Getty

Hide Bergevin’s phone: Trade rumors swirl around Canadiens’ Pacioretty

By James O'BrienDec 30, 2017, 9:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even if you lean toward “traditional thinking” rather than “fancy stats,” you’d have to agree that most of the trades Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin’s made have been a little … lacking.

At best, Jonathan Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev might even out over time. The team seems to get older in every move (somehow, even with a 22-year-old in Drouin), with the Shea WeberP.K. Subban swap sticking out like a sore thumb. The selling point of Bergevin’s general worldview has been to win-now, during Carey Price‘s prime, yet things have been shaky in Montreal.

With a three-game losing streak in mind and the Canadiens firmly located outside of the playoffs as of this writing, things might be getting tense, and it’s possible that Bergevin’s seat could be heating up. Still, Alex Galchenyuk hasn’t been panic-moved, and reckless moves haven’t happened for months now. Progress, right?

Well (gulp) about that …

Nick Kypreos mentioned on a Saturday Hockey Night in Canada segment that the Canadiens might be shopping Max Pacioretty. That already sounds pretty dubious, yet it gets stranger that Kypreos reports that the Canadiens are looking for a top-scorer, particularly a young one.

The Sporting News’ Evan Sporer transcribed Kypreos’ comments (video of the segment will be linked or embedded if it becomes available).

“While an eventual trade may include draft picks and prospects, it’s been clear that Bergevin’s top priority is moving him for a top goal-scorer back, preferably a younger one.”

To recap, Pacioretty is 29. He’s scored 30+ goals five times in his career already, including 35 last season, when his scoring was slowed for at least one month thanks to a fractured foot. The American winger is struggling in 2017-18 with eight goals and 20 points in 38 games, yet he’s only connected on a deeply unlucky 5.6 percent of his shots on goal.

Recklessly trading a sniper suffering from bad puck luck blows up in a GM’s face in many instances. You merely need to look to Bergevin’s spiritual cousin in Edmonton for an immediate example: Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli overreacted to a tough season for Jordan Eberle, trading him for quarters on the dollar in Ryan Strome. That move looks like a disaster, and we’re only a few months removed from it.

Bergevin’s reported asking price of a young, top-scorer is (justifiably) being ridiculed by Hockey Twitter.

Harsh, but fair.

To get a better idea of how valuable Pacioretty is, let’s provide some context. While he enjoyed some NHL work before then, 2011-12 season was his true breakthrough, and the first time he played a full season in 79 games. Since then, Pacioretty’s scored 197 goals, the sixth-highest total in the NHL during that span.

That’s more goals than Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Sidney Crosby, Corey Perry, and Brad Marchand during that span. The only players who really blow Pacioretty away are Alex Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos (the latter of whom managed a ton of goals even with serious injury woes in mind).

It’s difficult to imagine even the most respected GMs getting a great deal for Pacioretty right now.

If you’re a Canadiens fan, would you trust Bergevin to procure reasonable value for Pacioretty, whose relative struggles put his value about as low as it can get? Take a moment and daydream about the league’s smartest GMs smelling blood here: Pacioretty owns one of the NHL’s great bargain contracts, as his $4.5 million cap hit (again, a huge steal) doesn’t expire until after 2018-19.

Just about any contender should be knocking Bergevin’s door down to try to hoodwink him into another franchise-damaging deal.

Now, it’s crucial to realize that this is a report, and it doesn’t indicate that a deal is imminent. This could be the Canadiens leaking out an idea merely to dip their toes in the water.

If you’re a Montreal fan, you have to be like a Penguins fan with the Kris Letang rumors: merely hope that this either isn’t true, or that a deal isn’t out there, anyway.

Overall, it’s cruel to Canadiens fans, especially ones who want their team to take an even-keeled approach.

If something happens, it’s difficult to imagine it working out well for Montreal, at least if a move follows Bergevin’s troubling recent history.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Predators must cope without key star with Forsberg on IR

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 30, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

While people are quick to make jokes about the Washington Capitals trading him for a faded Martin Erat, the discussion doesn’t always go deep enough when it comes to Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg.

