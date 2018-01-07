The Buzzer: Bergeron’s big night, Sens win again, Avalanche in a playoff spot

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: Bergeron came into Saturday three points shy of 700 for his NHL career. He reached that mark in the first period, scoring twice and adding an assist as the Bruins put up five against the Carolina Hurricanes. He then put his stamp on the night, burying his hat trick goal in the second frame for good measure. Not bad, Patrice. Not bad.
Ryan Dzingel (and the rest of the Ottawa Senators, really): Dzingel had two goals in the game, giving him four over the past three games. Matt Duchene scored for the third time in two games and the Senators took down the best team in the NHL, a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after coming from behind for a 6-5 win on Friday night. Not too shabby on the back to back. The Sens blew a three-goal lead in this one as well.
Friends don’t let friends leave their teeth on the ice.
So Vancouver Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto did what needed to be done Saturday night in Toronto, picking up several of fellow defenseman Chris Tanev‘s chicklets off the ice after the latter got drilled in the mouth by a deflected puck.