Getty

Vegas Golden Knights give Marchessault a big raise

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
1 Comment

You could argue that Jonathan Marchessault is the quintessential Vegas Golden Knights forward, so it’s fitting that he’s the first VGK scorer to get a big contract extension during this season.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie first reported that the deal would likely be for six years with a cap hit of about $5 million per season. TVA’s Renaud Lavoie backs up that it’s a six-year, $30M extension. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the salary breaks down as:

2018-19: $7M
2019-20: $6M
2020-21: $5M
2021-22: $5M
2022-23: $3.5M
2023-24: $3.5M

The Golden Knights recently made the six-year, $30M extension official.

Interestingly, such a deal is very similar to that of Reilly Smith, a player who was jettisoned from the Florida Panthers to the Golden Knights alongside Marchessault.

Well-earned

Plenty of Golden Knights came into 2017-18 with chips on their shoulders, but you could argue that Marchessault had the most on the line. At 27, Marchessault carried just a $750K cap hit into this season, so there was serious financial incentive to prove that his 30-goal, 51-point breakout from 2016-17 was no fluke.

The Golden Knights continue to strive to show that they, too, are for real, and Marchessault’s been a big part of that surge toward legitimacy.

That’s been true both lately and in this season overall. The former Florida Panthers forward has 15 goals and 37 points in 35 games, making his 1.06 points-per-game pace easily the best of his career. Marchessault’s been a huge contributor to the Golden Knights’ latest hot streak, generating at least one point in seven consecutive games (five goals, six assists).

Marchessault is likely to slow down in some areas, yet it’s worth noting that his shooting percentage isn’t outrageous this season at 12.1 percent (it’s actually lower than his career average of 13.2). He’s been a strong possession player so far for Vegas, as you can see at a quick glance at Hockey Reference.

A select group that might grow

While Marchessault is the first forward to get an in-season extension from GM George McPhee, he’s not the only Vegas forward locked up beyond 2017-18. Here’s that select group of players with multiple years remaining, with help from Cap Friendly:

Marchessault: $5M per year through 2023-24
Fellow former Florida forward Reilly Smith: $5M through 2021-22
Cody Eakin: $3.85M through 2019-20
Erik Haula (signed in June): $2.75M through 2019-20
David Clarkson‘s contract: $5.25M through 2019-20

The Golden Knights also have some key players signed through 2018-19, including goalies Malcolm Subban and Marc-Andre Fleury. Brayden McNabb is the most notable defenseman term-wise, as he’s drawing $2.5M from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

The most fascinating question, though, is “Who’s next?”

One great driving force of the Golden Knights is monetary motivation, as Marchessault is far from the only key forward on an expiring contract. James Neal‘s $5M cap hit will expire after 2017-18, as will David Perron‘s $3.75M. While those two are pending UFAs, the Golden Knights also have some intriguing RFAs to settle, with William Karlsson set to make a big jump from his current $1M. Colin Miller and Shea Theodore also stand out as blueliners who need new contracts for 2018-19.

In the case of Marchessault, the Golden Knights are still making a bit of a gamble that he’s a legitimate scorer despite a relatively small body of work at the NHL level. Marchessault has essentially played the equivalent of two full NHL seasons (159 games).

That said, while the term is risky, Marchessault can cool down quite a bit and still be well worth $5M.

Personally, it’s a delight to see the small forward finally get rewarded for all of his hard work, particularly after the Panthers were bafflingly comfortable with letting him go after a 30-goal season. His size likely explains why he wasn’t drafted and why he took quite a bit of time to get a real shot in the NHL, so it’s inspiring to see him get what he deserves.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Weight: Islanders need to ‘lose the frailty’ with big games ahead

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 1:35 PM EST
6 Comments

It turns out that Brandon Carlo‘s gaffe didn’t mean all that much during Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, aside from costing Tuukka Rask another shutout. Jordan Eberle seizing the opportunity translated to the Isles’ lone goal in a 5-1 loss.

