The Buzzer: Crosby leads Penguins; Duchene wins wild one for Senators

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 11:15 PM EST
Player of the Night: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins captain loves to play against the New York Islanders. I mean, really loves playing against them. After a four-point night during a 4-0 win Friday night, Crosby now has 107 points in 60 career games against the franchise. That’s the most points by any player against a single team since the 2005-06 season.

Highlight of the Night:

Reilly Smith got the Vegas Golden Knights back on the winning track with this breakaway winner during a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks:

MISC:

• Big night for two Penguins rookies as Daniel Sprong scored the first two goals of his NHL career and goaltender Tristan Jarry recorded his second shutout with a 31-save evening.

• The Islanders have lost five in a row and have been outscored 25-8 over that stretch. To make matters worse, Josh Bailey left the game early on with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist to help lead the Detroit Red Wings over the Florida Panthers 4-2. Athanasiou now has five points in his last four games. Henrik Zetterberg collected his 600th NHL while helping Detroit to its fourth straight win.

Dustin Byfuglien ended his 33-game goalless drought and Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had two points as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Buffalo Sabres 4-3. Winnipeg is now 14-1-1 in their last 16 games at Bell MTS Place.

Matt Duchene only need seven seconds of overtime to help give the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks. Mike Hoffman had a goal and four points, Mark Stone chipped in three points and Duchene finished with a three-point night in the win. The Senators fought back from deficits of 1-0, 4-1 and 5-2.

• Congrats to Canada on another gold medal at the World Junior Championship.

Factoid of the Night:

SCORES:
Penguins, 4 New York Islanders 0
Red Wings 4, Panthers 2
Senators 6, Sharks 5 (OT)
Jets 4, Sabres 3
Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tyler Steenbergen’s late goal helps Canada win World Junior gold

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
Tyler Steenbergen was the last Canadian forward to score in the 2018 World Junior Championship and he picked a perfect time to do so.

With the game knotted up 1-1 late in the third period vs. Sweden, Steenbergen, a 2017 draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, re-directed home a Connor Timmins pass to give Canada a 2-1 lead and help clinch another gold medal for the program.

Alex Formenton would add an empty netter to start the celebrations for fans inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo and all throughout Canada.

“The guys were giving me grief all tournament for not scoring but I’m happy to finally get it,” said Steenbergen, who saw just 3:17 of ice time through two periods.

The gold is Canada’s 17th in World Junior Championship history and first since 2015. The Swedes claimed their 11th silver medal and fifth since 2008.

Swedish captain and New York Rangers prospect Lias Andersson was so upset with getting silver that he quickly removed the medal and tossed it to a fan in the crowd.

Andersson would eventually get the medal back to end that fan’s 15 minutes of fame.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton and his beard thankful to Nazem Kadri for ‘a little trim’

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
The fact that he’s now missing a chunk of his big, bushy beard is no trouble for Joe Thornton of the San Jose Sharks. As he and Nazem Kadri tussled early in Thursday’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward ended up with a hairy piece of memorabilia after things broke up.

There clearly was no intent by Kadri to purposefully tug at Thornton’s beard and the Sharks forward had no ill feelings about the unique ending to their fight. In fact, he felt the Leafs forward did him a bit of a favor.

“It’s just so big. He was probably trying to grab for the collar of my shirt and, obviously, there’s a lot there,” Thornton told Paul Gackle of the Mercury News. “I needed a little trim, so it saved me some money. I needed to thin it out a little bit.”

[Joe Thornton’s beard biggest loser vs. Nazem Kadri]

The clump of beard ended up first in backup goalie Aaron Dell‘s glove and then in a Ziploc bag inside the Sharks’ dressing room after the game.

“I thought I was a hockey player, not a barber,” Kadri said. “I had no idea how I ended up with beard … I felt I pulled him in the middle of his jersey, and I came down with a hand full of hair.”

