Oilers missing playoffs would be spectacular failure

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
The Edmonton Oilers have had a lot of bad seasons over the past 12 years, but this one has to be the most frustrating, most disappointing, and quite frankly, the biggest failure out of them all.

Entering 2017-18 as one of the top favorites to win the Stanley Cup, it’s probably not too soon to close the book on their season.

After getting blown out for the second game in a row this weekend, dropping a 4-1 decision in Chicago, the Oilers remain in 13th place in the Western Conference and are eight points out of a playoff spot with 39 games remaining ahead of them. It is almost impossible to imagine them making up that much ground — and jumping over five teams — in that amount of time.

With the final wild card team in the West currently on a 94-point pace, the Oilers would need to collect 56 points the rest of the way to pass that. That would be a 118-point pace over 82 games, meaning the Oilers would need to pretty much be the best team in hockey the rest of the way just to get the second wild card spot.

After losing seven out of their past eight games, a stretch that has seen them be outscored 28-10 (including 20-4 in the past five games), it is almost impossible to see it happening.

It is a stunning fall in such a short amount of time for a team that was one game away from reaching the Western Conference Finals and has the league MVP and scoring champion (and arguably the league’s best player!) in Connor McDavid on its roster.

It is that second point that makes this season such a failure for the Oilers.

Keep in mind that in the post-Original Six era there have only been three teams that have had the reigning league MVP on their roster have missed the playoffs. The 2015-16 Montreal Canadiens (Carey Price), the 2011-12 Anaheim Ducks (Corey Perry) and the 2002-03 Canadiens (Jose Theodore).

In the case of the two Canadiens teams it’s at least somewhat understandable given who the MVPs were and how those teams won. Both teams were largely dependent on the success of the two goalies, while Price missed all but 11 games following his MVP season due to injury. Theodore simply experienced a massive regression and was not able to put the team on his back the way he did in his MVP season.

But this Oilers team? With Connor McDavid?

There is no excuse for this.

McDavid is a generational talent, and even worse for the Oilers, is still on his entry level contract this season. That means they are still getting one of the biggest steals in the league against the salary cap and they have surrounded him with … this.

Their special teams are a mess. The goaltending has failed them as Cam Talbot has been run into the ground the past two years with no solid backup behind him. They still have no scoring depth beyond McDavid’s line. At some point if the season continues on this path you have to imagine that a coaching change will be considered. That is always the first move that gets made when a seemingly talented team with sky high expectations underachieves.

The issue here is still with construction of the roster and what seems to be a desire to build a heavy, physical hockey team in a league that is now all about speed, skating and skill.

It is about the way the team has squandered talented players like Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle in trades by selling them off in one-for-one deals that did not bring back anything close to equal value. Heaven help Oilers fans when the same thing inevitably happens with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Given Peter Chiarelli’s track record with trades you can almost guarantee that it will.

With McDavid just starting to enter his prime years and still dirt cheap, this should have been a season where the Oilers were set to take another big step forward. That’s what you do with a superstar that still takes up almost none of your salary cap space.

In year three with Sidney Crosby the Pittsburgh Penguins were in the Stanley Cup Final, one year away from winning it. In year three with Patrick Kane the Chicago Blackhawks actually won the Stanley Cup. In year three with Alex Ovechkin the Washington Capitals were division champions and barreling toward being one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. In year three with Steven Stamkos the Tampa Bay Lightning were in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now the Oilers are not only on their way to missing the playoffs for the second time in three years with McDavid, they are set to head into next season with already more than $60 million in salary cap space committed to just 13 players. And it’s not the big contracts to McDavid and Leon Draisaitl that are causing that cap crunch. You have to keep them and you have to pay them.

It is the $6 million to a Milan Lucic here and the $4 million to a Kris Russell there that eats it up fast.

That is what is going to make it awfully difficult to build any sort of depth around McDavid.

The biggest question out of all of this: Do you trust the current management team to figure out a way to make it work?

