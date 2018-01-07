The Buzzer: Bergeron’s big night, Sens win again, Avalanche in a playoff spot

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: Bergeron came into Saturday three points shy of 700 for his NHL career. He reached that mark in the first period, scoring twice and adding an assist as the Bruins put up five against the Carolina Hurricanes. He then put his stamp on the night, burying his hat trick goal in the second frame for good measure. Not bad, Patrice. Not bad.

Ryan Dzingel (and the rest of the Ottawa Senators, really): Dzingel had two goals in the game, giving him four over the past three games. Matt Duchene scored for the third time in two games and the Senators took down the best team in the NHL, a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after coming from behind for a 6-5 win on Friday night. Not too shabby on the back to back. The Sens blew a three-goal lead in this one as well.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars: The Dallas Duo each had three points as the Stars eased past the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: Not only did he score a but goal, Giroux had three points to help the Flyers to a 6-3 defeat of the St. Louis Blues in Brayden Schenn‘s return to Philly.

Highlights of the Night:

It’s never too late to score a game-winner:

16 seconds left in the game? Dougie don't care. He's going for it. #ANAvsCGY pic.twitter.com/LChwLLyarI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 7, 2018

Two-on-one. Seguin and Radulov. Only one way this ends:

No video here, because this one doesn’t need any:

Factoids of the Night:

The @NHLBruins scored five goals in the first period of a game for the first time in over 24 years. Box score from their 8-2 win on Jan. 2, 1994: https://t.co/t9ffDiVZeI #NHLStats #CARvsBOS pic.twitter.com/0pFKQsrjke — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2018

Henrik Lundqvist moved into eighth on the all-time win list with this save on a point-blank clapper in the shootout.

Comes up huge for the @NYRangers and @HLundqvist30 takes sole possession of eighth place on the NHL's all-time wins list. pic.twitter.com/Yxa08cWkx8 — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2018

MISC:

Scores:

Flyers 6, Blues 3

Stars 5, Oilers 1

Bruins 7, Hurricanes 1

Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Senators 6, Lightning 3

Rangers 2, Coyotes 1

Avalanche 7, Wild 2

Flames 3, Ducks 2

Predators 4, Kings 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck