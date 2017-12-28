@WJCinBuf / Twitter

PHT Morning Skate: U.S./Canada prep for WJC outdoor game; Armstrong’s new deal

By Sean LeahyDec 28, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The U.S. World Junior team hit the ice at New Era Field in Buffalo in preparation for Friday’s outdoor game against Canada. [@WJCinBuf]

• Canada moved to 2-0 with a 6-0 rout of Slovakia. The U.S. plays Slovakia tonight. [IIHF]

• Joining the Goo Goo Dolls as Winter Classic entertainment will be drummer Max Weinberg and Ace Frehley. But will the CitiField apple raise after a goal is scored? That’s the all-important question. [NHL.com]

Corey Crawford hits injured reserve again and will be out at least a week for the Chicago Blackhawks. [NBC Chicago]

• Why it was smart for the St. Louis Blues to give GM Doug Armstrong a four-year extension. [Bleedin’ Blue]

• It’ll be a reunion of sorts Thursday night as Jonathan Drouin and Mikhail Sergachev face their old franchises for the first time. [Tampa Bay Times]

• How the New York Islanders’ new arena deal impacts the franchise beyond the obvious. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• A first-person look at traditional and non-traditional hockey markets. [Blackout Dallas]

• “A 10-year-old New Hampshire boy who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident received a special holiday message from a professional hockey player.” Good on ye, Milan Lucic. [boston.com]

• On Paul Kariya and how he was one of the NHL’s first stars of Asian descent. [NBC News]

• The great-great-great grandson of Lord Stanley of Preston wants to watch his first full NHL in Canada. [The Star]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Penguins torment Torts; another Vegas jackpot

By James O'BrienDec 28, 2017, 1:08 AM EST
Players of the Night

  • As discussed here, Riley Nash ranked among the Bruins’ supporting cast members who were marquee stars during Wednesday’s win. He scored two goals and one assist to give Boston five straight wins.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to torment John Tortorella and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin‘s second goal of the game gave Columbus a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, but it wouldn’t hold for Columbus. Evgeni Malkin triggered the comeback, generating one goal and two assists in the third period. Malkin added a shootout goal, making him the biggest catalyst for Pittsburgh’s comeback win. More on that in a moment.

  • There were some other notable performances, including a backup goalie duel featuring two shutouts between the Capitals and Rangers. Nico Hischier scored two goals to help the New Jersey Devils churn out their fifth consecutive win.

Highlights of the Night

Mathew Barzal continues to confound opponents, with this overtime-clincher being his latest stroke of genius:

There was also this nice save by Jake Allen, which wasn’t enough for the Blues against the Predators:

For even more highlight-reel fun, make sure to check out Connor McDavid‘s sweet drop to Leon Draisaitl for a shorthanded goal.

Factoids

Beyond frustrating the Blue Jackets in the playoffs and generally making John Tortorella lose his mind, the Penguins have also befuddled Columbus during the regular season in recent times:

The Vegas Golden Knights set another record for an expansion team, and honestly, the old mark was pretty ugly (sorry, 1993-94 Panthers).

Scores

Bruins 5, Senators 1
Devils 3, Red Wings 1
Islanders 3, Sabres 2 (OT)
Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 4 (SO)
Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 1
Rangers 1, Capitals 0 (SO)
Predators 2, Blues 1
Wild 4, Stars 2
Jets 4, Oilers 3
Coyotes 3, Avalanche 1
Golden Knights 4, Ducks 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Scheifele’s scary spill spoils Jets’ win vs. McDavid, Oilers

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 11:22 PM EST
Wednesday night probably elicited some uncomfortably familiar feelings for Connor McDavid.

For one thing, his Edmonton Oilers failed despite his impressive efforts. McDavid collected two assists on Wednesday, yet the Winnipeg Jets ended up on top by a score of 4-3, so Edmonton didn’t even manage a token “charity point.”

(This gives McDavid 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points in 37 games, by the way.)

Here’s the prettiest of McDavid’s two helpers, which somehow happened shorthanded, with Leon Draisaitl collecting one of his two points on the night:

Quick question: what’s a more desperate situation, being stuck talking politics with your conspiracy theory-loving relatives or dealing with a bouncing puck on the point with McDavid rapidly approaching?

