PHT Morning Skate: Quenneville on his legacy; Maroon to have hearing

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Well done by the Toronto Maple Leafs last night to pay tribute to the late Johnny Bower.

• Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville isn’t worrying about much beyond the ice during this trying season. [Sun-Times]

• Fans voted the Blackhawks’ uniforms as the greatest in NHL history. [NHL.com]

• Patrick Maroon will have a hearing today with NHL Player Safety for his hit on Drew Doughty last night. [NHL Player Safety]

• If you haven’t seen the video of Bobby Butler telling his dad he made the U.S. Olympic team, take the time to watch. [NBC Olympics]

• It’s been a bumpy rookie season for Philadelphia Flyers’ first-round pick Nolan Patrick. [philly.com]

• Meanwhile, it’s been a pretty good first year for Alex Kerfloot of the Colorado Avalanche. [Denver Post]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping Daniel Sprong can help them escape their current funk. [FanRag Sports]

• Seven years after his daughter took her own life, New York Islanders assistant coach Luke Richardson and his wife are still dealing with the pain but are putting their energies into the “Do It For Daron” movement. [NHL.com]

• It’s a small man’s world in today’s NHL. [Spector’s Hockey]

• The Calgary Flames need their young netminders to see a lot of rubber in order to keep their development going in a positive direction. [Flames Nation]

• “A hockey fan in Edmonton is trying to collect the rookie cards of every Indigenous member of the NHL in hopes of highlighting the players’ success.” [CTV]

• A look at the teams on the NCAA tournament bubble. [College Hockey News]

• Finally, former NHLer Nathan Dempsey talks about his battle with Parkinson’s disease:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.