Penguins get (costly?) win against flat Flyers

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
Depending upon how medical updates go, Tuesday could have been a rough game for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Without knowing how cloudy or sunny injury news ends up being, the game itself went the Penguins’ way, in a big way. Riding a frenetic second period, the Penguins pummeled their cross-state rivals, beating the Flyers 5-1.

Those who administer literal beatings were part of the figurative beating here.

Noted pugilist Ryan Reaves scored a nice goal to make it 2-1, while assisting on a Tom Kuhnhackl goal as well. Jamie Oleksiak was a looming presence in more ways than one, handling Brandon Manning in a fight and scoring a power-play goal.

The game really spiraled out of control for the Flyers when Reaves and Conor Sheary scored goals just 40 seconds apart.

This is not the way the Flyers wanted to begin a home-heavy stretch of 2018, which you can read more about here.

Neither of tonight’s starting goalies made it through all of Tuesday’s contest. Brian Elliott made way for Michal Neuvirth due to poor play, while Tristan Jarry stood among the Penguins possibly being injured; Matt Murray didn’t allow a goal in relief of Jarry.

Both the Penguins and Flyers have work to do to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh reminded the NHL why they can still be a dangerous force on Tuesday, and they did so at Philly’s expense.

Kieffer Bellows helps U.S. advance to semifinals at World Junior Championship

By Sean LeahyJan 2, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
A second goal from Kieffer Bellows with 7:29 left in the third period helped the U.S. beat Russia 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Junior Championship in Buffalo.

The Americans will meet Sweden in the first semifinal on Thursday afternoon. The winner will face either Canada or the Czech Republic in Friday’s gold medal game.

With the score knotted up at two, Dylan Samberg strategically banked a pass off the corner of the Russian defensive zone allowing Bellows to send a one-timer past goaltender Vladislav Sukhachyov to grab the lead.

Bellows, a 2016 first-round pick by the New York Islanders, leads the tournament with six goals.

The U.S. held a 2-1 lead through the second period, but Andrei Altybarmakyan gave Russia a chance with a wonderful effort early in the third.

Minutes after the Bellows goal, Russia had a glorious chance to tie the game, but Marsel Sholokhov’s redirection hit the post, much to the delight of U.S. netminder Joseph Woll, who finished with 27 saves.

A last-ditch effort to force overtime failed for Russia and it was captain Joey Anderson putting the game out of reach with an empty-net goal with 41.2 seconds remaining.

***

Other scores:
Czech Republic 4, Finland 3 (SO)
Sweden 3, Slovakia 2
Canada 8, Switzerland 2

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Jan 4 (NHL Network US / TSN)
Sweden vs. U.S., 4 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Czech Republic, 8 p.m. ET

————

Ovechkin makes more history at Hurricanes’ expense

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 10:14 PM EST
Look, there’s no denying that Alex Ovechkin scores a lot of goals from “his office,” aka the left faceoff circle, particularly during power plays.

When you’re as prolific a scorer as Ovechkin still is, that’s far from the only situation where you’re dangerous. If Jaccob Slavin and the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t understand that already, Tuesday slammed that point home … well, like an Ovechkin wrister.

Ovechkin made the Hurricanes miserable late in this game, grabbing the Washington Capitals a point with this goal, after Slavin turned the puck over to Nicklas Backstrom:

Ovechkin really did it all on the 5-4 overtime-winner, as Slavin had no hope on that beauty (see the goal in the video above this post’s headline). It’s worth noting that Slavin has quietly developed into one of the steadiest young blueliners in the NHL, making Ovechkin’s dominance that much more impressive. Poor Slavin.

It’s fitting that Backstrom was the only player to grab assists on both of Ovechkin’s goals tonight, as number 8 made some interesting history.

Hot take: passing a Wayne Gretzky mark with the Edmonton Oilers is rarely a bad thing.

Bonus points to Ovechkin for doing so in such a spectacular way, too.

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

By Sean LeahyJan 2, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

FORWARDS
Tanner PearsonAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Marian GaborikAdrian KempeTyler Toffoli
Kyle CliffordNick ShoreTrevor Lewis
Alex IafalloTorrey MitchellJussi Jokinen

DEFENSE
Jake MuzzinDrew Doughty
Kurtis MacDermidAlec Martinez
Derek Forbort – Kevin Gravel

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

FORWARDS
Milan LucicConnor McDavidJesse Puljujarvi
Juhar Khaira – Leon DraisaitlRyan Strome
Patrick MaroonRyan Nugent-HopkinsDrake Caggiula
Anton SlepyshevMark LetestuZack Kassian

DEFENSE
Darnell NurseAdam Larsson
Andrej SekeraKris Russell
Oscar KlefbomBrandon Davidson

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot

More Penguins injuries pile up vs. Flyers, including Jarry

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
As of this writing, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a strong position to get a much-needed win against the Philadelphia Flyers, what with their 4-1 lead. It could be a costly win if they hold on, though.

It seems like Matt Murray‘s barely been available for the Penguins from injury issues, and now Tristan Jarry is a concern. Jarry left the game in the second period after awkwardly making a save, and you can see some of it in the video above this post’s headline. Cameras caught footage indicating that it could be a hand injury, or that hand issues could be part of Jarry’s problems.

That wasn’t the only issue that might arise from this in-state rivalry contest.

A Claude Giroux high shot caught Brian Dumoulin in the head, while forwards Conor Sheary and Carter Rowney seemed to deal with issues during the game (Jamie Oleksiak also needed to ice his hand, but that was from winning a fight handily). Rowney and Dumoulin continued to miss time during the third period.

We’ll see if the Penguins provide further updates. For a team already dealing with a lot of issues this season, including continuing to be without Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel thanks to injuries, these are notable concerns.

