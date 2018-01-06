Getty

Lias Andersson showed the passion, emotion we say we want from athletes

By Adam Gretz Jan 6, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
2 Comments

The 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships came to an end on Friday night when Canada, thanks to a late goal from Tyler Steenbergen, knocked off Sweden 2-1 in the Gold Medal game.

That is when the real show started.

During the medal ceremonies Lias Andersson, a 2017 first-round draft pick of the New York Rangers and the captain of team Sweden, was so disgusted with the result that he immediately removed his silver medal, calmly skated over to the glass, and then gently tossed it into the stands where it was caught by a fan.

The fan put the medal on (only after removing two different jerseys to reveal a Team Sweden jersey!) before throwing it back in an effort to return it to Andersson.

The immediate reaction on social media was swift, with Andersson’s mentions on Twitter quickly becoming a cesspool that called his sportsmanship, class and maturity all into question.

There also seemed to be a popular belief that Andersson, who has already been on the losing end of Gold Medal game for team Sweden at the Under-18 tournament, had simply made a mistake that he would one day come to regret, and that it was good that he was able to get his medal back.

One person that did not seem to share the opinion was Lias Andersson.

When he met with the media following the game Andersson doubled down on his medal toss, saying “there was one guy in the stands who wanted it more than me, so I decided to give it to him and I think he deserved it.”

He also added that he hasn’t looked at his silver medal from the under-18 tournament in more than two years, and when asked if he was happy that the medal was returned to him, he simply said no.

In the end, he shouldn’t have any regrets and no one that isn’t in his position at that exact moment (a 19-year-old, in a highly competitive environment that had just minutes earlier fallen painfully short in what was to this point the biggest hockey moment of his life) should be judging him too harshly.

Or at all.

He is the one that put in the work, he is the one that competed, he is the one that has been on the losing end of these games on an international stage and has had to deal with the defeat.

We put athletes in an often times impossible, no-win situation when it comes to their emotions.

If the cameras had caught Lias Andersson sitting on the bench cracking a smile or laughing late in a loss he would be getting criticized for not caring enough.

This is a sports culture that has spent years and countless hours analyzing the body language of players like Jay Cutler or Phil Kessel and concluding they may not care about winning as much as we want them to because they’re not flipping over water coolers or breaking things when things are going poorly. Or because they just don’t “look” like they care enough for our own liking.

We always hear executives, or coaches, or analysts talk about how they want players that hate to lose more than they want to win. We demand to see passion and emotion, and as fans we want to know the players on the field, or the ice, or the basketball court care as much as we do.

But not everyone handles it the same way. Not everyone accepts it or deals with it the same way.

Some players look like emotionless zombies. That doesn’t mean the frustration and passion isn’t underneath the surface.

Lias Andersson showed you the raw passion and emotion on Friday night. All of it.

He clearly came into this tournament (his last chance to win gold at the tournament) with the only goal being a gold medal. He clearly did not want a medal for losing. Did he handle it in a way that most players would have? Or that any other player in a similar tournament has in the past? Absolutely not. But that’s kind of what was awesome about it.

You can’t have it both ways here.

You can’t demand to see passion and emotion from athletes and then be disgusted when you see it in its rawest form. Because that’s what hating to lose and not accepting anything other than victory looks like.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Crosby leads Penguins; Duchene wins wild one for Senators

Getty Images
By Sean Leahy Jan 5, 2018, 11:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Player of the Night: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins captain loves to play against the New York Islanders. I mean, really loves playing against them. After a four-point night during a 4-0 win Friday night, Crosby now has 107 points in 60 career games against the franchise. That’s the most points by any player against a single team since the 2005-06 season.

Highlight of the Night:

Reilly Smith got the Vegas Golden Knights back on the winning track with this breakaway winner during a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks:

MISC:

• Big night for two Penguins rookies as Daniel Sprong scored twice and goaltender Tristan Jarry recorded his second shutout with a 31-save evening.

• The Islanders have lost five in a row and have been outscored 25-8 over that stretch. To make matters worse, Josh Bailey left the game early on with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist to help lead the Detroit Red Wings over the Florida Panthers 4-2. Athanasiou now has five points in his last four games. Henrik Zetterberg collected his 600th NHL while helping Detroit to its fourth straight win.