Such a defeat continues a downward trend for the Islanders; they’ve now lost three straight with a combined score of 15-4 and are just 5-9-2 since Dec. 1.

To hear head coach Doug Weight explain it, this boils down to getting tougher.

“We have a good team and I told the guys that,” Weight said. “You’re going to go through these things. It’s time for our group to lose the frailty. We have to come out of this. We have to come out fighting and put in a great, gritty effort tomorrow.”

The Islanders face what is likely to be an equally motivated and frustrated Flyers team in Philadelphia on Thursday, but their upcoming stretch is about more than that game:

Thu, Jan 4 @ Philadelphia
Fri, Jan 5 vs Pittsburgh
Sun, Jan 7 vs New Jersey
Sat, Jan 13 @ NY Rangers
Mon, Jan 15 @ Montreal
Tue, Jan 16 vs New Jersey
Thu, Jan 18 vs Boston

As you can see, the next seven contests all come against Eastern Conference teams, with the next four all featuring Metropolitan Division foes. Interestingly, they’re heading into a back-to-back and three games in four nights, while they’ll get almost a week off after Sunday’s game against the Devils. Theoretically, the Islanders could dig deep for those three games and then recover before facing the Rangers.

Weight admits that a stretch like this “could change your year.”

Beyond, um, “frailty,” what is troubling the Islanders right now? Let’s look at a few things.

  • Their power play slowed down: In six games from Dec. 13-23, the Islanders scored a power-play goal in every contest, generating eight on the man advantage during that stretch. During the last four games (three losses), the Islanders haven’t scored a power-play goal, going 0-for-15. They’ve allowed three power-play goals in those four games. That’s not a debacle, but when things aren’t clicking, every lost advantage stings.
  • Goalies continue to struggle: Jaroslav Halak was better in December than November, but that’s a small victory since he only had a .906 save percentage that month. His struggles continued into the first game of 2018. Thomas Greiss has been, at times, disastrous. Otherwise, he’s just been mediocre in 2017-18.
  • Brief struggles for top guns: Mathew Barzal is on a three-game pointless streak, and he didn’t generate a single shot on goal during Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to Boston. John Tavares hasn’t scored a point in the past two games, and sports an ugly -6 rating during that span. He only generated three SOG in those two contests.

It’s foolish to worry too much about Barzal and especially Tavares, as even the best players endure a tough run or two (perhaps Barzal is more vulnerable to a longer slump, as he’s still only played 42 games in the NHL somehow).

Special teams success can come and go, too.

The real concern remains consistent, even if Weight is probably wise in not hammering this point: the Islanders simply need more from Greiss and Halak. Both have track records of being good-to-great goalies, and even if you’d argue that the Islanders play a double-edged sword style that might put netminders in tough spots, they have to be better than this.

With all of these games coming up against teams in the competitive, congested Metro, this would be the perfect time for those goalies to get it together.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

USA Hockey: Five goalies in mix to fill two Olympic roster spots

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — USA Hockey’s Jim Johansson is going to keep everyone guessing for at least another week before filling the two remaining goalie spots on the Olympic men’s national team roster.

The U.S. team’s general manager on Tuesday revealed there are five goalies being considered, but wouldn’t name any of them specifically, a day after the Americans announced 23 of 25 roster spots . The players selected included one goalie, Ryan Zapolski, who is playing in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Johansson said all five goalie candidates have been informed they are being considered, and he expects to make the final two selections by the end of next week.

He said team officials didn’t want to rush into making the selections so to give the goalies extra time to distinguish themselves. Johansson then offered a hint in saying he also didn’t want to disrupt the U.S. team’s bid to defend its world junior hockey championship title.

”Basically, we told the guys, ‘Just go play hockey,”’ said Johansson, who is attending the 10-nation tournament, which runs through Friday and being held in Buffalo.

The junior team features two possible candidates in Boston College’s Joseph Woll and Boston University’s Jake Oettinger. Woll is 2-1 and made his fourth start of the tournament in the United States’ quarterfinal game against Russia on Thursday night. Oettinger stopped 19 shots through overtime and all four he faced during a shootout in a 4-3 win over Canada in a preliminary round game Friday.

