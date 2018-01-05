Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien finally ends 33-game goalless drought (Video)

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
Dustin Byfuglien has been no stranger to scoring goals in his NHL career. He’s hit double digits in nine of the last 10 seasons, but this year he’s gone cold.

Entering Friday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Byfuglien had gone goalless for the Winnipeg Jets through 29 games. That drought came to an end 9:27 into game No. 30 and snapped a personal 33-game stretch without a goal.

You could see in the celebration just how relieved Byfuglien, who miss nearly a month with a lower-body injury, was to finally see that zero on the stat sheet finally change to a one in the goal category. His last one before Friday? March 30 against the Anaheim Ducks.

While it may have taken some time for his first goal, Byfuglien’s still been productive for the Jets, handing out 15 assists and leading the team’s blue liners in points per game with 0.52. If this is the start of him getting back to his usual goal scoring ways, that will be mean very good things for Winnipeg.

Joe Thornton and his beard thankful to Nazem Kadri for ‘a little trim’

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
The fact that he’s now missing a chunk of his big, bushy beard is no trouble for Joe Thornton of the San Jose Sharks. As he and Nazem Kadri tussled early in Thursday’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward ended up with a hairy piece of memorabilia after things broke up.

There clearly was no intent by Kadri to purposefully tug at Thornton’s beard and the Sharks forward had no ill feelings about the unique ending to their fight. In fact, he felt the Leafs forward did him a bit of a favor.

“It’s just so big. He was probably trying to grab for the collar of my shirt and, obviously, there’s a lot there,” Thornton told Paul Gackle of the Mercury News. “I needed a little trim, so it saved me some money. I needed to thin it out a little bit.”

The clump of beard ended up first in backup goalie Aaron Dell‘s glove and then in a Ziploc bag inside the Sharks’ dressing room after the game.

“I thought I was a hockey player, not a barber,” Kadri said. “I had no idea how I ended up with beard … I felt I pulled him in the middle of his jersey, and I came down with a hand full of hair.”

“When I was on the ice, I looked down and I saw his hand, and I thought, that’s my hair,” Thornton told Gackle. “I remember thinking, okay, that’s interesting.”

It’s unclear what will happen to that unique piece of sports memorabilia, but if Andrew Shaw can auction off stitches for charity, then surely Jumbo Joe could bring in a boatload of money for good cause by putting a clump of his legendary beard up for bid.

As for how long until the beard is back to 100 percent, Thornton said to give it four or five days. “No big deal.”

U.S. claims bronze at World Junior Championship over Czech Republic

Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 9:17 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Trent Frederic scored four times in leading the United States to a 9-3 victory over the Czech Republic in the world junior championship bronze-medal game Friday.

Kieffer Bellows scored twice, including once on a penalty shot, and added an assist. U.S. captain Joey Anderson and Patrick Harper had a goal and assist each, and Ryan Poehling also scored.

Jake Oettinger finished with 28 saves, and stopped the first 13 shots he faced before giving up two goals on three shots in the first 2:11 of the third period.

The defending champion Americans bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Sweden in the semifinal a day earlier, to earn a medal for a third straight year to mark the nation’s longest streak since in tournament history. The U.S. also finished third in 2016.

Team USA upped its medal total to 11 (four gold, one silver and six bronze), with two of the third-place finishes coming in Buffalo, where the tournament was also held in 2010-11.

Radovan Pavlik had a goal and assist, and Martin Kaut Daniel Kurovsky also scored for the Czech Republic. Despite the loss, the fourth-place finish was the nation’s best since winning bronze in 2005.

Goalie Josef Korenar allowed three goals 16 shots before being pulled after Brady Tkachuk’s centering pass banked in off Anderson’s skate 4:18 into the second period. Korenar then returned for the start of the third period and stopped nine more shots after backup Jakub Skarek allowed four goals on 12 shots.

Sweden faced 16-time champion Canada in the gold-medal game Friday night.

Frederic plays at Wisconsin and was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first-round of the 2016 draft. His four goals were one short of matching a U.S. single-game record at the world juniors. Wally Chapman scored five times against Switzerland in 1984 and Chris Bourque had five against Norway in 2005.

The Americans took control by building a 2-0 lead after Frederic and Poehling scored short-handed goals 13-seconds apart spanning the first intermission. Frederic opened the scoring by stripping the puck from Martin Kaut at the U.S. blue line and then beat Korenar through the legs on a breakaway with 4 seconds left in the first period.

Off the second-period-opening faceoff, U.S. defenseman Scott Perunovich fired the puck into the Czech Republic zone, where Anderson stripped the puck from Martin Necas behind the net. Anderson came around the left side and fed Poehling alone in front.

The Americans’ special teams bounced back a day after giving up a pair of short-handed goals over a 38-second span in the third period against Sweden.

