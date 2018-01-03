Pass or Fail: 2018 NHL All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL announced the captains for the 2018 All-Star Game on Wednesday and also revealed the jerseys that will be worn by the four teams later this month in Tampa.

The three-on-three tournament will see teams captained by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (Metropolitan), Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic), P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators (Central) and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific).

As you’d expect with the game being in Tampa, the jerseys are quite colorful. They’re not bad. Though we’d prefer if they had four jerseys with a retro design of the host city. Imagine the design from the 2004 Stanley Cup Lightning team or these bad boys being souped up for an All-Star Game?

Some more info from the NHL:

• Inspired by the state of Florida, the uniforms create a timeless aesthetic that simultaneously pays homage to the history of the league, while celebrating the city of Tampa Bay, the host city for the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game. Utilizing the primary colors from the host team as a base, the uniforms are centered around the native color palette of black (Central), royal blue (Atlantic), white (Pacific) and grey (Metropolitan), while a custom color treatment featuring the “energy” colors of UV yellow and solar red have been uniquely applied to evoke the warm, vibrant sunset tones and the energy of the Tampa Bay area. • Creating a more contemporary and sleek aesthetic through bold color blocking, the uniforms are highlighted by a silver metallic film with four die-cut stars, one for each division, that allows the body fabric to show through. Accenting the color palette and jerseys, a custom-designed number font was inspired by the suspension cables of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a Tampa Bay landmark. • Additional design details include the name of each division (Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan, Pacific) in the back of the collar, along with the All-Star event patch on the right shoulder and corresponding full-color team patch for each player on the left shoulder. Additionally, the NHL Shield crest on the front of the chest has been developed with adizero lightweight materials and kiss-cut silver twill, making the crest more flexible and breathable for the athlete.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

So what do you think of the jerseys?

