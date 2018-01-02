Whose blunder was worse: Capitals’ Carlson or Bruins’ Carlo?

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
3 Comments

Let’s assume that defensemen John Carlson (Washington Capitals) and Brandon Carlo (Boston Bruins) didn’t resolve to land on more blooper reels in 2018.

Either way, these two prominent defensemen suffered from some groan-worthy gaffes early on Tuesday, with each mistake resulting in pucks in their teams nets. So, which one makes you shake your head more?

Personally, I’d go with Carlson’s blunder, which you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

As you can see below, Jordan Eberle jumped on the opportunity when Carlo seemed a little out of sorts:

Hey, these mistakes happen to the best of them, so here’s to both Carlson and Carlo shaking it off and enjoying 2018.

More Penguins injuries pile up vs. Flyers, including Jarry

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
As of this writing, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a strong position to get a much-needed win against the Philadelphia Flyers, what with their 4-1 lead. It could be a costly win if they hold on, though.

It seems like Matt Murray‘s barely been available for the Penguins from injury issues, and now Tristan Jarry is a concern. Jarry left the game in the second period after awkwardly making a save, and you can see some of it in the video above this post’s headline. Cameras caught footage indicating that it could be a hand injury, or that hand issues could be part of Jarry’s problems.

That wasn’t the only issue that might arise from this in-state rivalry contest.

A Claude Giroux high shot caught Brian Dumoulin in the head, while forwards Conor Sheary and Carter Rowney seemed to deal with issues during the game (Jamie Oleksiak also needed to ice his hand, but that was from winning a fight handily). Rowney and Dumoulin continued to miss time during the third period.

We’ll see if the Penguins provide further updates. For a team already dealing with a lot of issues this season, including continuing to be without Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel thanks to injuries, these are notable concerns.

Why Flyers need strong start to 2018

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
When things are as tight as they are in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division, each team needs to exploit opportunities; such a point only becomes clearer for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, two teams currently on the outside looking in on the playoff picture.

Earlier today, PHT’s Adam Gretz took a look at how the Penguins need to pick things up. The Flyers are in a similar spot themselves, and despite holding games in hand, are in a tougher spot as far as the postseason goes depending upon which projections you look at. (Sports Club Stats smiles more upon them than the Penguins, on the contrary.)

As this post was being constructed, Tuesday’s NBCSN game against the Penguins (watch live) really started to fall apart for the Flyers, with a 1-1 tie devolving into a 4-1 deficit.

Anytime the Flyers fall* to the Penguins, it stings, considering their cross-state rivalry. They either need to wage a comeback or shake this one off quickly, though, as a bad start to 2018 could really shovel some dirt on Philly’s up-and-down 2017-18 season. Consider how the calendar year begins for Philly:

Tue, Jan 2 vs Pittsburgh
Thu, Jan 4 vs NY Islanders
Sat, Jan 6 vs St. Louis
Sun, Jan 7 vs Buffalo
Sat, Jan 13 @ New Jersey
Tue, Jan 16 @ NY Rangers
Thu, Jan 18 vs Toronto
Sat, Jan 20 vs New Jersey

Coming into tonight’s game, the Flyers experienced an even home-ice split (19 games each way), so this four-game homestand and stretch of six of eight games in Philadelphia stands as a crucial opportunity.

If this goes especially poorly, it may very well push the Flyers closer to becoming sellers at the trade deadline, among other considerations. With five games against Metropolitan Division teams and only one on-paper “easy” contest (Jan. 7 against a Sabres team that might be making positive strides), it’s a true test for a Flyers team that’s often difficult to gauge.

* – In this case, potentially fall, as there’s plenty of time for a comeback.

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

By Sean LeahyJan 2, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
Zach Parise, Ryan Ellis set to make season debuts tonight

By Adam GretzJan 2, 2018, 3:18 PM EST
4 Comments

Two prominent Western Conference players are set to make their season debuts on Tuesday night as Zach Parise and Ryan Ellis will be returning to the lineup for their respective teams.

Let’s start with Parise, because his return could potentially make the biggest impact out of the two just based on where the Minnesota Wild are in the standings.

Parise has missed the Wild’s first 39 games this season as he recovered from back surgery. Tuesday will be his first NHL game in eight months and it comes as the Wild are in a fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wild enter Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers — a Panthers team that has won five in a row, by the way — just one point back of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference even though they have been without Parise for the entire season and have missed Nino Niederreiter for 10 games.

Parise may not be the player that he was during his peak years with the New Jersey Devils, but he is still a top-line player that can score at a 50-60 point pace over 82 games. That is going to be a big addition to the lineup, even if he is limited in the early going.

[Wild could really use Parise right now]

While the Wild are getting one of their top forwards back for a playoff push, one of the NHL’s top teams and top Stanley Cup contenders is getting a key part of its defense back when Ellis makes his season debut for the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ellis has been sidelined all season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

The foundation of the Predators’ success has been their defense that is led by what is arguably the best top-four in the league with P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ellis. Even without Ellis — who played 23 minutes per game a season ago — the Predators are still one of the best teams in the NHL and enter Tuesday night looking like one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the league once again. They are also still one of the top teams in the league when it comes to keeping the puck out of the net.

With Ellis back in the lineup that defense will only get better.

Ellis’ return also comes at a good time as the Predators just lost one of their top forwards, Filip Forsberg, to an injury.