Dustin Byfuglien ended his 33-game goalless drought and Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had two points as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Buffalo Sabres 4-3. Winnipeg is now 14-1-1 in their last 16 games at Bell MTS Place.

Matt Duchene only need seven seconds of overtime to help give the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks. Mike Hoffman had a goal and four points, Mark Stone chipped in three points and Duchene finished with a three-point night in the win. The Senators fought back from deficits of 1-0, 4-1 and 5-2.

• Congrats to Canada on another gold medal at the World Junior Championship.

Factoid of the Night:

SCORES:
Penguins, 4 New York Islanders 0
Red Wings 4, Panthers 2
Senators 6, Sharks 5 (OT)
Jets 4, Sabres 3
Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tyler Steenbergen’s late goal helps Canada win World Junior gold

AP
By Sean Leahy Jan 5, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
3 Comments

Tyler Steenbergen was the last Canadian forward to score in the 2018 World Junior Championship and he picked a perfect time to do so.

With the game knotted up 1-1 late in the third period vs. Sweden, Steenbergen, a 2017 draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, re-directed home a Connor Timmins pass to give Canada a 2-1 lead and help clinch another gold medal for the program.

Alex Formenton would add an empty netter to start the celebrations for fans inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo and all throughout Canada.

“The guys were giving me grief all tournament for not scoring but I’m happy to finally get it,” said Steenbergen, who saw just 3:17 of ice time through two periods.

The gold is Canada’s 17th in World Junior Championship history and first since 2015. The Swedes claimed their 11th silver medal and fifth since 2008.

Swedish captain and New York Rangers prospect Lias Andersson was so upset with getting silver that he quickly removed the medal and tossed it to a fan in the crowd.

Andersson would eventually get the medal back to end that fan’s 15 minutes of fame.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton and his beard thankful to Nazem Kadri for ‘a little trim’

By Sean Leahy Jan 5, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

The fact that he’s now missing a chunk of his big, bushy beard is no trouble for Joe Thornton of the San Jose Sharks. As he and Nazem Kadri tussled early in Thursday’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward ended up with a hairy piece of memorabilia after things broke up.

There clearly was no intent by Kadri to purposefully tug at Thornton’s beard and the Sharks forward had no ill feelings about the unique ending to their fight. In fact, he felt the Leafs forward did him a bit of a favor.

“It’s just so big. He was probably trying to grab for the collar of my shirt and, obviously, there’s a lot there,” Thornton told Paul Gackle of the Mercury News. “I needed a little trim, so it saved me some money. I needed to thin it out a little bit.”

[Joe Thornton’s beard biggest loser vs. Nazem Kadri]

The clump of beard ended up first in backup goalie Aaron Dell‘s glove and then in a Ziploc bag inside the Sharks’ dressing room after the game.

“I thought I was a hockey player, not a barber,” Kadri said. “I had no idea how I ended up with beard … I felt I pulled him in the middle of his jersey, and I came down with a hand full of hair.”

“When I was on the ice, I looked down and I saw his hand, and I thought, that’s my hair,” Thornton told Gackle. “I remember thinking, okay, that’s interesting.”

It’s unclear what will happen to that unique piece of sports memorabilia, but if Andrew Shaw can auction off stitches for charity, then surely Jumbo Joe could bring in a boatload of money for good cause by putting a clump of his legendary beard up for bid.

As for how long until the beard is back to 100 percent, Thornton said to give it four or five days. “No big deal.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien finally ends 33-game goalless drought (Video)

By Sean Leahy Jan 5, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dustin Byfuglien has been no stranger to scoring goals in his NHL career. He’s hit double digits in nine of the last 10 seasons, but this year he’s gone cold.

Entering Friday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Byfuglien had gone goalless for the Winnipeg Jets through 29 games. That drought came to an end 9:27 into game No. 30 and snapped a personal 33-game stretch without a goal.

You could see in the celebration just how relieved Byfuglien, who miss nearly a month with a lower-body injury, was to finally see that zero on the stat sheet finally change to a one in the goal category. His last one before Friday? March 30 against the Anaheim Ducks.

While it may have taken some time for his first goal, Byfuglien’s still been productive for the Jets, handing out 15 assists and leading the team’s blue liners in points per game with 0.52. If this is the start of him getting back to his usual goal scoring ways, that will be mean very good things for Winnipeg.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.