Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen fined for diving

The NHL handed out its first diving/embellishment fine of the 2017-18 season on Thursday afternoon and it is going to Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

Because Andersen was given the $2,000 fine it means that he has received two citations from the NHL for diving this season. According to the league, he was given a warning for an incident that took place on Nov. 24 in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. A little more than a month later, Andersen was cited again for an incident that took place on Dec. 31 in the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the play that triggered the fine.

Yeah, that will do it.

Andersen clearly had his skate clipped by an oncoming Vegas forechecker, but he also seemed to do his part to sell it a little bit, too.

Since the NHL started handing out fines for diving and embellishment during the 2014-15 season Andersen is just the second goalie to ever actually receive a fine for it. Michael Neuvirth, at the time playing for the Buffalo Sabres, was hit with a $2,000 fine during the 2014-15 season.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.