Golden Knights enter the record books again after overtime win

The Vegas Golden Knights never cease to amaze.

With a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, the NHL’s newest addition — its rookie team — kept raising the bar in regards to what an expansion team can accomplish with a little magic and a heaping spoonful of buy-in.

The team of spare parts won their sixth straight game, becoming the first team to string together that many victories in their inaugural season when David Perron tallied the game-winner at the 3:30 mark of the extra frame. The goal improved Vegas’ OT record to 6-0-0 this season, which is probably another record. And the team now has 52 points, most in the Western Conference, and probably right around the mark most thought they’d finish the season with.

The Kings, who entered Thursday one point adrift of the Golden Knights, struck first in the contest with Marian Gaborik‘s deft deflection nestled in behind Marc-Andre Fleury, who improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

The Kings’ lead lasted until late in the second period, with Jonathan Marchessault needing three whacks at the puck after an incredible save by Jonathan Quick at 18:34.

The Golden Knights center pushed his point streak to five games with the goal and continues to pace Vegas with 13 goals and 34 points.

Vegas took their first lead of the night just after the mid-way point in the third period.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Leipsic scored his first goal in Golden Knights threads, firing home a shot off a rebound for his second-career NHL goal.

The lead was shortlived, however, as Drew Doughty moved off the point and into the slot to redirect Jake Muzzin‘s pass past Fleury to make it 2-2.

With the win, the Golden Knights now have points in their past 11 games (10-0-1).

Meanwhile, Dustin Brown was honored before the game after he played in his 1,000th NHL game earlier this month.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck