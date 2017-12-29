The Buzzer: Marleau continues to turn back the clock, Vegas continues to rewrite the record book

Players of the Night:
Patrick Marleau, Toronto Maple Leafs: Marleau scored two more goals, his 13th and 14th goals of the season. It was the 67th multi-goal game of his long career. It’s been a great season for the former Sharks forward. The man is timeless, everyone. Timeless.
James Reimer, Florida Panthers: Reimer stopped 29 of 31 shots for his fourth consecutive win. Reimer has put up a .935 save percentage or better in each of those four games.
Sam Gagner and Thomas Vanek, Vancouver Canucks: Each player had a pair of goals to their respective names in a 5-2 win for the Canucks over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Highlights of the Night:
Marleau’s second goal of the game came off a pretty slick deke after getting the puck alone in front:
Derek MacKenzie goal finished off this slick cross-ice pass. It was a short-handed goal to boot.
Nikita Kucherov‘s no-look pass found Steven Stamkos for some Sedin-like magic:
Joonas Donskoi in a short film that needs no explanation:
Factoids of the Night:
James Reimer is doing things in Florida:
Brock Boeser is re-writing the Canucks’ rookie record book:
MISC:
- The Winnipeg Jets took a big hit to their forward contingent on Thursday.
- The Blackhawks didn’t fare too well without Corey Crawford tonight.
- The Vegas Golden Knights continued their assault on every possible record for an inaugural team.
Scores:
Lightning 3, Canadiens 1
Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (SO)
Panthers 3, Flyers 2
Maple Leafs 7, Coyotes 4
Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2
Golden Knights 3, Kings 2 (OT)
Sharks 3, Flames 2 (OT)
