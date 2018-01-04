PHT Morning Skate: Maple Leafs outside of NHL’s elite, playoffs in Denver?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Elite? Maple Leafs still outside of NHL’s best at the midway mark. (Sportsnet)
• Playoffs? Playoffs?! Is it a possibility for the Colorado Avalanche this season? (Mile High Hockey)
• If the line ain’t broke in Anaheim, don’t fix it. (OC Register)
• Will Olympic participation be a big hurdle in future CBA talks? (Spector’s Hockey)
• A renewed David Backes is helping drive the Boston Bruins forward (Fanrag)
• Is Mikkel Boedker about to turn his season around? (NBC Bay Area)
• Returning from injury, where does Marc Methot fit on a crowded blue line in Dallas? (Blackout Dallas)
• Permanent shrine to display hat trick hats to be built in Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
• Arizona State’s journey from nothing to NCAA powerhouse. (NCAA.com)
• Elliotte Friedman’s 31 thoughts. (Sportsnet)
• Maple Leafs celebrate the life of Johnny Bower (The Sporting News)
• This fan finally made it to the NHL – as an equipment manager. (CBC.ca)
• Had they have gone: What Olympic rosters would look like if the NHL was involved in PyeongChang. (ESPN)
• That feeling when you’re headed to the Olympics. (TMJ4)
