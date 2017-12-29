Associated Press

The Buzzer: Marleau continues to turn back the clock, Vegas continues to rewrite the record book

By Scott BilleckDec 29, 2017, 1:36 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Patrick Marleau, Toronto Maple Leafs: Marleau scored two more goals, his 13th and 14th goals of the season. It was the 67th multi-goal game of his long career. It’s been a great season for the former Sharks forward. The man is timeless, everyone. Timeless.

James Reimer, Florida Panthers: Reimer stopped 29 of 31 shots for his fourth consecutive win. Reimer has put up a .935 save percentage or better in each of those four games.

Sam Gagner and Thomas Vanek, Vancouver Canucks: Each player had a pair of goals to their respective names in a 5-2 win for the Canucks over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Highlights of the Night: 

Marleau’s second goal of the game came off a pretty slick deke after getting the puck alone in front:

Derek MacKenzie goal finished off this slick cross-ice pass. It was a short-handed goal to boot.

Nikita Kucherov‘s no-look pass found Steven Stamkos for some Sedin-like magic:

Joonas Donskoi in a short film that needs no explanation:

Factoids of the Night: 

James Reimer is doing things in Florida:

Brock Boeser is re-writing the Canucks’ rookie record book:

MISC: 

Scores:

Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

Panthers 3, Flyers 2

Maple Leafs 7, Coyotes 4

Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2

Golden Knights 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Sharks 3, Flames 2 (OT)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights enter the record books again after overtime win

By Scott BilleckDec 29, 2017, 1:31 AM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights never cease to amaze.

With a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, the NHL’s newest addition — its rookie team — kept raising the bar in regards to what an expansion team can accomplish with a little magic and a heaping spoonful of buy-in.

The team of spare parts won their sixth straight game, becoming the first team to string together that many victories in their inaugural season when David Perron tallied the game-winner at the 3:30 mark of the extra frame. The goal improved Vegas’ OT record to 6-0-0 this season, which is probably another record. And the team now has 52 points, most in the Western Conference, and probably right around the mark most thought they’d finish the season with.

The Kings, who entered Thursday one point adrift of the Golden Knights, struck first in the contest with Marian Gaborik‘s deft deflection nestled in behind Marc-Andre Fleury, who improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

The Kings’ lead lasted until late in the second period, with Jonathan Marchessault needing three whacks at the puck after an incredible save by Jonathan Quick at 18:34.

The Golden Knights center pushed his point streak to five games with the goal and continues to pace Vegas with 13 goals and 34 points.

Vegas took their first lead of the night just after the mid-way point in the third period.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Leipsic scored his first goal in Golden Knights threads, firing home a shot off a rebound for his second-career NHL goal.

The lead was shortlived, however, as Drew Doughty moved off the point and into the slot to redirect Jake Muzzin‘s pass past Fleury to make it 2-2.

With the win, the Golden Knights now have points in their past 11 games (10-0-1).

Meanwhile, Dustin Brown was honored before the game after he played in his 1,000th NHL game earlier this month.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals end losing streak in 4-3 shootout win over Bruins

By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 10:53 PM EST
2 Comments

As hot as the Boston Bruins had been as of late, history just wasn’t on their side on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

The Caps earned a 4-3 shootout decision over the Bruins, ending a three-game losing streak while simultaneously putting an end to the Bruins’ five-game heater. And on top of that, the Caps improve their impressive run against the Bruins dating back to 2014 with 12 straight wins.

The record looked like it would fall early on in Thursday’s game as the Bruins jumped out of the gate with a vegenance, scoring twice in 49 seconds inside the first three minutes of the game.

David Backes took advantage of a nice centering feed from Riley Nash to notch his sixth goal in his 12th game this season. Noel Acciari doubled the advantage 49 seconds later, punching in his own rebound after a wrap-around attempt on Braden Holtby.

Bruins forward Danton Heinen continued his fine form as of late, registering his seventh assist and 10th point in his past seven games on Backes’ marker.

The Caps ended a long goal drought just after the mid-way point of the second period as Lars Eller let a wrister go from the high slot, beating Khudobin high over his glove hand.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 24th of the season to move into a tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead and tied the game 2-2 1:36 after Eller’s goal.

But the Bruins would regain the advantage in the third period, with Backes’ second of the night.

Backes has five goals in his past six games now as he continues his solid return from colon surgery at the end of November.

Washington, not to be outdone, came from behind yet again, however, as Brett Connolly‘s backhand went off the skate of Kevan Miller and behind Khudobin for the tying goal at the 11:22 mark of the third.

Nothing separated the two teams after overtime, and Ovechkin put the final mark on the game as the only scorer in the shootout to get the Caps back on track in the win column.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights vs. Kings on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
How will Blackhawks respond to Corey Crawford’s latest injury?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Anyone wanting to conduct a quick experiment on how a team manages life when they lose one of the best goaltenders in the league can look no further than the Chicago Blackhawks.

Corey Crawford, who sits second in save percentage among goalies who have played more than 20 games (starters, basically), will miss at least a week with a fresh injury to his upper body.

The answer to the headline, judging by Crawford’s stint on the shelf earlier this month, isn’t favorable. When Crawford missed three games with injury, the Blackhawks struggled and lost all three. So it’s not unwise to say that Chicago’s playoff picture could hinge greatly on how the team navigates the latest knock for Crawford.

Crawford has been sensational for the Blackhawks and very much the reason why the Blackhawks are even in the conversation for a playoff spot. Crawford’s importance was underlined when he rattled off five straight wins upon his return from injury earlier this month.

“He means a lot to us,” Quenneville told Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday. “You look around at all the goaltenders in the league, he’s probably had the best year to date. How many goalie wins has he had? More than just a few. So we were talking today, we’re going to need everybody to absorb some responsibility here, do a little more individually, adding up collectively. And that can make us a better team. . . . It’s going to be a great test knowing that this could be our most critical part of the year.”

“Great” probably doesn’t mean fun and fantastic, but rather something that presents a massive challenge to the team teetering on the playoff bubble.

The Blackhawks will have to depend on the undependable Anton Forsberg, who has one win in 11 appearances this season. Forsberg starts on Thursday night as the Blackhawks embark on a four-game road trip that goes through Western Canada before a quick stop in New York next week.

As Quenneville pointed out, the Blackhawks are going to need an uptick in their play to make up for Crawford’s absence.

Jonathan Toews hasn’t recorded a point in his past four games, so that might be a start. Ditto for Alex DeBrincat, who is without a point during the same stretch.

While Crawford’s success has been credited to the loaded team in front of him at times in the past, there’s simply not much room for that argument this season for the two-time Stanley Cup winner. And that means Forsberg is going to have to be solid over the coming days (and maybe weeks) if the Blackhawks want to punch their playoff ticket.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.