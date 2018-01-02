Drew Doughty shaken up on Patrick Maroon major

With the hit happening very late in the second period, it’s too early to know the impact, and NHL teams often must wait for clarification regarding hits to the head, anyway.

Still, the Los Angeles Kings have to be concerned on Tuesday night, as Drew Doughty was dazed by a high hit from Patrick Maroon of the Edmonton Oilers. It’s no surprise that Derek Forbort dropped the gloves with Maroon following that questionable hit.

Maroon received a match penalty for the hit, with most of that five-minute major carrying over into the third period of a game that’s in-progress on NBCSN (watch live).

You can watch video of the hit above this post’s headline.

Doughty’s condition may play some role in Maroon’s situation since injuries can factor into supplemental discipline decisions considering how the league’s decisions work, but aside from that, what do you think about that hit? Should Maroon be suspended or was that major – which put the Oilers in a tough spot – be enough? Do tell in the comments, email, and/or Twitter.

During the second intermission, Jeremy Roenick deemed it a “terrible” hit, noting that Doughty did not have the puck. Former player Patrick O’Sullivan disapproved, as well.

Wow that’s a stupid play by Maroon on Doughty. That garbage doesn’t belong in the game. — Patrick O'Sullivan (@realPOSULLIVAN) January 3, 2018

If you want to see this in GIF form, here it is that way:

Doughty returned to action, but he still might end up dealing with an injury. Let’s not forget that there are plenty of instances of players coming back during games only to miss time afterward.

(Still, it’s a positive sign that he was able to return in the third period. We’ll see.)

The Kings made the Oilers pay dearly for Maroon’s mistakes, pouring three power-play goals on Edmonton during the ensuing major. It still won’t make Doughty feel any better, but they definitely made Edmonton pay for Maroon’s bad hit.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.