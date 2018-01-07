Getty

These are coaches for 2018 NHL All-Star Game

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The makeup of the 2018 NHL All-Star Game is coming into focus with the weekend nearing on Jan. 28-29.

A few days ago, we learned that Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division), Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), P.K. Subban (Central), and Connor McDavid (Pacific) would be the captains. The NHL announced the four coaches on Sunday:

Atlantic: Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Central: Peter Laviolette, Nashville Predators
Metropolitan: Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals
Pacific: Gerard Gallant (pictured), Vegas Golden Knights

That group almost seems hand-picked. Cooper coaches the NHL-leading Lightning, who are hosting the event. Laviolette heads a Predators team fighting for the Central crown after making the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Trotz is the bench boss for a Capitals team that is finding a way to dominate again, while Gallant plays a huge role in Vegas being one of the stories of the 2017-18 season.

Unlike fan-voted captains, there’s no subjectivity to the coaches being named, as the league goes by points-percentage for each division:

Cooper’s Lightning (.744, 29-9-3) posted the top points percentage in the Atlantic Division through games of Saturday, while Laviolette’s Predators (.659, 24-11-6), Trotz’ Capitals (.646, 25-13-3) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.725, 28-10-2) similarly wrapped up the highest points percentages in the Central, Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions, respectively.

As a reminder, the 2018 NHL All-Star Game will follow the recent format of featuring 3-on-3 play and a three-game tournament. Each division’s roster will include six forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies.

The rest of the rosters (40 players beyond the four captains) will be announced on Wednesday. That will mark the most time-honored tradition for All-Star Games: complaining about snubs.

Watch the video below for more on the captains:

If Jaromir Jagr retires from NHL …

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Sad (if not shocking) news surfaced last night: the Calgary Flames might be parting ways with Jaromir Jagr, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that there might not be other takers in the NHL.

In other words, this might be it for the 45-year-old, at least in the NHL.

If that’s true, he’ll end his career finally starting to look his age, relatively speaking. He went the last seven games without a point, with his most recent assist coming on Nov. 30. Jagr also failed to score a goal since Nov. 9, representing a 15-game drought. Jagr generated one goal and six assists for seven points in 22 middling games with the Flames.

Jagr has been hampered by injuries at times, and it’s likely that uncertainty didn’t help his cause; as you may recall, his free agency extended deep into the summer.

One can speculate about rust, injuries, and other factors, but it doesn’t change the fact that this could be it for the legendary winger. For some, it stings a bit more because Jagr was close to reaching some other impressive milestones.

With that in mind, and thanks in part to Hockey Reference’s helpful listings, let’s take a look at where Jagr might finish in some lofty categories if he never plays another NHL game.

Goals

It seemed like Jagr was poised to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, but that will not be the case. Still, he looks to finish third once he hangs up his skates:

1. Wayne Gretzky – 894 goals
2. Gordie Howe – 801
3. Jagr – 766
4. Brett Hull – 741

With 135 game-winning goals, Jagr tops all, with Phil Esposito in second with 118. It’s reasonable to imagine Alex Ovechkin passing Jagr in goals if he’s healthy (Ovechkin is at 584 already), but game-winning goals might be even more likely. Ovechkin already has 100 at age 32.

Other big marks

Jagr had a decent shot to join Gretzky as the only player to eclipse 2,000 regular-season points. Instead, he’ll finish second all-time in points with a whopping 1,921. No one else has crossed the 1,900-point barrier. His 1,155 assists ranks him fifth in league history.

Jagr passed his former Penguins teammate Ron Francis in regular-season games played this season. Francis is now fourth at 1,731, while Jagr finishes third with 1,733. Many thought Jagr had a shot at finishing first all-time:

1. Howe – 1,767
2. Mark Messier: 1,756
3. Jagr: 1,733

Playoffs

Using NHL.com’s historic stats, we can get some perspective on Jagr’s playoff work.

At the moment, he looks like he’ll finish fifth all-time in postseason points with 201, trailing four Oilers: Gretzky, Messier, Jari Kurri, and Glenn Anderson. Jagr ties Gretzky for 15th all-time in postseason games played with 208.

