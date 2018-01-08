Getty

Need defense help? Cody Franson is worth the tiny risk

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Yes, it’s true that Cody Franson isn’t perfect. It’s also true that he’s no longer the scoring threat who generated 30+ points twice and neared that mark a few other times.

And, yeah, he’s not the most fleet-footed blueliner either.

You can poke some holes in Franson’s game, which is part of the reason why the Chicago Blackhawks put him on waivers today. Franson is one of those guys who’s generated debate for years, as his stats frequently stand out to those who are analytics-minded.

Even in his limited form, Franson still checks out quite well in 2017-18, at the age of 30.

You can see his strong fancy stats at a glance at Hockey Reference, and also in these persuasive tweets:

There’s a reasonable counterpoint to the worries about speed, too.

That said, Franson did get waived by a Blackhawks team that’s desperate for speed, so maybe he’s really not particularly useful?

Well, here’s where I’d stand as a GM of a team: it wouldn’t hurt a whole lot to find out.

Most importantly, it’s crucial to realize what kind of blueliner we’re talking about here. Ideally, Franson would be a bottom-pairing guy, rather than someone in one of the top two pairings, where a team would suffer far more from whatever flaws a player might have. In some cases, Franson might even be a seventh defenseman, subbing in for injuries or cold streaks.

By that metric, it’s tough to imagine Franson failing to be an upgrade over some of the weaker defensemen on all but the deepest groups. He carries a $1 million cap hit this season, which now counts a little under $500K in 2017-18 ($478,495, according to Cap Friendly), so he’s dirt-cheap, too. Franson wouldn’t cost a lot more than the league minimum, and he’d only take up a roster spot for a team claiming him.

There’s also the Calvin Pickard scenario, as Stanley Cup of Chowder points out; a team might want to work out a trade with the Blackhawks after Franson clears waivers, thus eliminating some of those roster spot concerns.

Franson isn’t going to set the world on fire, but maybe he’d cause fewer fires in his own end than a team’s current defensive options? Considering the premium on passable defensemen in the NHL, one of the other 30 teams should make a point to find out if he’d be a better fit with their team than he’s been in Chicago.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Coach Q: Blackhawks must work to get out of ‘terrible spot’

Jan 8, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) It was quite a first impression. The Chicago Blackhawks began their season with a dominant 10-1 victory over two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh, looking very much like a contender to unseat the Penguins atop the NHL.

It has been more mess than masterpiece since that impressive opening night in October.

Chicago begins the second half of the season looking up at the rest of the loaded Central Division, where every team has at least 20 wins and 46 points. Goaltender Corey Crawford and key center Artem Anisimov are on injured reserve, and they don’t appear to be coming back anytime soon. Coach Joel Quenneville has tried several different lines and defensive pairings, but remains in search of the consistency almost taken for granted during his long tenure with the Blackhawks.

“We know our division, our conference is tough,” Quenneville said. “We’re in a terrible spot, a spot we haven’t been in in a long time. We got to do it ourselves and find a way to climb out of it and work our way through it.”

Chicago has made the playoffs every year since Quenneville took over four games into the 2008-09 season. The Blackhawks won it all in 2010, 2013 and 2015, but lost in the first round of the postseason in each of the last two years, including an embarrassing sweep by Nashville last April.

If Quenneville and company can’t get back on track in the final part of the season, the organization could be headed for wholesale changes.

“We’ve had some games where we want to be and then some nights where we’re way off,” center Nick Schmaltz said after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Edmonton. “If we can find that consistency where we bring the same effort every night – a full 60 minutes is huge. Tonight was a great showing of that. Hopefully we can build off that and continue to put together a strong performance.”

The return of Crawford and Anisimov could provide a big lift. Crawford (2.27 goals-against average, .929 save percentage) was working on perhaps his best season when he was placed on IR on Dec. 27. Anisimov, who has 13 goals, was placed on the injured list two days later.

Crawford and Anisimov are out with upper-body injuries, and Quenneville has provided scant details on what is bothering each player or when they might return. He has indicated Anisimov is closer to coming back than Crawford, and each player should be able to return this season.

“Over the course of seasons, we’ve had some years relatively injury-free,” Quenneville said. “This year was looking pretty clean for a while, but they can happen.”

While the injuries and standings are cause for concern for the Blackhawks, there have been some positive signs recently. Vinnie Hinostroza has three goals and five assists in 11 games since he was promoted from the minors last month, adding a speedy presence to Chicago’s top line alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. Young defenseman Jordan Oesterle has three goals in his last five games.

