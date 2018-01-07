Getty

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand/Patrice Bergeron/David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk/David Krejci/Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen/Riley Nash/David Backes

Tim Schaller/Sean Kuraly/Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara/Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug/Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk/Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

[Why you should expect both teams to go all-out]

Pittsburgh Penguins

Dominik Simon/Sidney Crosby/Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin/Evgeni Malkin/Patric Hornqvist

Conor Sheary/Jake Guentzel/Phil Kessel

Tom Kuhnhackl/Riley Sheahan/Ryan Reaves

Brian Dumoulin/Kris Letang

Olli Maatta/Matt Hunwick

Ian Cole/Justin Schultz

Startling goalie: Tristan Jarry

NHL on NBCSN: Penguins host Bruins in bye week battle

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues as the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

It’s a long regular season, so sometimes you have to maintain some gas in the tank, but the Penguins and Bruins have little reason to hold back on Sunday.

Both teams will enter bye weeks after today’s game in Pittsburgh, so expect an all-out-effort from both sides.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

Generally speaking, this is a story of two team going in different directions. The Penguins are repeat champions, yet now they face very real questions about even making the playoffs. The Bruins were the team that barely crept into the postseason in 2016-17, but now the B’s seem primed to lock down a round of home-ice advantage.

The Bruins are winners of three in a row and eight of nine, with Patrice Bergeron & Co. throttling the Carolina Hurricanes last night by a humiliating score of 7-1.

“We understand that we’ve got something good right now, and we just want to do everything we can to keep it rolling,” Jake DeBrusk said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “We’re starting to find our identity and I think it’s about staying consistent. We’ve done a good job in the standings, but there is still a lot of hockey to be played.”

While the Bruins are hotter than boiling chowder, the Penguins have been struggling, but it’s worth noting that Pittsburgh is coming off of a 4-0 win from Friday. They are getting a look at Daniel Sprong with Sidney Crosby, and will be a bit less fatigued heading into this contest.

“I think it comes down to building off of a solid game against the Islanders that’s something we haven’t done a great job of,” Sidney Crosby said, according to the Penguins’ website. “We’ll look to do it here and get some good rest and make sure we’re ready for a big second half.”

This game means more to the Penguins, but both teams have enough to play for – and enough rest coming up – that this should be a fun one on NBCSN tonight.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Beyond MacKinnon: A look at rising Avalanche

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
1 Comment

The Colorado Avalanche probably wish they could push their bye week back, or cancel it altogether.

Such logic would be understandable after last night’s jarring win: a 7-2 drubbing of the Minnesota Wild. The Avs impressed their Central Division rivals, as The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports (sub required):

“They’ve got some good young players,” Eric Staal said. “They’ve got quickness. They’ve got, it looks like, a better belief in the style of game they need to play. When you’re that far behind the eight-ball the way they were last year, sometimes it’s difficult to be up for games. But they’re real competitive.”

That 7-2 mark represented the Avalanche’s fifth consecutive victory, placing them – for the time being – in one of the West’s wild card spots. Remarkably, they’ve generated 47 standings points in 41 games in 2017-18 after generating just 48 in all of 2016-17.

With all of that in mind, it might be entertaining and informative to do a deep dive on the Avalanche. Let’s look at what’s been working during the winning streak and beyond.

Nate Mac, duh

The most obvious reason is one that sticks out like a frostbitten thumb: Nathan MacKinnon‘s explosion from very good player to superstar.

We won’t beat that drum too much again, as we’ve already done so here and here. Just note that MacKinnon has an absurd 12 points during this five-game winning streak (three goals, nine assists) and is ranked second in scoring with 52 points overall.

More than Mac

Don’t look now, but Samuel Girard has five points in as many games, so Avs fans shouldn’t fret about Matt Duchene starting to heat up in Ottawa. Young players are driving much of Colorado’s success, as Alex Kerfoot would probably be getting more attention as a strong rookie in a weaker Calder year, while Mikko Rantanen continues to ascend the ranks alongside MacKinnon.

At 25, Gabriel Landeskog isn’t quite old, but he’s experienced compared to some of those other names. The sturdy Swede has 32 points in 37 games this season, just one short of tying his 2016-17 total.

Bernier up the charts

Much like James Reimer in Florida, Jonathan Bernier is a backup with some starting experience who’s taking advantage of an opportunity to shine with his team’s starter (in this case, Semyon Varlamov) on the shelf.

Bernier hasn’t been lights-out overall (still just 9-7-1 with .909 save percentage), yet he’s been burning it up during this run. The former first-rounder is on a four-game winning streak, allowing five goals and nabbing one shutout.

Power play showing some power

The Avalanche have generated at least one power-play goal in four of five games during this winning streak, generating seven overall (7-for-17).

A longer run

A five-game winning streak is only so much during an 82-game regular season. The positive thing is that the Avalanche’s run really goes deeper than this surge.

When the Avs fell 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 7, their record dipped to 12-13-2. Since then, they’ve only lost four times, going 10-3-1 to improve to 22-16-3 overall.

Paying the toll

One thing to note is that the Avalanche have enjoyed some home-cooking lately. Yesterday ended a six-game homestand, and they’ve played nine of their last 11 in Colorado. They’ll pay that debt back soon enough, as they’ll face a six-game road trip and nine of 10 on the road during this stretch:

Mon, Jan 22 @ Toronto
Tue, Jan 23 @ Montreal
Thu, Jan 25 @ St. Louis
Tue, Jan 30 @ Vancouver
Thu, Feb 1 @ Edmonton
Sat, Feb 3 @ Winnipeg
Tue, Feb 6 vs San Jose
Thu, Feb 8 @ St. Louis
Sat, Feb 10 @ Carolina
Sun, Feb 11 @ Buffalo

With that in mind, the Avalanche should push that much harder to avoid sleepwalking out of this break. They play one road game next Saturday and then enjoy a three-game homestand before that stretch listed above, so they might want to build a buffer for themselves.