Jagr’s tied with Patrick Marleau for ninth all-time in playoff GWGs with 16, so Marleau could pass him by during a Maple Leafs run.

The “What if?” section

For three years of his would-be NHL career, Jagr was instead in the KHL. Like others, the NHL’s many lockouts also disrupted his numbers. So you could definitely play “What if?” with Jagr.

That said, the fitness freak also enjoyed a remarkably sturdy career. You could counter that, for all we know, Jagr might have suffered an injury during those missed NHL years. Let’s not forget the hit Ovechkin delivered on Jagr during Olympic play.

Still, if we were to assume that Jagr would have been relatively healthy for three more NHL seasons and that the rest of his career would have panned out in similar ways, it’s easy to pencil in even more historic marks for the future Hall of Famer.

***

As you can see from the records and milestones Jagr already reached, it’s not as though he needs to worry about finishing his career with statistical regrets. The main regrets come from those of us who’ll miss seeing one of the best scorers of all-time in the NHL.

You know, assuming there isn’t one more encore performance to come. (/Raises lighter ready just in case.)

The Buzzer: Bergeron’s big night, Sens win again, Avalanche in a playoff spot

By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 1:53 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: Bergeron came into Saturday three points shy of 700 for his NHL career. He reached that mark in the first period, scoring twice and adding an assist as the Bruins put up five against the Carolina Hurricanes. He then put his stamp on the night, burying his hat trick goal in the second frame for good measure. Not bad, Patrice. Not bad.

Ryan Dzingel (and the rest of the Ottawa Senators, really): Dzingel had two goals in the game, giving him four over the past three games. Matt Duchene scored for the third time in two games and the Senators took down the best team in the NHL, a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after coming from behind for a 6-5 win on Friday night. Not too shabby on the back to back. The Sens blew a three-goal lead in this one as well.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars: The Dallas Duo each had three points as the Stars eased past the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: Not only did he score a but goal, Giroux had three points to help the Flyers to a 6-3 defeat of the St. Louis Blues in Brayden Schenn‘s return to Philly.

Highlights of the Night:

It’s never too late to score a game-winner:

Two-on-one. Seguin and Radulov. Only one way this ends:

No video here, because this one doesn’t need any:

Factoids of the Night:

Henrik Lundqvist moved into eighth on the all-time win list with this save on a point-blank clapper in the shootout.

MISC:

Scores:

Flyers 6, Blues 3

Stars 5, Oilers 1

Bruins 7, Hurricanes 1

Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Senators 6, Lightning 3

Rangers 2, Coyotes 1

Avalanche 7, Wild 2

Flames 3, Ducks 2

Predators 4, Kings 3

Jaromir Jagr done in Calgary: Report

By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
Jaromir Jagr won’t play another game in Calgary.

This according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who reported that Jagr and the Flames are working on an exit plan for the 45-year-old.

“There is a certain amount of respect that he has earned and deserves to have and Calgary is trying to give it to him,” Friedman said during Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada.

“His agent, Petr Svoboda, has been given permission to talk to every other team in the league to see if there’s a fit for him. At this time there isn’t.”

Jagr hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve after sustaining a lower-body injury.

On the same segment, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said that Jagr is trying to sort out if his injuries can be healed or if “father time” is playing a part.

Additionally, Chris Johnston told the broadcast that Jagr would be entitled to a bonus of $150,000 plays another eight games with a new team, a number that could swell to $500,000 or more.

Jagr joined the Flames on Oct. 2nd on a one-year, $1 million deal.

As Kypreos pointed out, it’s the first time Jagr has been cut by an NHL team.

Sam Bennett is a bad man

By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 12:16 AM EST
Maybe Sam Bennett can’t do a pull-up.

But man, the kid knows how to throw his fists around.

After Mike Smith was upended by Derek Grant behind his own net, somehow Bennett and Josh Manson (quite the physical specimen) came together.

The Vegas line would have heavily favored Manson. Bennett was clearly the underdog.

But then Bennett did this (keep your eye on the fight to the right):

What a scrap, indeed.

Not only can Bennett throw, his ability to evade punches is quite remarkable.

Bennett’s not afraid to chuck ’em. He had this spirited scrap with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba at the tail end of last season.