Chicago (20-15-6) also should be able to take on some money at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26. Marian Hossa has been on long-term injured reserve all season, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Blackhawks as they try to chase down a playoff spot in their crowded division with just 11 points separating Chicago and Central-leading Winnipeg.

“The other day we were plus-five and now we’re plus-five and now we’re still chasing it,” Quenneville said after the win over the Oilers. “We got some work to do. Obviously you’re going to have to have a good strong second half to get in.”

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Dan Girardi somehow OK after dangerous blocked shot

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper called it one of the scariest moments he’s witnessed at any level of hockey. Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk sent a hard shot that caught Dan Girardi up high – maybe somewhere in the face, or the shoulder, or a little of both – causing Girardi to collapse to the ice.

It was difficult not to fear the worst, but he was able to leave the rink with some help, already a positive sign considering how scary that moment was (you can watch it in the video above).

Monday brought great news, then: the Lightning announced that Girardi is merely considered day-to-day and that all tests came back negative. Phew.

With the fear of the worst behind us, it’s interesting to take a look at some of the reactions to Frk’s shot.

Brad Richards told The Athletic’s Craig Custance (sub required) that Frk might hesitate when unleashing the puck in the future.

“I think it’s definitely going to weigh in his mind,” Richards said. “I can’t speak for him but it’s got to be a little — you have to be shaken a little bit when you take a shot and someone is laying on the ice.”

While Richards was supportive of both Frk and Girardi following that scary moment, fellow former NHLer Patrick O’Sullivan was more critical of Frk.

Ultimately, the most important thing right now is that Girardi is OK. It seems that way today.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

David Savard fined, not suspended, for slashing Vincent Trocheck

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
The NHL mandated a crackdown on slashing by calling more penalties in 2017-18, but it’s essentially been status quo when it comes to supplemental discipline.

To be more precise, the league’s kept with precedent, which generally means favoring fines instead of suspensions for hacking and slashing that seems especially nasty.

So, it might not be satisfying to Florida Panthers fans to see Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard receive a $5K fine (but no suspension) for his slash on Vincent Trocheck, but this follows the league’s pattern of decisions.

Here’s the moment in question, which didn’t yield a penalty during the Blue Jackets’ eventual shootout win against the Panthers:

It doesn’t seem like Trocheck is going to miss any time because of that big slash, so at least there’s that for Panthers fans.

The NHL adhering to fines instead of suspensions for slashing prompts a fair question: should the league consider handing out suspensions more often for blatant slashes? Whether the Savard one ranks as such or not, it’s a reasonable question to ask.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

If January doesn’t cool Jets, look out

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
For a franchise that’s never won a playoff gamelet alone a series, it’s probably wise to be conservative in praising the Winnipeg Jets.

Then again, with a name like the Jets, it also makes sense that this team might rapidly raise its ceiling.

During spans of 2017-18, it looked like the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators might cement their respective grips on the top spot in the Central Division. If you look at the standings right now, the Jets currently hold that position; they lead every other division rival by at least two points, with games played being all over the place.

So far, losing Mark Scheifele hasn’t fueled a collapse, either, as they’ve won four of five in his absence. The Blake Wheeler at center experiment is an early success.

It also only seems reasonable to assume that Connor Hellebuyck might start to slip. His .923 save percentage and 23-4-6 record both seem difficult to sustain, yet it gets tougher to label it all a fluke the deeper we get into the season.

Beyond regression, what might trip them up, then?

The quickest answer is their schedule, but here’s the thing: if the rest of January doesn’t provide a major speed bump for this team, then Winnipeg really might have something cooking. Take a look at the remainder of this month:

Tue, Jan 9 @ Buffalo
Fri, Jan 12 @ Chicago
Sat, Jan 13 @ Minnesota
Sat, Jan 20 @ Calgary
Sun, Jan 21 vs Vancouver
Tue, Jan 23 @ San Jose
Thu, Jan 25 @ Anaheim
Tue, Jan 30 vs Tampa Bay

Considering their 9-8-6 road record, the Jets are more susceptible to slipping during the next few weeks, what with six of eight games away from home.

One saving grace could be the bye week. As you can see, the four-game road trip is broken up into something more like a three-game road trip and then a back-to-back in Calgary on Jan. 20 and then a home date against the Sharks the next day.

Looking at the rest of the Jets’ schedule, they could very well be among the most vulnerable teams to “streakiness,” as they face long stretches of home games and lengthy road trips. That Jan. 30 game against the Lightning begins a whopping 10-game homestand, for instance.

Winnipeg ranks as one of the most electrifying teams in the NHL, particularly when they’re at full strength. If you’re a fan of their style, you’ll need to root for everyone involved to keep a cool head during those tougher spans, because there could be some bumps in the road.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.