Some of that comes from his stats being impressive, but not necessarily “world-beating.” Some might stem from his successes being shared, as his rise comes as part of a deadly line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators would prefer not to find out this way, but with Forsberg on IR for at least a week, perhaps his importance will shine if the team suffers in his absence. Nashville is currently in action in its first game with Forsberg on the shelf tonight as they’re closing off a home-and-home series with the Minnesota Wild.

The Tennessean’s Adam Vignan captured the disparity in play for Arvidsson and Johansen with and without Forsberg in this tweet:

Early on, it looks like Calle Jarnkrok is getting a bump up in the order to Forsberg’s spot with Arvidsson and Johansen. One would assume that Peter Laviolette isn’t particularly eager to break up Kevin FialaKyle TurrisCraig Smith, but the good news is that there are options on the third line if Jarnkrok doesn’t mesh. It’s easy to forget about the addition of Scott Hartnell thanks to his cheap $1M salary and lengthy injury absence, yet he could conceivably mesh well with those young forwards if called upon.

The Predators are battling with the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to try to grab the top spot in the Central Division, so any Forsberg absence hurts. They have to hope that this ends up being merely a minor hiccup.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lack’s latest chance to get on track comes in trade to Devils

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 30, 2017, 7:47 PM EST
4 Comments

Mike Smith has been a smashing success for the Calgary Flames, but the other part of their complete goalie makeover hadn’t really worked out. So, with that, Eddie Lack gets another chance to resurrect his career, this time landing with the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils sent depth defenseman Dalton Prout to Calgary to complete the trade.

To be fair to Lack, he didn’t get a ton of chances to get things together in Calgary. To be fair to the Flames, you could understand if they viewed giving too many starts to Lack as essentially throwing away games.

Take a look at how his four appearances played out in Calgary:

Oct. 13: Allowed one goal on six shots on goal in 12:02 of time against the Senators.
Oct. 25: Took a loss, allowed four goals on 28 SOG in a full game against the Blues.
Nov. 13: Allowed two goals on 15 SOG, once again vs. the Blues, in two periods of work. This was his only win with the Flames.
Nov. 15: Gave up five goals on 15 SOG against the Red Wings, barely making it into the second period. His final appearance with Calgary.

Overall, Lack went 1-2-0 with hideous individual stats: a 5.29 GAA(!) and a terrible .813 save percentage.

With Cory Schneider as the workhorse in New Jersey, and considering his struggles, it’s no surprise that Lack is at least initially headed to the AHL. It will be interesting to see if he can turn his career around. The last few seasons don’t inspire a ton of confidence, but it’s not as though he received a lot of opportunities to get it together, either. (Lack also generated a .916 save percentage in five games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat this season.)

There are at least some who wonder if some of his issues stem from coaching in Carolina, so maybe he can piece his game back together? We’ve seen goalies go off the rails only to rebound before, with examples such as Devan Dubnyk, Braden Holtby (remember the year Adam Oates’ staff messed with his style?), and Steve Mason coming to mind.

The Devils would probably be happy to see him merely return to the strong backup form he showed briefly with the Vancouver Canucks. The clock is ticking – he’s already 29 – but considering his NHL-friendly size and small sample of success, a renaissance isn’t totally out of the question.

If nothing else, we might get a few more taco jokes out of the deal.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Injuries offer challenge while showing depth for the Winnipeg Jets

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

WINNIPEG — The equilibrium that existed for the Winnipeg Jets has been rocked over the past few days.

First, there was the six-to-eight week injury to Mark Scheifele, the team’s second-leading scorer, and its best center. And then on Friday night, Brandon Tanev, a winger on the third line, went down in the first period and didn’t return.

He was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Now, Jets fans will be thinking, why is Tanev’s injury being mentioned in the same breath as Scheifele’s? Of course, Tanev doesn’t have anywhere near the same impact that Scheifele does, on the scoresheet or otherwise, but he has played a key role on a very important line for the Jets since early November.

Since Adam Lowry returned from injury in early November, Jets coach Paul Maurice has deployed a line featuring Lowry, Tanev and Andrew Copp. On paper, its the team’s third line, but it’s played a pivotal role.

Lowry’s line with Tanev and Copp had remained untouched until Maurice’s hand was forced on Friday. Maurice has talked at length about how well that line has gelled since it was formed.

Maurice has sent out that line against the NHL’s best since it showed, early on, that it could handle those duties. And it’s had a trickle-down (and up) effect on the team’s forward contingent.

