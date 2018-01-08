Dan Girardi somehow OK after dangerous blocked shot

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper called it one of the scariest moments he’s witnessed at any level of hockey. Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk sent a hard shot that caught Dan Girardi up high – maybe somewhere in the face, or the shoulder, or a little of both – causing Girardi to collapse to the ice.

It was difficult not to fear the worst, but he was able to leave the rink with some help, already a positive sign considering how scary that moment was (you can watch it in the video above).

Monday brought great news, then: the Lightning announced that Girardi is merely considered day-to-day and that all tests came back negative. Phew.

With the fear of the worst behind us, it’s interesting to take a look at some of the reactions to Frk’s shot.

Brad Richards told The Athletic’s Craig Custance (sub required) that Frk might hesitate when unleashing the puck in the future.

“I think it’s definitely going to weigh in his mind,” Richards said. “I can’t speak for him but it’s got to be a little — you have to be shaken a little bit when you take a shot and someone is laying on the ice.”

While Richards was supportive of both Frk and Girardi following that scary moment, fellow former NHLer Patrick O’Sullivan was more critical of Frk.

Ultimately, the most important thing right now is that Girardi is OK. It seems that way today.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

David Savard fined, not suspended, for slashing Vincent Trocheck

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
The NHL mandated a crackdown on slashing by calling more penalties in 2017-18, but it’s essentially been status quo when it comes to supplemental discipline.

To be more precise, the league’s kept with precedent, which generally means favor fines instead of suspensions for hacking and slashing that seems especially nasty.

So, it might not be satisfying to Florida Panthers fans to see Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard receive a $5K fine (but no suspension) for his slash on Vincent Trocheck, but this follows the league’s pattern of decisions.

Here’s the moment in question, which didn’t yield a penalty during the Blue Jackets’ eventual shootout win against the Panthers:

It doesn’t seem like Trocheck is going to miss any time because of that big slash, so at least there’s that for Panthers fans.

The NHL adhering to fines instead of suspensions for slashing prompts a fair question: should the league consider handing out suspensions more often for blatant slashes? Whether the Savard one ranks as such or not, it’s a reasonable question to ask.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

If January doesn’t cool Jets, look out

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
For a franchise that’s never won a playoff gamelet alone a series, it’s probably wise to be conservative in praising the Winnipeg Jets.

Then again, with a name like the Jets, it also makes sense that this team might rapidly raise its ceiling.

During spans of 2017-18, it looked like the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators might cement their respective grips on the top spot in the Central Division. If you look at the standings right now, the Jets currently hold that position; they lead every other division rival by at least two points, with games played being all over the place.

So far, losing Mark Scheifele hasn’t fueled a collapse, either, as they’ve won four of five in his absence. The Blake Wheeler at center experiment is an early success.

It also only seems reasonable to assume that Connor Hellebuyck might start to slip. His .923 save percentage and 23-4-6 record both seem difficult to sustain, yet it gets tougher to label it all a fluke the deeper we get into the season.

Beyond regression, what might trip them up, then?

The quickest answer is their schedule, but here’s the thing: if the rest of January doesn’t provide a major speed bump for this team, then Winnipeg really might have something cooking. Take a look at the remainder of this month:

Tue, Jan 9 @ Buffalo
Fri, Jan 12 @ Chicago
Sat, Jan 13 @ Minnesota
Sat, Jan 20 @ Calgary
Sun, Jan 21 vs Vancouver
Tue, Jan 23 @ San Jose
Thu, Jan 25 @ Anaheim
Tue, Jan 30 vs Tampa Bay

Considering their 9-8-6 road record, the Jets are more susceptible to slipping during the next few weeks, what with six of eight games away from home.

One saving grace could be the bye week. As you can see, the four-game road trip is broken up into something more like a three-game road trip and then a back-to-back in Calgary on Jan. 20 and then a home date against the Sharks the next day.

Looking at the rest of the Jets’ schedule, they could very well be among the most vulnerable teams to “streakiness,” as they face long stretches of home games and lengthy road trips. That Jan. 30 game against the Lightning begins a whopping 10-game homestand, for instance.

Winnipeg ranks as one of the most electrifying teams in the NHL, particularly when they’re at full strength. If you’re a fan of their style, you’ll need to root for everyone involved to keep a cool head during those tougher spans, because there could be some bumps in the road.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Don’t count out a healthy Ducks team in second half

By Adam GretzJan 8, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
After coming within two games of reaching the Stanley Cup Final a year ago the Anaheim Ducks find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture through the first half of the 2017-18 season.

They are still well within striking distance of a playoff spot, but it is still probably not where they expected to find themselves at this point after such a successful performance a year ago.

The biggest issue is the fact the Ducks have been hit with a pretty devastating run of injuries that has decimated their core for much of the season. Their overall record and underlying analytics leave a ton to be desired at this point and makes it seem like this is, at best, a mediocre hockey team. But we don’t really know how good this Ducks team is — or how good it can be — because we really haven’t seen it as it was meant to be constructed.