They were not able to do it when the best player in the league was costing them peanuts against the salary cap.

It is hard to see how they can do it when he is making his market value.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand/Patrice Bergeron/David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk/David Krejci/Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen/Riley Nash/David Backes

Tim Schaller/Sean Kuraly/Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara/Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug/Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk/Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

[Why you should expect both teams to go all-out]

Pittsburgh Penguins

Dominik Simon/Sidney Crosby/Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin/Evgeni Malkin/Patric Hornqvist

Conor Sheary/Jake Guentzel/Phil Kessel

Tom Kuhnhackl/Riley Sheahan/Ryan Reaves

Brian Dumoulin/Kris Letang

Olli Maatta/Matt Hunwick

Ian Cole/Justin Schultz

Startling goalie: Tristan Jarry

NHL on NBCSN: Penguins host Bruins in bye week battle

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues as the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

It’s a long regular season, so sometimes you have to maintain some gas in the tank, but the Penguins and Bruins have little reason to hold back on Sunday.

Both teams will enter bye weeks after today’s game in Pittsburgh, so expect an all-out-effort from both sides.

Generally speaking, this is a story of two team going in different directions. The Penguins are repeat champions, yet now they face very real questions about even making the playoffs. The Bruins were the team that barely crept into the postseason in 2016-17, but now the B’s seem primed to lock down a round of home-ice advantage.

The Bruins are winners of three in a row and eight of nine, with Patrice Bergeron & Co. throttling the Carolina Hurricanes last night by a humiliating score of 7-1.

“We understand that we’ve got something good right now, and we just want to do everything we can to keep it rolling,” Jake DeBrusk said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “We’re starting to find our identity and I think it’s about staying consistent. We’ve done a good job in the standings, but there is still a lot of hockey to be played.”

While the Bruins are hotter than boiling chowder, the Penguins have been struggling, but it’s worth noting that Pittsburgh is coming off of a 4-0 win from Friday. They are getting a look at Daniel Sprong with Sidney Crosby, and will be a bit less fatigued heading into this contest.

“I think it comes down to building off of a solid game against the Islanders that’s something we haven’t done a great job of,” Sidney Crosby said, according to the Penguins’ website. “We’ll look to do it here and get some good rest and make sure we’re ready for a big second half.”

This game means more to the Penguins, but both teams have enough to play for – and enough rest coming up – that this should be a fun one on NBCSN tonight.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Beyond MacKinnon: A look at rising Avalanche

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
The Colorado Avalanche probably wish they could push their bye week back, or cancel it altogether.

Such logic would be understandable after last night’s jarring win: a 7-2 drubbing of the Minnesota Wild. The Avs impressed their Central Division rivals, as The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports (sub required):

“They’ve got some good young players,” Eric Staal said. “They’ve got quickness. They’ve got, it looks like, a better belief in the style of game they need to play. When you’re that far behind the eight-ball the way they were last year, sometimes it’s difficult to be up for games. But they’re real competitive.”

That 7-2 mark represented the Avalanche’s fifth consecutive victory, placing them – for the time being – in one of the West’s wild card spots. Remarkably, they’ve generated 47 standings points in 41 games in 2017-18 after generating just 48 in all of 2016-17.

With all of that in mind, it might be entertaining and informative to do a deep dive on the Avalanche. Let’s look at what’s been working during the winning streak and beyond.

Nate Mac, duh

The most obvious reason is one that sticks out like a frostbitten thumb: Nathan MacKinnon‘s explosion from very good player to superstar.

We won’t beat that drum too much again, as we’ve already done so here and here. Just note that MacKinnon has an absurd 12 points during this five-game winning streak (three goals, nine assists) and is ranked second in scoring with 52 points overall.

More than Mac

Don’t look now, but Samuel Girard has five points in as many games, so Avs fans shouldn’t fret about Matt Duchene starting to heat up in Ottawa. Young players are driving much of Colorado’s success, as Alex Kerfoot would probably be getting more attention as a strong rookie in a weaker Calder year, while Mikko Rantanen continues to ascend the ranks alongside MacKinnon.

At 25, Gabriel Landeskog isn’t quite old, but he’s experienced compared to some of those other names. The sturdy Swede has 32 points in 37 games this season, just one short of tying his 2016-17 total.

Bernier up the charts

Much like James Reimer in Florida, Jonathan Bernier is a backup with some starting experience who’s taking advantage of an opportunity to shine with his team’s starter (in this case, Semyon Varlamov) on the shelf.

Bernier hasn’t been lights-out overall (still just 9-7-1 with .909 save percentage), yet he’s been burning it up during this run. The former first-rounder is on a four-game winning streak, allowing five goals and nabbing one shutout.

Power play showing some power

The Avalanche have generated at least one power-play goal in four of five games during this winning streak, generating seven overall (7-for-17).

A longer run

A five-game winning streak is only so much during an 82-game regular season. The positive thing is that the Avalanche’s run really goes deeper than this surge.

When the Avs fell 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 7, their record dipped to 12-13-2. Since then, they’ve only lost four times, going 10-3-1 to improve to 22-16-3 overall.

Paying the toll

One thing to note is that the Avalanche have enjoyed some home-cooking lately. Yesterday ended a six-game homestand, and they’ve played nine of their last 11 in Colorado. They’ll pay that debt back soon enough, as they’ll face a six-game road trip and nine of 10 on the road during this stretch:

Mon, Jan 22 @ Toronto
Tue, Jan 23 @ Montreal
Thu, Jan 25 @ St. Louis
Tue, Jan 30 @ Vancouver
Thu, Feb 1 @ Edmonton
Sat, Feb 3 @ Winnipeg
Tue, Feb 6 vs San Jose
Thu, Feb 8 @ St. Louis
Sat, Feb 10 @ Carolina
Sun, Feb 11 @ Buffalo

With that in mind, the Avalanche should push that much harder to avoid sleepwalking out of this break. They play one road game next Saturday and then enjoy a three-game homestand before that stretch listed above, so they might want to build a buffer for themselves.

***

The good news is that the Avalanche are wiping away the ugly memories of last season, and doing so to a degree that surprises even those who were optimistic that they could improve. The only downside is that they’re raising expectations, and that might make a dip more disappointing.

Still, they’ll take 47 points midway through a season over 48 during a full season any day.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

These are coaches for 2018 NHL All-Star Game

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The makeup of the 2018 NHL All-Star Game is coming into focus with the weekend nearing on Jan. 28-29.

A few days ago, we learned that Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division), Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), P.K. Subban (Central), and Connor McDavid (Pacific) would be the captains. The NHL announced the four coaches on Sunday:

Atlantic: Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Central: Peter Laviolette, Nashville Predators
Metropolitan: Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals
Pacific: Gerard Gallant (pictured), Vegas Golden Knights

That group almost seems hand-picked. Cooper coaches the NHL-leading Lightning, who are hosting the event. Laviolette heads a Predators team fighting for the Central crown after making the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Trotz is the bench boss for a Capitals team that is finding a way to dominate again, while Gallant plays a huge role in Vegas being one of the stories of the 2017-18 season.

Unlike fan-voted captains, there’s no subjectivity to the coaches being named, as the league goes by points-percentage for each division:

Cooper’s Lightning (.744, 29-9-3) posted the top points percentage in the Atlantic Division through games of Saturday, while Laviolette’s Predators (.659, 24-11-6), Trotz’ Capitals (.646, 25-13-3) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.725, 28-10-2) similarly wrapped up the highest points percentages in the Central, Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions, respectively.

As a reminder, the 2018 NHL All-Star Game will follow the recent format of featuring 3-on-3 play and a three-game tournament. Each division’s roster will include six forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies.

The rest of the rosters (40 players beyond the four captains) will be announced on Wednesday. That will mark the most time-honored tradition for All-Star Games: complaining about snubs.

Watch the video below for more on the captains:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.