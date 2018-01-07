Getty Images

Jaromir Jagr done in Calgary: Friedman

By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
3 Comments

Jaromir Jagr won’t play another game in Calgary.

This according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who reported that Jagr and the Flames are working on an exit plan for the 45-year-old.

“There is a certain amount of respect that he has earned and deserves to have and Calgary is trying to give it to him,” Friedman said during Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada.

“His agent, Petr Svoboda, has been given permission to talk to every other team in the league to see if there’s a fit for him. At this time there isn’t.”

Jagr hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve after sustaining a lower-body injury.

On the same segment, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said that Jagr is trying to sort out if his injuries can be healed or if “father time” is playing a part.

Additionally, Chris Johnston told the broadcast that Jagr would be entitled to a bonus of $150,000 plays another eight games with a new team, a number that could swell to $500,000 or more.

Jagr joined the Flames on Oct. 2nd on a one-year, $1 million deal.

As Kypreos pointed out, it’s the first time Jagr has been cut by an NHL team.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Bergeron’s big night, Sens win again, Avalanche in a playoff spot

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 1:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night: 

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: Bergeron came into Saturday three points shy of 700 for his NHL career. He reached that mark in the first period, scoring twice and adding an assist as the Bruins put up five against the Carolina Hurricanes. He then put his stamp on the night, burying his hat trick goal in the second frame for good measure. Not bad, Patrice. Not bad.

Ryan Dzingel (and the rest of the Ottawa Senators, really): Dzingel had two goals in the game, giving him four over the past three games. Matt Duchene scored for the third time in two games and the Senators took down the best team in the NHL, a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after coming from behind for a 6-5 win on Friday night. Not too shabby on the back to back. The Sens blew a three-goal lead in this one as well.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars: The Dallas Duo each had three points as the Stars eased past the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: Not only did he score a but goal, Giroux had three points to help the Flyers to a 6-3 defeat of the St. Louis Blues in Brayden Schenn‘s return to Philly.

Highlights of the Night:

It’s never too late to score a game-winner:

Two-on-one. Seguin and Radulov. Only one way this ends:

No video here, because this one doesn’t need any:

Factoids of the Night:

Henrik Lundqvist moved into eighth on the all-time win list with this save on a point-blank clapper in the shootout.

MISC:

Scores:

Flyers 6, Blues 3

Stars 5, Oilers 1

Bruins 7, Hurricanes 1

Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Senators 6, Lightning 3

Rangers 2, Coyotes 1

Avalanche 7, Wild 2

Flames 3, Ducks 2

Predators 4, Kings 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Sam Bennett is a bad man

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2018, 12:16 AM EST
1 Comment

Maybe Sam Bennett can’t do a pull-up.

But man, the kid knows how to throw his fists around.

After Mike Smith was upended by Derek Grant behind his own net, somehow Bennett and Josh Manson (quite the physical specimen) came together.

The Vegas line would have heavily favored Manson. Bennett was clearly the underdog.

But then Bennett did this (keep your eye on the fight to the right):

What a scrap, indeed.

Not only can Bennett throw, his ability to evade punches is quite remarkable.

Bennett’s not afraid to chuck ’em. He had this spirited scrap with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba at the tail end of last season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Patrice Bergeron is still very, very good

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 6, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
9 Comments

If anyone thought Patrice Bergeron was going to fall off at 32 years of age, they were wrong. Very, very wrong.

Indeed, the NHL’s best defensive forward for what seems like an eternity at this point has been his remarkable self once again this season. He entered Saturday’s contest with 26 points in 33 games.

He left it with 31 in 34.

Yes, Bergeron put on a dazzling display against the woeful Carolina Hurricanes.

The four-time Selke winner came into the game three points shy of 700 for his career and reached the feat in the first period, scoring twice (one which was shorthanded) and adding an assist. He followed up a brilliant five-goal first frame (the first time that’s happened in over 24 years) by the Bruins with two more goals in the second, matching a Bruins record for most goals in a game with four, and match personal-best point total with five.

The last Bruin to score four in a game came back in 1999 from Dave Andreychuk.

It’s been a while, then, and Bergeron picked quite the night to match the record.

The Bruins chased Hurricanes starter Cam Ward after two shots on goal — both finding the back of the net.

Boston improved to 8-0-2 in their past 10 games and have scored 13 goals in their past three games.

But it was Bergeron’s night, completing his second-career hat trick to help the Bruins to an easy win.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Michael Del Zotto picks teeth up off the ice, is a good teammate

Canucks TV
By Scott BilleckJan 6, 2018, 7:58 PM EST
1 Comment

Friends don’t let friends leave their teeth on the ice.

So Vancouver Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto did what needed to be done Saturday night in Toronto, picking up several of fellow defenseman Chris Tanev‘s chicklets off the ice after the latter got drilled in the mouth by a deflected puck.

It’s bad luck for Tanev, who only return to the lineup on Saturday after missing three weeks with a groin strain.

The video below shows the carnage, as point shot seems to take a deflection off the stick of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner‘s stick and up into Tanev’s grill.

Tanev, understandably, had to leave the game for repairs.

Mouth guards can only do so much, and it looks like Tanev will have a date with the dentist’s chair sometime in the future.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck