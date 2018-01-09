Getty

Can Rangers break out of funk after bye week?

A couple months of competitive play cooled the once-hot seat of New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault considerably, but there was plenty of grumbling going into the team’s bye week (which began after Sunday’s loss to Vegas).

If there’s one thing Rangers fans and media could see eye-to-eye on, it was that the team’s been struggling lately, particularly when it comes to scoring. Blueshirt Banter captured some of this frustration while calling for GM Jeff Gorton to “stop the madness.”

The Rangers haven’t won a game in regulation since 12/19 when they beat the Ducks 4-1. In that span they’ve needed overtime or the shootout to beat the objectively bad Sabres and Coyotes, lost to the mediocre Red Wings, got totally dominated by Chicago in an embarrassing loss, and got dominated again by Vegas on Sunday. The only reason the (scores) have been as close as they have been is because of the Henrik Lundqvist and Ondrej Pavelec duo standing on their heads.

Indeed, it’s true that Lundqvist has played his typically vital role in the Rangers turning things around, even at his advanced age.

To some degree, there’s a “Groundhog Day” element to all of this: Lundqvist standing on his head to mixed-yet-arguably-inoffensive results, goals being tough to come by, and people calling for Vigneault’s ouster thanks to some head-scratching lineup decisions.

Heading into the break, fans were especially frustrated with the continued yo-yo-ing of Pavel Buchnevich.

The disdain bubbled up enough that the New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis called for Rangers fans not to “lose their composure” over the scratch.

Plenty of hand-wringing takes place regarding lineup choices, but it all brings up an uncomfortable question: are the Rangers truly equipped to handle this problem? Is this something that’s a matter of will, or is there simply not enough skill on this roster?

Just today, the Rangers announced that Chris Kreider underwent “rib resection surgery” on Sunday and will be evaluated again in six weeks. (Click here for a brain-full on what that procedure entails, if you enjoy going deep on medical jargon.)

There are plenty of Rangers fans who will always want more from Kreider, fairly or not, but he’s been a steady 20-goal scorer as is. With Derek Stepan in Arizona, Mats Zuccarello dealing with some injuries, and Rick Nash experiencing the sort of lousy puck luck he usually only suffers from during the postseason, it’s less and less surprising that the Rangers’ options boil down to “hoping Lundqvist will save the day.”

All of that makes scratching Buchnevich feel more egregious, although perhaps that snub and some rest might light a fire under the young scorer (and the rest of the Rangers’ offense)?

Such a thought might be excessively optimistic, although give the Vigneault-era Rangers this much: they seem to do their best work once people give up on them.

Considering how road-heavy the rest of their schedule looks, they shouldn’t struggle to find odds that they must defy.

Predators lock down depth defensemen in wave of moves

So, uh, this was sudden.

In a wave of moves that sort of came out of nowhere, the Nashville Predators handed contract extensions to three depth defensemen on Tuesday, as Matt Irwin, Yannick Weber, and Anthony Bitetto got new deals.

Irwin and Weber signed the same extension: two years, $1.35 million overall. Bitetto, meanwhile, signed for $650K in 2018-19. The Irwin and Weber extensions break down like this:

2018-19: $650K
2019-20: $700K

With these three extensions added to the mix, the only Predators blueliner without a deal through at least 2018-19 is Alexei Emelin. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Emelin and the Preds might discuss something after this season.

On one hand, the Predators can enjoy some cost certainty for 2018-19.

On the other, this trio of defensemen is pretty marginal. Nashville’s committing to Bitetto, Irwin, and Weber rather than giving prospects a better chance to rise up into the mix, not to mention possibly opening the door for cheap upgrades in free agency.

These deals are too thrifty to get too bent out of shape about, yet some are less than thrilled about the idea of retaining guys with such low ceilings.

The most interesting questions about Nashville’s defense arise as you look further and up the pecking order.

Ryan Ellis will need a raise from his bargain $2.5 million cap hit after 2018-19. Roman Josi will be in line for higher pay from his $4M following the 2019-20 season.

These contracts don’t really stop the Predators from re-signing either one of those guys, but it’s interesting to see GM David Poile insist on even keeping bottom-of-the-order players in the mix. It also makes you wonder if something’s cooking, as signing all three on the same day makes for interesting timing.

(Plus, Poile’s training us to believe that something’s always cooking, at this point.)

Blackhawks defense drama: Brent Seabrook scratched

On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks put Cody Franson (fancy stats darling) on waivers. A day later, it was revealed that (frequent analytics punching bag) Brent Seabrook will be … a healthy scratch.

Wow.

There’s no denying that Seabrook, 32, has struggled recently. In some circles, he’s been a target of criticism for quite some time, with middling possession stats making for a toxic mix alongside his problematic contract.

Even so, it’s startling to see it actually happen in 2017-18, with his $6.875 million cap hit running through (gulp) 2023-24. For context, that contract runs one season beyond those of Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Patrick Kane, who all see their deals expire after 2022-23.

It’s all a lot to take in for a Blackhawks team that will need to battle to make the playoffs, and one that seems to be suffering from some stark salary cap realities.

“I want to get back to being more consistent,” Seabrook said after learning about being scratched, according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think I’ve had good stretches and bad stretches.”

With Franson headed to the AHL – at least for now, if a trade isn’t coming – after clearing waivers, the Blackhawks’ already-suspect defense now seems to be in disarray. Joel Quenneville might roll with a combination of Keith, Jan Rutta, Gustav Forsling, Jordan Oesterle, Michal Kempny, and Connor Murphy. (Erik Gustafsson is also available.)

