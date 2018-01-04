Getty

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen fined for diving

By Adam GretzJan 4, 2018, 12:41 PM EST
3 Comments

The NHL handed out its first diving/embellishment fine of the 2017-18 season on Thursday afternoon and it is going to Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

Because Andersen was given the $2,000 fine it means that he has received two citations from the NHL for diving this season. According to the league, he was given a warning for an incident that took place on Nov. 24 in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. A little more than a month later, Andersen was cited again for an incident that took place on Dec. 31 in the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the play that triggered the fine.

Yeah, that will do it.

Andersen clearly had his skate clipped by an oncoming Vegas forechecker, but he also seemed to do his part to sell it a little bit, too.

Since the NHL started handing out fines for diving and embellishment during the 2014-15 season Andersen is just the second goalie to ever actually receive a fine for it. Michael Neuvirth, at the time playing for the Buffalo Sabres, was hit with a $2,000 fine during the 2014-15 season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Did Ristolainen deserve to be ejected for bloodying Koivu?

By James O'BrienJan 4, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Minnesota Wild are making life pretty miserable for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, but some Sabres fans might be as irritated by a penalty call as they are by the scoreboard (which currently reads 5-0 in favor of Minny).

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was given a five-minute interference major and game misconduct for a hit on Minnesota Wild veteran Mikko Koivu. You can watch video of that hit in the clip above this post’s headline.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety automatically looks at situations like these, but should anything come of it? Some wonder if the call was excessive to begin with.

The hit did leave Koivu bloodied:

Koivu didn’t miss the entire contest, however, scoring a goal (and counting?). Nino Niederreiter continues to victimize the Sabres, generating a hat trick against Buffalo for the second time in his career.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Fight: Joe Thornton’s beard biggest loser vs. Nazem Kadri

By James O'BrienJan 4, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
2 Comments

Joe Thornton doesn’t rack up penalty minutes like he once did with the Bruins, but “Jumbo Joe” isn’t shy about fighting, particularly against some of the NHL’s more abrasive young players.

Earlier this season, he didn’t really have much of a choice; after a questionable hit on Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson made Thornton pay the price, much to the chagrin of San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer.

His latest fight was far more, well, voluntary. After both players were kicked out of the opening faceoff circle, Thornton briefly dropped the gloves with Nazem Kadri of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Again, it’s a short one, but the overall scene is entertaining. If that’s not enough, enjoy another look at that Wilson fight, which was also succinct (but memorable):

If that isn’t enough, let’s trot out a funny photo of his bout with Jamie Benn from 2012-13, which never gets old (for me, at least).

via Ronald Martinez/Getty

(Note: Looking at his history of fights, Thornton tends to drop the gloves with prominent players, also including Jonathan Toews and Drew Doughty. He’s a gift to us all, really.)

Update: So, this is something else: apparently Joe Thornton lost some of his luminous beard in the scuffle, and Aaron Dell … got his glove on it? Made the glove save? This is weird-great in the utmost hockey way.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sweden knocks off U.S. to advance to World Junior Championship final

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 4, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

A three-goal third period powered Sweden by the United States 4-2 Thursday afternoon to advance to the final of the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The gold medal game will take place Friday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo with Sweden meeting the winner of Canada and the Czech Republic.

Things were goalless until midway through the second period when Elias Pettersson, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, scored his fifth of the tournament after patiently waiting for a screen in front of U.S. goaltender Joseph Woll.

The Americans had a glorious opportunity to tie the game but blew a 3-on-0 chance, which ended with Kieffer Bellows taking a goalie interference penalty.

That blown chance allowed for the Swedes to open the floodgates in the third period and put the game out of reach.

After Sweden killed off a U.S. power play, New York Rangers draft pick Lias Andersson increased their lead to 2-0 with his sixth of the tournament following a nice give-and-go with Fredrik Karlstrom.

The air quickly came out of the balloon soon after when Oskar Steen and Axel Jonsson Fjallby scored shorthanded goals on the same power play to up their lead to 4-0. The Americans cut the deficit in half with two goals late in the third period, but their attempt at a rally ran out of time.

Before Friday’s final, the Americans will meet the loser of the Canada/Czech Republic semifinal for bronze, a medal the U.S. last claimed in 2016. Sweden, meanwhile, will be looking to win gold for the first time since 2012 when Mika Zibanejad was the overtime hero against Russia.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

International hockey head wants NHL back for 2022 Olympics

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
2 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation says he will do everything in his power to persuade the NHL to take part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The NHL won’t allow its players to participate in the Winter Games next month in South Korea.

Federation president Rene’ Fasel says he believes the best way to get the NHL involved in the 2022 Games is for the players’ union to apply pressure on the league in the next contract negotiations. The NHL’s current labor deal runs through the 2021-22 season, but includes a window to be renegotiated in 2020.

Fasel spoke on Thursday while attending the world junior championships being held in Buffalo, New York. Fasel noted that he will be watching the semifinal games with players’ union chief Donald Fehr.

Asked if it was realistic to reach a deal, Fasel responded by saying: ”I have to. I have no choice. I have to for the hockey fans, for our game.”

He then placed the emphasis on NHL players to make their case.

”The solution is in the hands of the players,” Fasel said. ”Because without the players what can we do? If they want to come to the Games, they have to say so.”

The NHL backed out of participating in South Korea because of a variety of concerns. One was the 14-hour time difference between Pyeongchang and North America’s Eastern time zone. A majority of the games would be played in the early morning hours in North America.

The NHL sought licensing agreements with the International Olympic Committee to market its players competing at the Games. The league also wanted either the IOC or IIHF to pay for transportation costs, which Fasel said would amount to $15 million.

Fasel said the transportation costs are a non-starter, because the IIHF can’t afford it.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly attended the world junior tournament last week and said it was premature to discuss the league’s plans to compete at the 2022 Games. Daly said talks won’t begin until after this year’s Winter Olympics are over.

”The issues with each Olympics are different,” Daly said. ”Obviously, some of the logistical difficulties we have with South Korea will be the same in China. But maybe there are some opportunities in China that aren’t in South Korea.”