In the past, Maurice and the Jets have relied on its top two lines to handle the brunt of the shutdown work. With that third line pitching in some valuable minutes in that role, it’s freed up the other two lines to do what they do best: score.

The Jets are fourth thus far in goals-for, a testament to their talent, surely, but also their ability to ice a line that’s had a bigger impact that first thought.

With the two injuries, the Jets have had to shuffle the deck now. Mathieu Perreault, who elevated the team’s fourth line into something that resembled a formidable trio, has moved up to the second line. He’s been exceptional at making those around him better, and one of the reasons why he was kept on the fourth line despite playing well above its level.

Early indications seem favourable, even if the lineup has taken quite the jolt.

The Jets beat in the New York Islanders 4-2 on Friday night, playing without Schiefele and most of the game without Tanev. Even with the missing parts, the team seemed to click.

It’s always going to be a tough ask to trudge along without your top center. But it will be interesting to see how the Jets manage without that third line intact.

“Even with all of that movement, there’s still quite a bit of continuity,” Maurice said after Friday’s game.

That’s true, and Maurice pointed out that several of its new line combos have spent time with each other in the past, including Joel Armia playing with Copp and Lowry, which happened with regularity last year.

The Jets might also get a look at perhaps their best prospect in Jack Roslovic. The 20-year-old first-rounder in 2015 has been lighting up the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose, sitting third in AHL scoring with 15 goals and 35 points in 31 games.

Roslovic is envisioned as the heir to the center position on the team’s second line in the future and he’s certainly deserved his opportunity to get some playing time.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Jeff Glass lived his long-awaited dream on Friday

Twitter
By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Jeff Glass couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after his NHL debut as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

And that’s pretty understandable given where he’s been.

Glass burst onto the scene in the lead up to the 2005 World Junior Championships. He was named Canada’s starting goaltender for that tournament and didn’t disappoint.

Glass did exactly what he was tasked to do, winning all five of the games he played in, including the gold medal game and restored his country back to the summit of junior hockey for the first time since 1997.

The team was full of what would become NHL greats Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, Shea Weber and Ryan Getzlaf all suited up for Canada that year on a team that has the unofficial moniker of Canada’s best ever sent to the world junior tournament.

He was roommates during the tournament with Blackhawks teammate Brent Seabrook.

But while many of his teammates headed directly to the NHL and onto several Stanley Cups and a myriad of other accolades, Glass took a route that took him to the opposites ends of the earth.

“There were a few bleak moments where I didn’t believe it could happen,” Glass told Sportsnet after Friday’s game in Edmonton, just a few hours north of his childhood home in Calgary.

He once played in Siberia, where he told Sportsnet it snowed for 45 days straight. He toiled in the AHL, the ECHL and the KHL for years since being drafted 89th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2005. He was most recently with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, and after an injury to Corey Crawford, was recalled on Wednesday after Crawford was put on injured reserve.

Glass’ journey is a tale of hard work, sticking to it, and waiting for his time to come — all cliches we often take for granted in the sports world. Glass is living proof and a testament that dreams are never dead, just sometimes delayed.

At 32 years old (and 40 days), Glass, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Glass (32 years, 40 days) became the second-oldest goaltender since 1967 to earn a win in his NHL debut.

He stopped 42 shots in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, a game he found out he was starting in at 2 a.m. that morning when the team touched down in Edmonton.

And now he holds saves over arguably the best player in the world, including this welcome-to-the-NHL moment in the first period. He was named, fittingly and deservedly, the game’s first star.

His parents, his wife, and his two-month-old daughter were able to get to the game he never thought would come.

“It’ something I’ve always dreamed of,” Glass said after the game.

It’s a journey, Glass said, that he wouldn’t trade for the world.

“Not for a second, I would not,” he said. “The experience I had overseas was great. On the ice, off the ice, I matured as a person. It really taught me a lot about what’s important to me and what I valued. Where I wanted to be. After spending so much time over there I really wanted to give this one more shot. To prove to myself if I could do it. If there was still something there.”

There was.

And when the Blackhawks take on his hometown Calgary Flames on Sunday, it’s a pretty safe bet that Glass will make start No. 2.

There’s no question that he’s earned it.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck