored his 18th goal of the season in the losing effort. He remains on pace to to set a new career high in goals. His previous career high was 30 during the 2013-14 season. His current pace has him on track to score 34 this season.

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Need defense help? Cody Franson is worth the tiny risk

Yes, it’s true that Cody Franson isn’t perfect. It’s also true that he’s no longer the scoring threat who generated 30+ points twice and neared that mark a few other times.

And, yeah, he’s not the most fleet-footed blueliner either.

You can poke some holes in Franson’s game, which is part of the reason why the Chicago Blackhawks put him on waivers today. Franson is one of those guys who’s generated debate for years, as his stats frequently stand out to those who are analytics-minded.

Even in his limited form, Franson still checks out quite well in 2017-18, at the age of 30.

You can see his strong fancy stats at a glance at Hockey Reference, and also in these persuasive tweets:

There’s a reasonable counterpoint to the worries about speed, too.

That said, Franson did get waived by a Blackhawks team that’s desperate for speed, so maybe he’s really not particularly useful?

Well, here’s where I’d stand as a GM of a team: it wouldn’t hurt a whole lot to find out.

Most importantly, it’s crucial to realize what kind of blueliner we’re talking about here. Ideally, Franson would be a bottom-pairing guy, rather than someone in one of the top two pairings, where a team would suffer far more from whatever flaws a player might have. In some cases, Franson might even be a seventh defenseman, subbing in for injuries or cold streaks.

By that metric, it’s tough to imagine Franson failing to be an upgrade over some of the weaker defensemen on all but the deepest groups. He carries a $1 million cap hit this season, which now counts a little under $500K in 2017-18 ($478,495, according to Cap Friendly), so he’s dirt-cheap, too. Franson wouldn’t cost a lot more than the league minimum, and he’d only take up a roster spot for a team claiming him.

There’s also the Calvin Pickard scenario, as Stanley Cup of Chowder points out; a team might want to work out a trade with the Blackhawks after Franson clears waivers, thus eliminating some of those roster spot concerns.

Franson isn’t going to set the world on fire, but maybe he’d cause fewer fires in his own end than a team’s current defensive options? Considering the premium on passable defensemen in the NHL, one of the other 30 teams should make a point to find out if he’d be a better fit with their team than he’s been in Chicago.