***

The good news is that the Avalanche are wiping away the ugly memories of last season, and doing so to a degree that surprises even those who were optimistic that they could improve. The only downside is that they’re raising expectations, and that might make a dip more disappointing.

Still, they’ll take 47 points midway through a season over 48 during a full season any day.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

These are coaches for 2018 NHL All-Star Game

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The makeup of the 2018 NHL All-Star Game is coming into focus with the weekend nearing on Jan. 28-29.

A few days ago, we learned that Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division), Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), P.K. Subban (Central), and Connor McDavid (Pacific) would be the captains. The NHL announced the four coaches on Sunday:

Atlantic: Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Central: Peter Laviolette, Nashville Predators
Metropolitan: Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals
Pacific: Gerard Gallant (pictured), Vegas Golden Knights

That group almost seems hand-picked. Cooper coaches the NHL-leading Lightning, who are hosting the event. Laviolette heads a Predators team fighting for the Central crown after making the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Trotz is the bench boss for a Capitals team that is finding a way to dominate again, while Gallant plays a huge role in Vegas being one of the stories of the 2017-18 season.

Unlike fan-voted captains, there’s no subjectivity to the coaches being named, as the league goes by points-percentage for each division:

Cooper’s Lightning (.744, 29-9-3) posted the top points percentage in the Atlantic Division through games of Saturday, while Laviolette’s Predators (.659, 24-11-6), Trotz’ Capitals (.646, 25-13-3) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.725, 28-10-2) similarly wrapped up the highest points percentages in the Central, Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions, respectively.

As a reminder, the 2018 NHL All-Star Game will follow the recent format of featuring 3-on-3 play and a three-game tournament. Each division’s roster will include six forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies.

The rest of the rosters (40 players beyond the four captains) will be announced on Wednesday. That will mark the most time-honored tradition for All-Star Games: complaining about snubs.

Watch the video below for more on the captains:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

If Jaromir Jagr retires from NHL …

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
4 Comments

Sad (if not shocking) news surfaced last night: the Calgary Flames might be parting ways with Jaromir Jagr, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that there might not be other takers in the NHL.

In other words, this might be it for the 45-year-old, at least in the NHL.

If that’s true, he’ll end his career finally starting to look his age, relatively speaking. He went the last seven games without a point, with his most recent assist coming on Nov. 30. Jagr also failed to score a goal since Nov. 9, representing a 15-game drought. Jagr generated one goal and six assists for seven points in 22 middling games with the Flames.

Jagr has been hampered by injuries at times, and it’s likely that uncertainty didn’t help his cause; as you may recall, his free agency extended deep into the summer.

One can speculate about rust, injuries, and other factors, but it doesn’t change the fact that this could be it for the legendary winger. For some, it stings a bit more because Jagr was close to reaching some other impressive milestones.

With that in mind, and thanks in part to Hockey Reference’s helpful listings, let’s take a look at where Jagr might finish in some lofty categories if he never plays another NHL game.

Goals

It seemed like Jagr was poised to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, but that will not be the case. Still, he looks to finish third once he hangs up his skates:

1. Wayne Gretzky – 894 goals
2. Gordie Howe – 801
3. Jagr – 766
4. Brett Hull – 741

With 135 game-winning goals, Jagr tops all, with Phil Esposito in second with 118. It’s reasonable to imagine Alex Ovechkin passing Jagr in goals if he’s healthy (Ovechkin is at 584 already), but game-winning goals might be even more likely. Ovechkin already has 100 at age 32.

Other big marks

Jagr had a decent shot to join Gretzky as the only player to eclipse 2,000 regular-season points. Instead, he’ll finish second all-time in points with a whopping 1,921. No one else has crossed the 1,900-point barrier. His 1,155 assists ranks him fifth in league history.

Jagr passed his former Penguins teammate Ron Francis in regular-season games played this season. Francis is now fourth at 1,731, while Jagr finishes third with 1,733. Many thought Jagr had a shot at finishing first all-time:

1. Howe – 1,767
2. Mark Messier: 1,756
3. Jagr: 1,733

Playoffs

Using NHL.com’s historic stats, we can get some perspective on Jagr’s playoff work.

At the moment, he looks like he’ll finish fifth all-time in postseason points with 201, trailing four Oilers: Gretzky, Messier, Jari Kurri, and Glenn Anderson. Jagr ties Gretzky for 15th all-time in postseason games played with 208.

Jagr’s tied with Patrick Marleau for ninth all-time in playoff GWGs with 16, so Marleau could pass him by during a Maple Leafs run.

The “What if?” section

For three years of his would-be NHL career, Jagr was instead in the KHL. Like others, the NHL’s many lockouts also disrupted his numbers. So you could definitely play “What if?” with Jagr.

That said, the fitness freak also enjoyed a remarkably sturdy career. You could counter that, for all we know, Jagr might have suffered an injury during those missed NHL years. Let’s not forget the hit Ovechkin delivered on Jagr during Olympic play.

Still, if we were to assume that Jagr would have been relatively healthy for three more NHL seasons and that the rest of his career would have panned out in similar ways, it’s easy to pencil in even more historic marks for the future Hall of Famer.

***

As you can see from the records and milestones Jagr already reached, it’s not as though he needs to worry about finishing his career with statistical regrets. The main regrets come from those of us who’ll miss seeing one of the best scorers of all-time in the NHL.

You know, assuming there isn’t one more encore performance to come. (/Raises lighter ready just in case.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.