Pass or Fail: 2018 NHL All-Star Game jerseys

By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 7:42 PM EST
6 Comments

The NHL announced the captains for the 2018 All-Star Game on Wednesday and also revealed the jerseys that will be worn by the four teams later this month in Tampa.

The three-on-three tournament will see teams captained by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (Metropolitan), Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic), P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators (Central) and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific).

As you’d expect with the game being in Tampa, the jerseys are quite colorful. They’re not bad. Though we’d prefer if they had four jerseys with a retro design of the host city. Imagine the design from the 2004 Stanley Cup Lightning team or these bad boys being souped up for an All-Star Game?

Some more info from the NHL:

• Inspired by the state of Florida, the uniforms create a timeless aesthetic that simultaneously pays homage to the history of the league, while celebrating the city of Tampa Bay, the host city for the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game. Utilizing the primary colors from the host team as a base, the uniforms are centered around the native color palette of black (Central), royal blue (Atlantic), white (Pacific) and grey (Metropolitan), while a custom color treatment featuring the “energy” colors of UV yellow and solar red have been uniquely applied to evoke the warm, vibrant sunset tones and the energy of the Tampa Bay area.

• Creating a more contemporary and sleek aesthetic through bold color blocking, the uniforms are highlighted by a silver metallic film with four die-cut stars, one for each division, that allows the body fabric to show through. Accenting the color palette and jerseys, a custom-designed number font was inspired by the suspension cables of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a Tampa Bay landmark.

• Additional design details include the name of each division (Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan, Pacific) in the back of the collar, along with the All-Star event patch on the right shoulder and corresponding full-color team patch for each player on the left shoulder. Additionally, the NHL Shield crest on the front of the chest has been developed with adizero lightweight materials and kiss-cut silver twill, making the crest more flexible and breathable for the athlete.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

So what do you think of the jerseys?

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
WATCH LIVE ON NBCSN 8 P.M. ET

Blackhawks

Forwards

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsVinnie Hinostroza

Ryan HartmanNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Patrick Sharp — David Kampf — Alex DeBrincat

Lance BoumaTommy WingelsJohn Hayden

Defenseman

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Connor MurphyBrent Seabrook

Gustav ForslingCody Franson

Starting goalie:  Jeff Glass

Rangers

Forwards

J.T. MillerMika ZibanejadMats Zuccarello

Michael GrabnerKevin HayesRick Nash

Jimmy VeseyDavid DesharnaisPavel Buchnevich

Paul CareyBoo NievesJesper Fast

Defenseman

Ryan McDonaghNick Holden

Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk

Brady SkjeiMarc Staal

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 7:22 PM EST
2 Comments

Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos, P.K. Subban and Connor McDavid will represent the four divisions at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa the weekend of Jan. 27-28.

The four players have led their respective divisions for the entire fan vote, which opened in early December. This is the second straight year that McDavid and Subban have been voted captains.

Ovechkin, now a seven-time All-Star, is the NHL’s current goal scoring leader with 26 and his 43 points have helped the Washington Capitals to the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Stamkos, the hometown favorite, fended off Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Nikita Kucherov in the vote to represent the Atlantic Division in his fifth All-Star Game. Now healthy, he’s been producing all season with 17 goals and 49 points.

Subban, who will participate in his third straight All-Star Game, is second among all NHL defensemen in goals (9) and power play points (14) with the Nashville Predators, who currently sit third in the Central Division. While his Edmonton Oilers are struggling, McDavid is having another fine season with 14 goals and 45 points. This will be his second All-Star appearance.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
Shea Weber and Filip Forsberg were once All-Stars together for the Nashville Predators. In the case of the 2018 All-Star Game, they seem likely to share a bond in being injured beyond that point (on Jan. 28).

The Montreal Canadiens provided an update that Weber is still in a protective boot and is “doubtful until after the All-Star Break.”

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since Dec. 16, when the Canadiens fell to the Ottawa Senators during the 100 NHL Classic. Habs Eyes on the Prize notes that Weber would miss 16 games in a row if he manages to play in Montreal’s first game after that break, which would be on Jan. 30.

Hockey players sometimes beat such timelines, yet there are also cases in which unexpected setbacks happen.

The Canadiens play seven of their 10 remaining January games in Montreal, so it’s a shame that they probably won’t have their top defenseman available to try to make the most of that home-cooking.

While the Predators play their next two games on the road, they’ll miss Forsberg in a similar way. The talented scorer is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, which has to be a bitter pill to swallow in the highly competitive Central Division.

Nashville has a generally home-heavy schedule for the next two months, so the Preds might struggle to gain ground without Forsberg, an underrated scorer.

Lineup implications for both teams

At the moment, the Predators are going with a top line of Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson in Forsberg’s absence, with Jarnkrok in Forsberg’s spot. Nashville might have to mull over splitting up the impressive second(?) line of Kevin Fiala, Kyle Turris, and Craig Smith over the next few weeks, or maybe move up someone like Scott Hartnell if Jarnkrok can’t cut it with that top trio.

Either way, Forsberg will be missed, although it might be useful for Nashville to experiment with different combinations. Freak injuries to Fiala and Johansen during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final should impress upon the Predators the need to be flexible.

With Weber out, Left Wing Lock projects a Habs top pairing of Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry at the moment. Not ideal for a team trying to fight its way back to playoff relevance, but sometimes things break that way, especially for defensemen with the sort of mileage (not to mention the rugged style) as a player like Weber.

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
5 Comments

Patrick Maroon already probably feels bad for the major penalty he took on Tuesday, which opened the door for his Edmonton Oilers to allow three power-play goals during the Los Angeles Kings’ ensuing man advantage. Now he’ll also be suspended and lose some money.

(Read more about the Kings’ 5-0 win against the Oilers here.)

The Department of Player Safety handed a two-game suspension for Maroon’s “high, hard hit” on Drew Doughty.

Some factors went into the decision: it was noted that the check made “substantial head contact” and it also mattered that Doughty never possessed the puck, which is why it was a case of interference.

As you can see in the video below, it’s noted that Maroon does not have a history of supplemental discipline. There’s no mention of the injury situation one way or another for Doughty:

So, what do you think? Is this punishment too harsh, too light, or just right?

