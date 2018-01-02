Penguins get (costly?) win against flat Flyers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Depending upon how medical updates go, Tuesday could have been a rough game for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Without knowing how cloudy or sunny injury news ends up being, the game itself went the Penguins’ way, in a big way. Riding a frenetic second period, the Penguins pummeled their cross-state rivals, beating the Flyers 5-1.

Those who administer literal beatings were part of the figurative beating here.

Noted pugilist Ryan Reaves scored a nice goal to make it 2-1, while assisting on a Tom Kuhnhackl goal as well. Jamie Oleksiak was a looming presence in more ways than one, handling Brandon Manning in a fight and scoring a power-play goal.

The game really spiraled out of control for the Flyers when Reaves and Conor Sheary scored goals just 40 seconds apart.

This is not the way the Flyers wanted to begin a home-heavy stretch of 2018, which you can read more about here.

Neither of tonight’s starting goalies made it through all of Tuesday’s contest. Brian Elliott made way for Michal Neuvirth due to poor play, while Tristan Jarry stood among the Penguins possibly being injured; Matt Murray didn’t allow a goal in relief of Jarry.

Both the Penguins and Flyers have work to do to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh reminded the NHL why they can still be a dangerous force on Tuesday, and they did so at Philly’s expense.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.