Bellows made it 5-0 by scoring on a penalty shot in which he drove in off the left wing, cut across the front of the crease before beating Skarek inside the left post. Bellows then scored his tournament-leading ninth goal with 59 seconds left in the second period to put the U.S. up 7-0.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan goes on tirade at practice

By Adam GretzJan 5, 2018, 3:41 PM EST
Expectations were high for the Calgary Flames heading into the season and so far it would not be unfair to say the team has not really met them.

Even after Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings (a big win!) the Flames still find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, three points out of a spot with a handful of teams still ahead of them.

It is not a hopeless situation by any means, but it is not exactly great at the moment, either.

Given how much money the Flames spent this offseason and the talent that was returning it is only natural that there is going to be a little bit of frustration at this point.

On Friday, that frustration seemed to reach a boiling point for coach Glen Gulutzan as he was not particularly pleased with the team’s performance or effort in practice.

Naturally, there were cameras rolling to catch Gulutzan as he screamed some profanities, told his team to “check the [expletive] standings,” and then threw his stick deep into the stands.

A coach shouting his players and swearing at them really isn’t all that uncommon, especially when it happens to be a struggling team that has probably underachieved a little for half of the season. It happens over an 82-game season. It is the angry stick toss though that really makes this. Just look at the passion and anger in that throw!

“It’s an everyday league. It’s not warm and fuzzy,” Gulutzan said. “It’s everyday. Today, what you saw was a coach reminding his team that one game doesn’t make a season.”

In case you were wondering, his stick nearly made it into the upper deck!

That is actually a heck of a throw. Impressive!

Vegas’ start is even more impressive than it seems

By Adam GretzJan 5, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
As the NHL’s season heads into its second half the Vegas Golden Knights remain the league’s most improbable success story.

Their 2-1 loss in St. Louis on Thursday night snapped what had been an eight-game winning streak that had helped propel them to the second best record in the NHL and the top spot in the Western Conference. For a team that didn’t even exist at this time a year ago and was pieced together in an expansion draft their current record is nothing short of unbelievable.

Through their first 39 games they have already won more games than Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and San Jose all won in their debut seasons, and they are just one win away from matching what Columbus and Nashville did in their first seasons.

Even if we take into account that the expansion draft rules this time around gave them more talent than those previous expansion teams, it is still a stunning start because even teams that have been established and building for years don’t typically win this many games through the first half of the season.

Since the NHL introduced the three-point game at the start of the 2005-06 season there have only been 19 teams that have recorded at least 56 points through their first 39 games.

That includes this season’s Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning.

What’s so fascinating about this isn’t just the fact that Vegas is off to one of the best starts of any NHL team over the past 13 years, it’s how well teams that start the way they do end up doing the rest of the season. They not only make the playoffs, they tend to do very, very well once they get there.

Just consider…

  • All 17 of the previous teams made the playoffs.
  • Five of them (the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings, 2008-09 San Jose Sharks, 2010-11 Vancouver Canucks, 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, 2015-16 Washington Capitals) won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular season team.
  • Five of them (2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins, 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, 2010-11 Vancouver Canucks 2008-09 Detroit Red Wings, and 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings) ended up reaching the Stanley Cup Final.
  • Three of them (2016-17 Penguins, 2012-13 Blackhawks, and 2007-08 Red Wings) actually won the Stanley Cup
  • Another three (2013-14 Chicago Blackhawks, 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins, and 2011-12 New York Rangers) ended up reaching the Conference Final.
  • Three other teams (the 2015-16 Washington Capitals, 2015-16 Dallas Stars, the 2005-06 Ottawa Senators) made it to the second round. Only six of the teams failed to get out of the first round.

Impressive company.

What’s even more impressive is that as the season has gone the Golden Knights have not only continued to win, but they’ve actually seemed to keep getting better as the season has gone on.

While their early season success was largely percentage driven (specifically when it comes to their goaltending) they have steadily become a better possession team and are currently 15th in the league with a 50.7 percent Corsi, putting them directly between the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings. Their PDO (even-strength save percentage plus shooting percentage) is 100.7, right around where it should be, indicating they’re not really benefitting from some crazy or unsustainable “luck.”

They are just … good.

But we’re about to find out exactly how good they are. Through the first half Vegas has been an absolutely dominant team at home, posting a 17-2-1 record. That still leaves a pretty respectable 10-8-1 record on the road. Now Vegas has to play 11 of its next 15 games on the road during a stretch features some pretty daunting matchups including games at Chicago, Nashville, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Washington, Pittsburgh, and San Jose.

It remains to be seen where the Golden Knights go in the second half, but they have absolutely given themselves quite a cushion in the standings and have at least put themselves in a position to get in the playoffs. If recent history is any indication they might even have a chance to make some noise once they get there.