“When I was on the ice, I looked down and I saw his hand, and I thought, that’s my hair,” Thornton told Gackle. “I remember thinking, okay, that’s interesting.”

It’s unclear what will happen to that unique piece of sports memorabilia, but if Andrew Shaw can auction off stitches for charity, then surely Jumbo Joe could bring in a boatload of money for good cause by putting a clump of his legendary beard up for bid.

As for how long until the beard is back to 100 percent, Thornton said to give it four or five days. “No big deal.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien finally ends 33-game goalless drought (Video)

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
Dustin Byfuglien has been no stranger to scoring goals in his NHL career. He’s hit double digits in nine of the last 10 seasons, but this year he’s gone cold.

Entering Friday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Byfuglien had gone goalless for the Winnipeg Jets through 29 games. That drought came to an end 9:27 into game No. 30 and snapped a personal 33-game stretch without a goal.

You could see in the celebration just how relieved Byfuglien, who miss nearly a month with a lower-body injury, was to finally see that zero on the stat sheet finally change to a one in the goal category. His last one before Friday? March 30 against the Anaheim Ducks.

While it may have taken some time for his first goal, Byfuglien’s still been productive for the Jets, handing out 15 assists and leading the team’s blue liners in points per game with 0.52. If this is the start of him getting back to his usual goal scoring ways, that will be mean very good things for Winnipeg.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S. claims bronze at World Junior Championship over Czech Republic

Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 9:17 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Trent Frederic scored four times in leading the United States to a 9-3 victory over the Czech Republic in the world junior championship bronze-medal game Friday.

Kieffer Bellows scored twice, including once on a penalty shot, and added an assist. U.S. captain Joey Anderson and Patrick Harper had a goal and assist each, and Ryan Poehling also scored.

Jake Oettinger finished with 28 saves, and stopped the first 13 shots he faced before giving up two goals on three shots in the first 2:11 of the third period.

The defending champion Americans bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Sweden in the semifinal a day earlier, to earn a medal for a third straight year to mark the nation’s longest streak since in tournament history. The U.S. also finished third in 2016.

Team USA upped its medal total to 11 (four gold, one silver and six bronze), with two of the third-place finishes coming in Buffalo, where the tournament was also held in 2010-11.

Radovan Pavlik had a goal and assist, and Martin Kaut Daniel Kurovsky also scored for the Czech Republic. Despite the loss, the fourth-place finish was the nation’s best since winning bronze in 2005.

Goalie Josef Korenar allowed three goals 16 shots before being pulled after Brady Tkachuk’s centering pass banked in off Anderson’s skate 4:18 into the second period. Korenar then returned for the start of the third period and stopped nine more shots after backup Jakub Skarek allowed four goals on 12 shots.

Sweden faced 16-time champion Canada in the gold-medal game Friday night.

Frederic plays at Wisconsin and was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first-round of the 2016 draft. His four goals were one short of matching a U.S. single-game record at the world juniors. Wally Chapman scored five times against Switzerland in 1984 and Chris Bourque had five against Norway in 2005.

The Americans took control by building a 2-0 lead after Frederic and Poehling scored short-handed goals 13-seconds apart spanning the first intermission. Frederic opened the scoring by stripping the puck from Martin Kaut at the U.S. blue line and then beat Korenar through the legs on a breakaway with 4 seconds left in the first period.

Off the second-period-opening faceoff, U.S. defenseman Scott Perunovich fired the puck into the Czech Republic zone, where Anderson stripped the puck from Martin Necas behind the net. Anderson came around the left side and fed Poehling alone in front.

The Americans’ special teams bounced back a day after giving up a pair of short-handed goals over a 38-second span in the third period against Sweden.

Bellows made it 5-0 by scoring on a penalty shot in which he drove in off the left wing, cut across the front of the crease before beating Skarek inside the left post. Bellows then scored his tournament-leading ninth goal with 59 seconds left in the second period to put the U.S. up 7-0.