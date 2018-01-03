Patrick Maroon suspended two games for hit on Drew Doughty

Patrick Maroon already probably feels bad for the major penalty he took on Tuesday, which opened the door for his Edmonton Oilers to allow three power-play goals during the Los Angeles Kings’ ensuing man advantage. Now he’ll also be suspended and lose some money.

(Read more about the Kings’ 5-0 win against the Oilers here.)

The Department of Player Safety handed a two-game suspension for Maroon’s “high, hard hit” on Drew Doughty.

Some factors went into the decision: it was noted that the check made “substantial head contact” and it also mattered that Doughty never possessed the puck, which is why it was a case of interference.

As you can see in the video below, it’s noted that Maroon does not have a history of supplemental discipline. There’s no mention of the injury situation one way or another for Doughty:

So, what do you think? Is this punishment too harsh, too light, or just right?

—