Anyway, the other familiar moment was quite uncomfortable, too; McDavid may have felt sympathy pains for Mark Scheifele, who suffered a tumble into the boards that reminded a bit of the spill that ended McDavid’s rookie season.

After the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice stated that “it doesn’t look good” for Scheifele, though he wasn’t able to elaborate. Uh oh.

Scheifele, 24, isn’t that far behind McDavid when it comes to scoring this season. With an assist in his limited 9:41 of ice time tonight, Scheifele has 37 points in as many games in 2017-18.

Just about everything seems dour for Winnipeg, which must be a heck of a feeling after a win:

The Jets ended Edmonton’s winning streak at four games, yet it may have come at a cruel cost.

At least Connor Hellebuyck is maintaining his surprising success:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers win backup goalie duel against Capitals

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 10:56 PM EST
Look on the bright side, Washington Capitals fans: usually you end up without any standings points when your team gets shut out for two straight games.

The Capitals grabbed a “charity point” (it seems harsh to call it a “loser point” here) in a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, as the Blueshirts kept their recent roll going at Madison Square Garden.

It ended up being a duel of backup goalies, as both Ondrej Pavelec (30 saves) and Philipp Grubauer (37 saves) both maintained shutouts through regulation and overtime. The Rangers ended up getting the better of Grubauer in the shootout, so they won.

(Pavelec has been on quite the run himself, lately.)

There were plenty of close calls, with John Carlson maybe losing the most sleep tonight:

Ouch.

The holiday break didn’t reignite the Capitals’ scoring ways, as they were also blanked by the Vegas Golden Knights as well on Dec. 23. They’ve lost three straight games, although two of those losses came beyond regulation. Washington is grinding out enough points to stay in the picture, yet they must feel frustrated.

The Rangers are getting it done, too, with a 4-1-1 mark in their last six games. Grabbing this victory while also giving Henrik Lundqvist some rare rest has to be a very nice plus going forward.

(Note: Chris Kreider left the game somewhat mysteriously with an upper-body injury. More might be known tomorrow.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins showing real fight during hot streak

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
During an 82-game season, rattling off five straight wins only means so much.

Luckily, for the Boston Bruins, their winning ways go deeper than this current run, which continued with a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators, not allowing the holiday break to ruin focus. They’ve been scoring at a high rate during much of this run, too, even as Tuukka Rask heats up.

Dec. 18: 7-2 win home against the Blue Jackets.
Dec. 19: 3-0 win on the road versus Sabres.
Dec. 21: 2-1 shootout victory at home against Jets.
Dec. 23: 3-1 win at home against Red Wings.
Tonight: 5-1 home win vs. Senators.

It has to be refreshing for the Bruins to enjoy strong games from guys not named Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, or David Pastrnak. Those three went without a point against the Senators, but supporting cast members carried the torch, with Riley Nash‘s two-goal, one-assist performance leading the way.

David Backes might be the most unexpected part of this most recent run.

Not long after frightening surgery that forced him to lose significant weight, Backes is on a roll. The 33-year-old has three goals and four assists for seven points during this five-game winning streak.

(Beyond that, the Bruins aren’t just about finesse, as you can see from the video above this post’s headline.)

Again, this isn’t just about a five-game winning streak, though.

The Bruins have been on a tear since a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Nov. 15, which dropped the B’s to 6-7-4. They’ve gone 14-3-1 since then, leaving them at 20-10-5. More and more, it seems like they’ll lock down one round of home-ice advantage, as they now match the Maple Leafs with 45 standings points despite playing in two fewer games than Toronto.

About the only thing the Bruins can complain about is that the Tampa Bay Lightning are in their division. As hot as Boston is, they remain nine points behind the blistering Bolts for the lead in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Considering how much the Bruins struggled to merely make the playoffs in 2016-17, such concerns feel like small quibbles. Either way, this team looks like it could be a factor once again in the East.

Or at least they won’t go down without a fight.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.