Three other possible candidates are David Leggio and Brandon Maxwell, who are currently playing professionally in Europe. Then there’s 18-year-old Joey Lamoreaux, who is playing in the U.S. Hockey League.

The pool of players is limited because Pyeongchang Olympics will be the first Winter Games since 1994 without NHL players.

The rest of the team heading to South Korea in February will be mostly made up of veteran journeyman currently competing in Europe. The U.S. will be captained by 38-year-old Brian Gionta, who elected to take a year off from the NHL to represent his country.

The team also features four college skaters, three of whom returned to school rather than sign an NHL contract, which would have made them ineligible for Olympic competition.

”The guys that stayed, it worked out for them, but it worked out because they played their way onto the team,” Johansson said, referring to Denver’s Troy Terry, Harvard’s Ryan Donato and Boston University’s Jordan Greenway.

NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: The Jeff Glass experience continues vs. Rangers

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
5 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the New York Rangers host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

A road trip that began before Christmas will end on Wednesday night in New York City as the Blackhawks visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The time away from home hasn’t been kind to Joel Quenneville’s charges, who are 1-3-1 on the current trip.

The three points gained out out a possible 10 have positioned Chicago four points out of a Western Conference wild card spot. The good news for them is that after Wednesday eight of their next 11 games will be at United Center where they have a 10-5-2 record this season.

[WATCH WEDNESDAY NIGHT RIVALRY LIVE – 8PM ET]

While Henrik Lundqvist is once again expected between the pipes for New York, the Blackhawks will be going with a goaltender they found on this trip as Corey Crawford gets back to 100 percent health on injured reserve.

The Jeff Glass story is a great one. The 32-year-old Calgary native finally made his NHL debut on Dec. 29 after spending his professional career in the American Hockey League and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. Glass, a 2004 third-round pick by the Ottawa Senators, made 42 saves in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers and made another 35 in a 4-3 loss to the Flames two nights later.

Who knows how long it’ll last, but Glass has given this Blackhawks team something to rally around as they try to climb back up the standings in hopes not missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“It’s just hockey,” Glass said last week via the Chicago Tribune. “I’ve been doing this for a while, even though it was my first game in this league the other night. I like to think that’s the edge I have over other young guys — maybe I’m a different kind of rookie, and I’m OK with that.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Quenneville on his legacy; Maroon to have hearing

Maple Leafs / Twitter
By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
4 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Well done by the Toronto Maple Leafs last night to pay tribute to the late Johnny Bower.

• Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville isn’t worrying about much beyond the ice during this trying season. [Sun-Times]

• Fans voted the Blackhawks’ uniforms as the greatest in NHL history. [NHL.com]

Patrick Maroon will have a hearing today with NHL Player Safety for his hit on Drew Doughty last night. [NHL Player Safety]

• If you haven’t seen the video of Bobby Butler telling his dad he made the U.S. Olympic team, take the time to watch. [NBC Olympics]

• It’s been a bumpy rookie season for Philadelphia Flyers’ first-round pick Nolan Patrick. [philly.com]

• Meanwhile, it’s been a pretty good first year for Alex Kerfloot of the Colorado Avalanche. [Denver Post]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping Daniel Sprong can help them escape their current funk. [FanRag Sports]

• Seven years after his daughter took her own life, New York Islanders assistant coach Luke Richardson and his wife are still dealing with the pain but are putting their energies into the “Do It For Daron” movement. [NHL.com]

• It’s a small man’s world in today’s NHL. [Spector’s Hockey]

• The Calgary Flames need their young netminders to see a lot of rubber in order to keep their development going in a positive direction. [Flames Nation]

• “A hockey fan in Edmonton is trying to collect the rookie cards of every Indigenous member of the NHL in hopes of highlighting the players’ success.” [CTV]

• A look at the teams on the NCAA tournament bubble. [College Hockey News]

• Finally, former NHLer Nathan Dempsey talks about his battle with Parkinson’s disease:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.