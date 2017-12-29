Who do you root for in this fight: Ryan Kesler or Matthew Tkachuk?

By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

One can only guess how many hockey players, fans, and parents have daydreamed about slapping that obnoxious mouthguard out of Matthew Tkachuk‘s mouth. It seems so enticing, too, with that piece of plastic always dangling out of the aggravating sophomore’s mouth.

Similar proportions of hockey people probably want to see Ryan Kesler get punched, too (Ryan Johansen would raise his hand, but he’s in transit), so their Friday fight is a “have your cake and eat it too” moment for many.

The real question is, if you had to choose, which player would you hope would win such a fight? It’s an interesting question for anyone who isn’t a fan of the Anaheim Ducks or Calgary Flames, especially if you don’t leave a blank spot for someone to enter “the meteor” as a write-in candidate.

As a side note, it seems reasonable to assume that Brady Tkachuk enjoyed Friday more than his brother.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Granlund, Dubnyk help Wild tame Predators

By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017, 11:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

With 2018 not yet upon us, both the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators have much more hockey – and likely, more peaks and valleys – ahead of them.

That said, Friday was much friendlier to the Wild than it was to the Predators:

  • The Wild managed a 4-2 win, pushing them to 20-15-3 on the season and giving them two straight victories.
  • For the second time in his career, Mikael Granlund generated a hat trick. He scored twice early and then iced it with an empty-netter. You could argue Granlund earned it either way, as he was a frequent threat, firing seven shots on goal during this game.
  • Devan Dubnyk is back after missing nine games. He was sharp in his return, stopping 41 out of 43 pucks.
  • Oh, and Bruce Boudreau seems to be OK after getting hit in the noggin with a puck. They need that guy.

This 4-2 loss stings for the Predators. For one thing, they’ll fall behind the Winnipeg Jets (50 points in in 39 games) for the Central Division lead, at least briefly. (The Predators have 49 in 37 games.)

There’s also some concern about Filip Forsberg, who might have been shaken up late in the contest.

The 2017-18 campaign has been a turbulent season for the Wild so far, with injuries and inconsistency plaguing this team. Granlund can relate; he came into this contest with a middling eight goals on the season, with injuries and inconsistency playing roles in his struggles.

Granlund and the Wild seem like they’re making progress toward shaking off these issues, like a puck to Boudreau’s head.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Raising Canes: Ward helps Carolina stay hot, edge Penguins

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017, 10:39 PM EST
3 Comments

After years of frustrating people who expected them to make the leap, are the Carolina Hurricanes for real?

The jury’s still out on that question, but if nothing else, the Hurricanes are really hot, with Cam Ward remaining an unexpected catalyst for his long-time team.

By beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 (in regulation, which is very much worth noting in the cruelly competitive Metro), the Hurricanes are now on a four-game winning streak, with Ward allowing a mere five goals during that span.

Ward’s hot streak goes deeper than that, and so does the bigger-picture upward trend for Carolina. The 33-year-old is now on a six-game winning streak and hasn’t been credited with a loss since Nov. 2. Maybe Scott Darling will be the goalie of the future, but this present-day winning streak is all about the netminder of the team’s past.

You can stretch Carolina’s improvements back to earlier in December.

The Hurricanes rattled off four straight losses to begin a six-game road trip, with two “charity points” doing little to diffuse the frustration that was building for a team that’s been waiting on the sidelines of the postseason for far too long. They grabbed one shootout and one overtime win to close out that long road run, and they’ve been hot since then. After falling to 11-11-7 on Dec. 11, the Hurricanes have won seven of eight games (7-1-0), and now sit at 18-12-7.

While the Penguins have enjoyed the sort of higher-level success the Hurricanes can only dream of (or Ward can only wax nostalgic about), the two teams came into this game in very similar situations standings-wise, so this was significant. The Hurricanes now have more standings points in fewer games played (43 in 37 games played) than the Penguins (41 points in 39 games).

Nights like these may finally help Carolina get over the hump while possibly pushing the Penguins from repeat champs to … well, something closer to what the Hurricanes have been lately. With two games between these two teams coming up in January, Carolina has to hope these recent trends continue.

For a team that generated optimism in ways you’d expect (a roster full of young players, recent runs of dominant puck possession), it’s quite amusing that some of their success can be credited to the totally unexpected (a red-hot Cam Ward).

Then again, that’s kind of how hockey works sometimes, eh?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sergei Bobrovsky’s late entry for 2017 bloopers (Video)

By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017, 9:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s some danger when it comes to putting together end-of-year lists before the year, you know, ends.

  • What if a game-changing movie comes out during the holiday season?
  • What if a game-changing video game comes out during the holiday season?
  • Will Beyonce or My Bloody Valentine randomly upload a new album, breaking the Internet?

Sergei Bobrovsky‘s flub against the Ottawa Senators wouldn’t make the top of a year in bloopers list for the NHL, but it’s a blunder worth noting mainly because the Columbus Blue Jackets goalie is otherwise so sturdy, and often spectacular.

(Enjoy the rest of the year’s bloopers in this handy list.)

Check out the goal in the video above this headline, and credit John Tortorella for containing (most of) his rage.

While that goal was a groaner, Derick Brassard scored an absolute beauty against his former team. Remember when he was with Columbus? That was quite a few end-of-year lists ago.

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017, 8:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Predators:

Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala, Kyle Turris, Craig Smith

Filip Forsberg, Calle Jarnkrok, Pontus Aberg

Miikka Salomaki, Nick Bonino, Austin Watson

Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm

Alexei Emelin, P.K. Subban

Matt Irwin, Yannick Weber

Startling Goalie: Pekka Rinne

PREVIEW FOR PREDATORS – WILD

Wild:

Jason Zucker, Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund

Tyler Ennis, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle

Daniel Winnik, Joel Eriksson Ek, Chris Stewart

Marcus Foligno, Matt Cullen, Zack Mitchell

Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba

Mike Reilly, Nate Prosser

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk