Jaromir Jagr done in Calgary: Friedman

Jaromir Jagr won’t play another game in Calgary.

This according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who reported that Jagr and the Flames are working on an exit plan for the 45-year-old.

“There is a certain amount of respect that he has earned and deserves to have and Calgary is trying to give it to him,” Friedman said during Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada.

“His agent, Petr Svoboda, has been given permission to talk to every other team in the league to see if there’s a fit for him. At this time there isn’t.”

Jagr hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve after sustaining a lower-body injury.

On the same segment, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said that Jagr is trying to sort out if his injuries can be healed or if “father time” is playing a part.

Additionally, Chris Johnston told the broadcast that Jagr would be entitled to a bonus of $150,000 plays another eight games with a new team, a number that could swell to $500,000 or more.

Jagr joined the Flames on Oct. 2nd on a one-year, $1 million deal.

As Kypreos pointed out, it’s the first time Jagr has been cut by an NHL team.