The man-games lost numbers through the first half are truly staggering.

That is 107 man games lost to injury for a group of players that counts for more than $40 million against the salary cap this season.

The core of Getzlaf, Perry, Kesler, Silverberg, Fowler and Lindholm has been together for just one games this season (their most recent game), and even on that night Kesler was limited to just eight minutes before leaving with yet another injury.

Needless to say, when a team goes without that many core players for that much of the season it is going to make winning extremely difficult, if not impossible.

The fact they are even still in contention for a playoff spot at this point with that run of injuries, especially down the middle, is a testament to how well their two goaltenders have played. Between the two of them, John Gibson and Ryan Miller have combined for a .926 save percentage and three shutouts.

Together they have held teams to two goals or less in 21 games this season, the fifth highest total in the league, even though they are facing more than 35 shots on goal per game.

What should be encouraging for the Ducks is how good they have been when they’ve had at least some of that group in the lineup together, as well as the fact they are starting to get healthy again in time for a second half playoff push.

  • Getzlaf and Perry, one of the most dominant duos in the league during their careers, have been in the lineup together for just six games. They are 4-2-0 in those games and have averaged more than 3.6 goals per game.
  • When they have at least four (any four) of the aforementioned six players in the lineup at the same time they are 12-9-3, which would put them on a 93 point pace over 82 games. The second wild card team in the Western Conference is currently on pace for 94 points. When they have fewer than four of them together they are only 7-6-6, an 86-point over 82 games.

The biggest difference-maker is clearly the addition of a healthy Getzlaf.

One of the best playmaking centers of his generation, the Ducks have been a different team this season with him in the lineup versus when he is not. This should not be a shock. When healthy this season Getzlaf has played more than 20 minutes per night, averaged more than a point per game (24 points in 19 games), has 17 primary points (a goal or the primary assist on a goal), and is one of the few players on the team that is currently a positive possession player.

With him in the lineup they are 11-6-2 on the season (a 103-point pace over 82 games).

Assuming Kesler’s latest injury isn’t serious and will not keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time, the Ducks could have a really formidable trio down the middle with him, Getzlaf and the recently acquired Adam Henrique.

Combine that a healthy duo of Fowler and Lindholm leading the way on the blue line and a goaltending duo that has been consistently stellar all season and the Ducks could be a force to deal with down the middle.

Given that they are lagging behind the rest of their playoff competition in the regulation/overtime wins department, and everyone they are competing with still has games in hand on them, they are going to have a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to securing a playoff spot. But when you consider how well they have played this season when they are even relatively healthy makes it seem at least a little bit possible that they can still put it together in the second half and make a pretty serious run.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marc Bergevin a firm believer Canadiens can turn season around

By Sean LeahyJan 8, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Hours before the Montreal Canadiens won their second in a row with a 5-2 dispatching of the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night, general manager Marc Bergevin held court with the media and stated he wasn’t ready to begin thinking about the draft lottery.

“As of now we haven’t thrown in the towel,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do to get into the playoffs, and for the next 41 games we’ll evaluate the team closely and make the necessary decisions for the good of the organization in the short and long term. I believe it’s possible [to make the playoffs], but I also believe a lot of things have to change for us to do it. If we keep on the same pattern as the first half, it’s not going to be possible, but I believe.”

With the win Sunday night the Canadiens are seven points out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot, which is probably their only lifeline given that they are 12 points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. Seeing how competitive the Metropolitan Division has been, the Habs are going to have to go on several hot streaks over the final 40 games of their season to have a shot at a postseason berth.

It hasn’t been an easy year for the Canadiens. Carey Price missed time. Shea Weber has been out since mid-December and only played 26 games. Jonathan Drouin is still finding his way while his GM says his long-term future is probably on the wing, but the team needs him at center.

“A lot of things have to change,” which, according to Bergevin, means that help will need to come from the players on the roster and not from the outside.

“In the perfect world, would I love to add a piece to help them? Of course,” Bergevin said. “But to sacrifice the future and be taking a major risk to hurt the organization for the long term? I’m not ready to do that. And to be honest with you, the short-term solution, there’s nobody out there that I’m aware of that’s going to come and turn this thing around.”

In the meantime, Habs fans will look at the seasons of Drouin and free agent acquisition Karl Alzner and then peer over at what Alex Radulov and Mikhail Sergachev are doing in Dallas and Tampa Bay, respectively, and want to reach for the pitch forks. The last two seasons have seen Montreal miss the playoffs and exit in the first round after a 103-point, division-winning campaign. Blame has already been placed on one coach and he’s gone (Michel Therrien). The hottest seat has since resided in Bergevin’s office.

“I think it starts with me, to the coaches, to the players,” Bergevin said. “I think we’re all in this together and we all have to take responsibility.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.