Lazerus notes that Rutta, Forsling, Oesterle, Kempny, and Murphy combine for about $7.1M in cap space, barely eclipsing Seabrook’s $6.875M. That’s … not really good for anyone, really.

Now, it’s important to realize that Coach Q indicates that Seabrook may not spend much time as a healthy scratch. That’s fair, because if you can manage to put aside Seabrook’s play relative to his contract, the Blackhawks should probably use him in some fashion.

With back-to-back games (at Ottawa tonight, against the Wild in Chicago tomorrow), this could very well be a short break for Seabrook.

If this works out, it could be a wake-up call to the team as a whole, not just a fading veteran who has plenty of moments that should stand out to Blackhawks fans. He scored big goals, often in overtime, in helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups.

Still, it’s one of those moments that makes sense in theory but is startling in reality.

Five surprising stats from the first half of the 2017-18 NHL season

Just about every team in the league has played at least half of its schedule for the 2017-18 season. There have been a lot of surprising results.

Let us take a quick look at a few of the more stunning ones.

1. Dustin Byfuglien only has one goal

Over the previous four seasons Byfuglien scored 70 goals, the fifth most out of any defenseman in the league. So far this season? He has one. Granted, he has also missed 12 games due to injury but still only have a single goal in 31 games is pretty stunning for Byfuglien given his track record. Especially since he still has one of the most powerful shots in the NHL and is still averaging close to two-and-a-half shots on goal per game.

2. Josh Bailey … potential 90-point scorer?

I wrote a couple of weeks ago about how the 100-point scorer is trying to make a comeback this season with a handful of players all flirting with that pace. As of now Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Claude Giroux are the only three still on that pace, but that would still be a stunning development given that only five players have done it since 2010-11. After them there are another five players on pace for at least 90 points — John Tavares, Steven Stamkos, Jakub Voracek, Blake Wheeler … and Josh Bailey?

Bailey is a solid player. This is his 10th season in the league. Before this season he has topped 40 points just two times, and only 50 points once (56 a year ago). He is just six points away from matching his career high with still half a season to play.

3. Everything involving Vegas

William Karlsson already with 22 goals after scoring only 18 in his career before the season. They’re also the fourth highest scoring team in the league. How about already having four different goalies that have each won at least three games? Or how about the simple fact they have already won 29 of their first 41 games. The 29 wins is already more than Nashville, Atlanta, Columbus, Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and San Jose all won in their first seasons. They are only four behind what Florida and Anaheim did in their first seasons.

4. Michael Grabner has more empty net goals than assists

Michael Grabner is still chasing an obscure NHL record with all of his empty net goals. As of Tuesday he has more empty net goals (six) than assists (4). He has one of the most lopsided disparities between total goals and assists in the league (18-4) after doing the same a year ago (27-13).

Another surprising Grabner stat: Since the start of the 2016-17 season his 44 even-strength goals are the fourth most in the NHL, trailing only Auston Matthews (49), Nikita Kucherov (47), and Vladimir Tarasenko (45).

5. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been unbeatable for the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a pair of MVP candidates in Kucherov and Stamkos, a Norris Trophy contender in Victor Hedman, and, very quietly it seems, a Vezina Trophy front-runner in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Given how great their offense has been it can be easy for Vasilevskiy to get lost a little bit, but his play this season has been nothing short of spectacular.

He is already on top of the league with 26 wins (in 32 starts) and he is also carrying a .935 save percentage into the second half.

In the history of the league only six goalies have played at least 30 games in a season and finished with a save percentage above .935 — Jacques Plante in 1968-69 and 1970-71, Brian Elliott in 2011-12, Tim Thomas in 2010-11, and Cory Schneider in 2011-12.

NHL on NBCSN: Oilers hoping ‘bounces’ start going their way vs. Predators

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

The Predators and Oilers are two teams living different lives in the NHL this season. After impressive 2016-17 campaigns, Nashville remains a contender for another year in the Western Conference while Edmonton is looking to use the second half to salvage a disastrous season — one that has seats getting pretty hot.

While they currently sit third in the Central Division, the Predators are having some issues of their own at the moment. They’re 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and two of their top stars are some difficulty scoring, all while their top point-getter, Filip Forsberg, is out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. His absence has negatively affected linemates Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, who have combined for three goals in their last 11 games.

“(Forsberg’s) one of the best players in the league,” Johansen told Adam Vingan of The Tennesean, “so obviously he’s going to make me look like a better player and make (Arvidsson) look like a better player and make our line altogether better.”

It’s going to take a lot to make the Oilers better. Where to start? First, if things are to improve, it’s going to be with head coach Todd McLellan behind the bench. General manager Peter Chiarelli gave him a vote of confidence this week and isn’t planning on making any changes.

The team that was seventh in scoring last season is 15th as we approach the All-Star break. Their power play has dropped from 22.9 percent last season to 16.1 percent through 43 games. The penalty kill? It’s an ugly 71.5 percent, which is the 8th-worst output of all-time since the NHL started tracking the stat.

“It starts with a couple of shifts, then a full period, then a couple of periods, then a game,” said forward Zack Kassian via the Edmonton Journal. “That’s how you build momentum. “If you’re looking for excuses that’s normally when you’re not working hard enough. When you’re working hard and things are happening you tend to get bounces. We’re not getting bounces right now.”

The trade deadline arrives on Feb. 26. At what point does Chiarelli make the decision to either look toward next year or try and throw his team a life line by making a trade or two to try and spark the lineup? This is Connor McDavid‘s final year on the cheap. Next year, his cap hit jumps up to $12.5 million and the challenge to ice a competitive roster around him begins.

