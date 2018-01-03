Getty

The Buzzer: Hutton’s save, Vegas sets more records

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 1:47 AM EST
Players of the Night

Highlight of the night: Carter Hutton‘s ridiculous save.

Camera shot of  the night:

Fight of the night?

Factoids

Fleury’s 29-save shutout helped the Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-0, helping Vegas set yet another record for a team in its “inaugural” season.

And, again, Ovechkin’s work checks off a lot of boxes.

Scores

Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 0
Bruins 5, Islanders 1
Penguins 5, Flyers 1
Capitals 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)
Sharks 4, Canadiens 1
Blues 3, Devils 2 (SO)
Wild 5, Panthers 1
Blue Jackets 2, Stars 1
Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)
Kings 5, Oilers 0
Ducks 5, Canucks 0
Golden Knights 3, Predators 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kings exploit Oilers’ errors for lopsided victory

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 12:19 AM EST
The beginning of 2018 is looking a lot like the end of 2017 for both the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

That’s great for the surprisingly effective Kings. They might struggle to gain ground on the even-more-surprising Vegas Golden Knights, but for an L.A. team that looked to be in steep decline, wins like Tuesday’s 5-0 victory against the Oilers push them closer to a playoff return. And, hey, maybe they’ll lock down at least a round of home-ice advantage.

For Edmonton, a confidence-boosting four-game winning streak now looks like a blip on the radar, as they’ve matched it with a four-game losing streak.

The last two victories have been especially rough, falling 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets and 5-0 to the Kings. They’ve only generated a single standings point during this skid, so this isn’t one of those slumps that actually ends up being prettier than it might first seem.

In the case of Tuesday’s game, the score was a little misleading, yet that actually might turn the knife in deeper.

This was a well-played, tight contest about halfway through, with Connor McDavid and others almost tying things up after a nice Andy Andreoff 1-0 goal. Patrick Maroon ended up delivering the death blow to his team with a bad hit on Drew Doughty; the Kings ended up scoring a resounding three goals on the ensuing five-minute major penalty.

Doughty was able to play at least a bit during the third period, so the Kings might dodge a bullet (and Maroon might enjoy higher odds of avoiding a suspension). Whatever happens as far as a possible injury or suspension goes, L.A. can happily brag about taking full advantage of Maroon’s mistake.

A second Dustin Brown goal made it 5-0, putting extra salt in Edmonton’s wounds, but one wonders how different this game might have been if Maroon didn’t deliver that unnecessary, high hit.

That’s part of the narrative with this Oilers, team, though: they’ve had a sad penchant for unforced errors. Kris Russell‘s own-goal cost Edmonton a standings point, if not a win, against the Maple Leafs. Maroon’s major was hugely negative tonight. Bad trades arguably deprived this team of crucial depth.

Three of these four losses have come in Edmonton, and the Oilers are at risk of losing every contest during a four-game homestand. With five straight road games after that, things could get awfully grim for the Oilers once again.

Edmonton has to hope that 2018 doesn’t continue as it begins. The Kings wouldn’t mind, though, especially if Doughty ends up being fine.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Drew Doughty shaken up on Patrick Maroon major

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
With the hit happening very late in the second period, it’s too early to know the impact, and NHL teams often must wait for clarification regarding hits to the head, anyway.

Still, the Los Angeles Kings have to be concerned on Tuesday night, as Drew Doughty was dazed by a high hit from Patrick Maroon of the Edmonton Oilers. It’s no surprise that Derek Forbort dropped the gloves with Maroon following that questionable hit.

Maroon received a match penalty for the hit, with most of that five-minute major carrying over into the third period of a game that’s in-progress on NBCSN (watch live).

You can watch video of the hit above this post’s headline.

Doughty’s condition may play some role in Maroon’s situation since injuries can factor into supplemental discipline decisions considering how the league’s decisions work, but aside from that, what do you think about that hit? Should Maroon be suspended or was that major – which put the Oilers in a tough spot – be enough? Do tell in the comments, email, and/or Twitter.

During the second intermission, Jeremy Roenick deemed it a “terrible” hit, noting that Doughty did not have the puck. Former player Patrick O’Sullivan disapproved, as well.

If you want to see this in GIF form, here it is that way:

Doughty returned to action, but he still might end up dealing with an injury. Let’s not forget that there are plenty of instances of players coming back during games only to miss time afterward.

(Still, it’s a positive sign that he was able to return in the third period. We’ll see.)

The Kings made the Oilers pay dearly for Maroon’s mistakes, pouring three power-play goals on Edmonton during the ensuing major. It still won’t make Doughty feel any better, but they definitely made Edmonton pay for Maroon’s bad hit.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kieffer Bellows helps U.S. advance to semifinals at World Junior Championship

By Sean LeahyJan 2, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
A second goal from Kieffer Bellows with 7:29 left in the third period helped the U.S. beat Russia 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Junior Championship in Buffalo.

The Americans will meet Sweden in the first semifinal on Thursday afternoon. The winner will face either Canada or the Czech Republic in Friday’s gold medal game.

With the score knotted up at two, Dylan Samberg strategically banked a pass off the corner of the Russian defensive zone allowing Bellows to send a one-timer past goaltender Vladislav Sukhachyov to grab the lead.

Bellows, a 2016 first-round pick by the New York Islanders, leads the tournament with six goals.

The U.S. held a 2-1 lead through the second period, but Andrei Altybarmakyan gave Russia a chance with a wonderful effort early in the third.

Minutes after the Bellows goal, Russia had a glorious chance to tie the game, but Marsel Sholokhov’s redirection hit the post, much to the delight of U.S. netminder Joseph Woll, who finished with 27 saves.

A last-ditch effort to force overtime failed for Russia and it was captain Joey Anderson putting the game out of reach with an empty-net goal with 41.2 seconds remaining.

***

Other scores:
Czech Republic 4, Finland 3 (SO)
Sweden 3, Slovakia 2
Canada 8, Switzerland 2

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Jan 4 (NHL Network US / TSN)
Sweden vs. U.S., 4 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Czech Republic, 8 p.m. ET

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ovechkin makes more history at Hurricanes’ expense

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 10:14 PM EST
Look, there’s no denying that Alex Ovechkin scores a lot of goals from “his office,” aka the left faceoff circle, particularly during power plays.

When you’re as prolific a scorer as Ovechkin still is, that’s far from the only situation where you’re dangerous. If Jaccob Slavin and the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t understand that already, Tuesday slammed that point home … well, like an Ovechkin wrister.

Ovechkin made the Hurricanes miserable late in this game, grabbing the Washington Capitals a point with this goal, after Slavin turned the puck over to Nicklas Backstrom:

Ovechkin really did it all on the 5-4 overtime-winner, as Slavin had no hope on that beauty (see the goal in the video above this post’s headline). It’s worth noting that Slavin has quietly developed into one of the steadiest young blueliners in the NHL, making Ovechkin’s dominance that much more impressive. Poor Slavin.

It’s fitting that Backstrom was the only player to grab assists on both of Ovechkin’s goals tonight, as number 8 made some interesting history.

Hot take: passing a Wayne Gretzky mark with the Edmonton Oilers is rarely a bad thing.

Bonus points to Ovechkin for doing so in such a spectacular way, too.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.