Coach Q: Blackhawks must work to get out of ‘terrible spot’

Associated PressJan 8, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) It was quite a first impression. The Chicago Blackhawks began their season with a dominant 10-1 victory over two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh, looking very much like a contender to unseat the Penguins atop the NHL.

It has been more mess than masterpiece since that impressive opening night in October.

Chicago begins the second half of the season looking up at the rest of the loaded Central Division, where every team has at least 20 wins and 46 points. Goaltender Corey Crawford and key center Artem Anisimov are on injured reserve, and they don’t appear to be coming back anytime soon. Coach Joel Quenneville has tried several different lines and defensive pairings, but remains in search of the consistency almost taken for granted during his long tenure with the Blackhawks.

“We know our division, our conference is tough,” Quenneville said. “We’re in a terrible spot, a spot we haven’t been in in a long time. We got to do it ourselves and find a way to climb out of it and work our way through it.”

Chicago has made the playoffs every year since Quenneville took over four games into the 2008-09 season. The Blackhawks won it all in 2010, 2013 and 2015, but lost in the first round of the postseason in each of the last two years, including an embarrassing sweep by Nashville last April.

If Quenneville and company can’t get back on track in the final part of the season, the organization could be headed for wholesale changes.

“We’ve had some games where we want to be and then some nights where we’re way off,” center Nick Schmaltz said after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Edmonton. “If we can find that consistency where we bring the same effort every night – a full 60 minutes is huge. Tonight was a great showing of that. Hopefully we can build off that and continue to put together a strong performance.”

The return of Crawford and Anisimov could provide a big lift. Crawford (2.27 goals-against average, .929 save percentage) was working on perhaps his best season when he was placed on IR on Dec. 27. Anisimov, who has 13 goals, was placed on the injured list two days later.

Crawford and Anisimov are out with upper-body injuries, and Quenneville has provided scant details on what is bothering each player or when they might return. He has indicated Anisimov is closer to coming back than Crawford, and each player should be able to return this season.

“Over the course of seasons, we’ve had some years relatively injury-free,” Quenneville said. “This year was looking pretty clean for a while, but they can happen.”

While the injuries and standings are cause for concern for the Blackhawks, there have been some positive signs recently. Vinnie Hinostroza has three goals and five assists in 11 games since he was promoted from the minors last month, adding a speedy presence to Chicago’s top line alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. Young defenseman Jordan Oesterle has three goals in his last five games.

Chicago (20-15-6) also should be able to take on some money at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26. Marian Hossa has been on long-term injured reserve all season, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Blackhawks as they try to chase down a playoff spot in their crowded division with just 11 points separating Chicago and Central-leading Winnipeg.

“The other day we were plus-five and now we’re plus-five and now we’re still chasing it,” Quenneville said after the win over the Oilers. “We got some work to do. Obviously you’re going to have to have a good strong second half to get in.”

Dan Girardi somehow OK after dangerous blocked shot

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper called it one of the scariest moments he’s witnessed at any level of hockey. Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk sent a hard shot that caught Dan Girardi up high – maybe somewhere in the face, or the shoulder, or a little of both – causing Girardi to collapse to the ice.

It was difficult not to fear the worst, but he was able to leave the rink with some help, already a positive sign considering how scary that moment was (you can watch it in the video above).

Monday brought great news, then: the Lightning announced that Girardi is merely considered day-to-day and that all tests came back negative. Phew.

With the fear of the worst behind us, it’s interesting to take a look at some of the reactions to Frk’s shot.

Brad Richards told The Athletic’s Craig Custance (sub required) that Frk might hesitate when unleashing the puck in the future.

“I think it’s definitely going to weigh in his mind,” Richards said. “I can’t speak for him but it’s got to be a little — you have to be shaken a little bit when you take a shot and someone is laying on the ice.”

While Richards was supportive of both Frk and Girardi following that scary moment, fellow former NHLer Patrick O’Sullivan was more critical of Frk.

Ultimately, the most important thing right now is that Girardi is OK. It seems that way today.

David Savard fined, not suspended, for slashing Vincent Trocheck

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
The NHL mandated a crackdown on slashing by calling more penalties in 2017-18, but it’s essentially been status quo when it comes to supplemental discipline.

To be more precise, the league’s kept with precedent, which generally means favoring fines instead of suspensions for hacking and slashing that seems especially nasty.

So, it might not be satisfying to Florida Panthers fans to see Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard receive a $5K fine (but no suspension) for his slash on Vincent Trocheck, but this follows the league’s pattern of decisions.

Here’s the moment in question, which didn’t yield a penalty during the Blue Jackets’ eventual shootout win against the Panthers:

It doesn’t seem like Trocheck is going to miss any time because of that big slash, so at least there’s that for Panthers fans.

The NHL adhering to fines instead of suspensions for slashing prompts a fair question: should the league consider handing out suspensions more often for blatant slashes? Whether the Savard one ranks as such or not, it’s a reasonable question to ask.

If January doesn’t cool Jets, look out

By James O'BrienJan 8, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
For a franchise that’s never won a playoff gamelet alone a series, it’s probably wise to be conservative in praising the Winnipeg Jets.

Then again, with a name like the Jets, it also makes sense that this team might rapidly raise its ceiling.

During spans of 2017-18, it looked like the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators might cement their respective grips on the top spot in the Central Division. If you look at the standings right now, the Jets currently hold that position; they lead every other division rival by at least two points, with games played being all over the place.

So far, losing Mark Scheifele hasn’t fueled a collapse, either, as they’ve won four of five in his absence. The Blake Wheeler at center experiment is an early success.

It also only seems reasonable to assume that Connor Hellebuyck might start to slip. His .923 save percentage and 23-4-6 record both seem difficult to sustain, yet it gets tougher to label it all a fluke the deeper we get into the season.

Beyond regression, what might trip them up, then?

The quickest answer is their schedule, but here’s the thing: if the rest of January doesn’t provide a major speed bump for this team, then Winnipeg really might have something cooking. Take a look at the remainder of this month:

Tue, Jan 9 @ Buffalo
Fri, Jan 12 @ Chicago
Sat, Jan 13 @ Minnesota
Sat, Jan 20 @ Calgary
Sun, Jan 21 vs Vancouver
Tue, Jan 23 @ San Jose
Thu, Jan 25 @ Anaheim
Tue, Jan 30 vs Tampa Bay

Considering their 9-8-6 road record, the Jets are more susceptible to slipping during the next few weeks, what with six of eight games away from home.

One saving grace could be the bye week. As you can see, the four-game road trip is broken up into something more like a three-game road trip and then a back-to-back in Calgary on Jan. 20 and then a home date against the Sharks the next day.

Looking at the rest of the Jets’ schedule, they could very well be among the most vulnerable teams to “streakiness,” as they face long stretches of home games and lengthy road trips. That Jan. 30 game against the Lightning begins a whopping 10-game homestand, for instance.

Winnipeg ranks as one of the most electrifying teams in the NHL, particularly when they’re at full strength. If you’re a fan of their style, you’ll need to root for everyone involved to keep a cool head during those tougher spans, because there could be some bumps in the road.

Don’t count out a healthy Ducks team in second half

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 8, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
After coming within two games of reaching the Stanley Cup Final a year ago the Anaheim Ducks find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture through the first half of the 2017-18 season.

They are still well within striking distance of a playoff spot, but it is still probably not where they expected to find themselves at this point after such a successful performance a year ago.

The biggest issue is the fact the Ducks have been hit with a pretty devastating run of injuries that has decimated their core for much of the season. Their overall record and underlying analytics leave a ton to be desired at this point and makes it seem like this is, at best, a mediocre hockey team. But we don’t really know how good this Ducks team is — or how good it can be — because we really haven’t seen it as it was meant to be constructed.

The man-games lost numbers through the first half are truly staggering.

That is 107 man games lost to injury for a group of players that counts for more than $40 million against the salary cap this season.

The core of Getzlaf, Perry, Kesler, Silverberg, Fowler and Lindholm has been together for just one games this season (their most recent game), and even on that night Kesler was limited to just eight minutes before leaving with yet another injury.

Needless to say, when a team goes without that many core players for that much of the season it is going to make winning extremely difficult, if not impossible.

The fact they are even still in contention for a playoff spot at this point with that run of injuries, especially down the middle, is a testament to how well their two goaltenders have played. Between the two of them, John Gibson and Ryan Miller have combined for a .926 save percentage and three shutouts.

Together they have held teams to two goals or less in 21 games this season, the fifth highest total in the league, even though they are facing more than 35 shots on goal per game.

What should be encouraging for the Ducks is how good they have been when they’ve had at least some of that group in the lineup together, as well as the fact they are starting to get healthy again in time for a second half playoff push.

  • Getzlaf and Perry, one of the most dominant duos in the league during their careers, have been in the lineup together for just six games. They are 4-2-0 in those games and have averaged more than 3.6 goals per game.
  • When they have at least four (any four) of the aforementioned six players in the lineup at the same time they are 12-9-3, which would put them on a 93 point pace over 82 games. The second wild card team in the Western Conference is currently on pace for 94 points. When they have fewer than four of them together they are only 7-6-6, an 86-point over 82 games.

The biggest difference-maker is clearly the addition of a healthy Getzlaf.

One of the best playmaking centers of his generation, the Ducks have been a different team this season with him in the lineup versus when he is not. This should not be a shock. When healthy this season Getzlaf has played more than 20 minutes per night, averaged more than a point per game (24 points in 19 games), has 17 primary points (a goal or the primary assist on a goal), and is one of the few players on the team that is currently a positive possession player.

With him in the lineup they are 11-6-2 on the season (a 103-point pace over 82 games).

Assuming Kesler’s latest injury isn’t serious and will not keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time, the Ducks could have a really formidable trio down the middle with him, Getzlaf and the recently acquired Adam Henrique.

Combine that a healthy duo of Fowler and Lindholm leading the way on the blue line and a goaltending duo that has been consistently stellar all season and the Ducks could be a force to deal with down the middle.

Given that they are lagging behind the rest of their playoff competition in the regulation/overtime wins department, and everyone they are competing with still has games in hand on them, they are going to have a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to securing a playoff spot. But when you consider how well they have played this season when they are even relatively healthy makes it seem at least a little bit possible that they can still put it together in the second half and make a pretty serious run.

